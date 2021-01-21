 

Results of Extraordinary General Meeting

Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

21 January 2021

Kenmare Resources plc (LSE:KMR, ISE:KMR) announces that, at its EGM, held on Thursday 21 January 2021, all of the resolutions proposed were duly passed on a poll.

Resolutions 1 and 2 were passed as Special Resolutions and Resolution 3 was passed as an Ordinary Resolution. The full text of each resolution was set out in the circular which includes the Notice of EGM (the “Circular”). The Circular and a Form of Proxy were posted to Shareholders on 23 December 2020 and are available on the Company website at https://www.kenmareresources.com/investors/shareholder-information/ext ...

The results of the voting on each resolution are as follows:

Resolution 1 - Shareholders’ Consent to the Migration

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld
1 91,181,470 99.99 13,449 0.01 91,194,919 83.10 4,488

Resolution 2 - Approval and Adoption of New Articles of Association of the Company

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld
2 91,181,454 99.99 13,449 0.01 91,194,903 83.10 4,504

Resolution 3 - Authority to the Directors to implement the Migration

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against % Total Votes Cast % of Issued Share Capital Voted Votes Withheld
3 91,181,457 99.99 13,449 0.01 91,194,906 83.10 4,502

The “Vote Withheld” option is provided to enable abstention on any particular resolution. However, it should be noted that a “Vote Withheld” is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes “For” and “Against” a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 6.1.60 of Euronext Dublin and Listing Rule 9.6.2 of the Financial Conduct Authority, copies of all resolutions will be submitted to Euronext Dublin and the UK’s National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at www.fca.orq.uk/markets/primarv-markets/requlatorv-disclosures/national-storaqe-mechanism.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb
Investor Relations
ir@kenmareresources.com
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 943 0367

Murray (PR advisor)
Joe Heron
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.


Disclaimer

