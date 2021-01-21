 

WISeKey PKI enables IoT manufacturers to embed trusted digital certificates on semiconductors

Unveils its upgraded Certificate Management Solution platform, INeSTM, for the Internet of Things

Geneva - January 21, 2021 - WISeKey International Holding ("WISeKey", SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading identity and cybersecurity company, today announced that it has boosted the deployment of its Certificate Management Solution (CMS), INeSTM, dedicated to the Internet of Things (IoT) by adding new functionalities.

Public key cryptography and digital certificates are used to implement strong authentication, data encryption and digital signatures. WISeKey’s upgraded INeS CMS for IoT is a flexible and scalable certificate management platform used to issue, validate, and manage digital identities using a PKI solution, represented as Digital Certificates, in compliance with the X509 ITU (ISO/IEC 9594-8:2001) standards. It also supports all major certificate enrollment protocols, such as SCEP, CMP, CMC and EST.

INeS integrates a Device Management capability and can be used through a web interface and REST API, which enables customers and developers to automate the device and certificate management, integrating it with the manufacturing chain. INeS is capable to remotely identify credentials and control activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal and securely provision (point to point secure update) for IOT edge devices and business applications.  

WISeKey offers the INeS platform as a managed service out of its secure datacenters in Switzerland; however, on-premises and hybrid deployments are also available, depending on the customer needs and security policies. The platform supports multitenancy, which means that customers can use the same software instance to implement several parallel, independent solutions or projects.

“PKI and Digital Certificates provide a scalable and versatile solution to secure the IoT with strong authentication and transaction protection of connected devices. WISeKey’s Certificate Management Solution for the IoT, INeS, leverages our 20-year experience of supplying trust services to protect people, applications, and now connected objects. INeS has an amazing track-record proven by the numerous organizations that utilize it to enable trusted identities,” says Pedro Fuentes, Trust Services Manager at WISeKey.

