 

Billtrust Announces Greg Hanson as Chief Product Officer Amidst Ongoing Commitment to B2B Accounts Receivable and Integrated Payments Innovation

Experienced Product Development Executive Joins Leading B2B Integrated Payments Firm

LAWRENCEVILLE, N.J., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS), a B2B accounts receivable automation and integrated B2B payments leader, has announced that Greg Hanson has joined the company as Chief Product Officer. Hanson will drive product development, design, delivery and roadmap strategy.

Hanson joins Billtrust amidst its ongoing commitment to world-class B2B accounts receivable automation with integrated payments capabilities, having recently upgraded its Cash Application software’s advanced machine learning capability and expanded its Business Payments Network (BPN) by adding support for ACH and wire transactions.

"Greg’s track record and expertise will help us develop and bring products to market more quickly and with even greater innovation as we continue to lead the drive towards digitized, integrated B2B payments,” said Flint Lane, Billtrust Founder & CEO. “Greg’s leadership will be welcomed throughout Billtrust, and I’m pleased he is joining our leadership team.”

“Companies are under intense pressure to get paid faster, improve cash flow and digitize payments,” said Hanson. “I’m excited to join Billtrust, understand our customers’ needs and deliver them best-in-class integrated payments solutions.”

Prior to joining Billtrust, Greg was Senior Vice President of Product Development for PrecisionLender at Q2, a leading SaaS platform for commercial loan pricing, profitability and portfolio insights. Before that, he was the Chief Product Officer for The Gordian Group, a construction software, data and services company. He has also led product development efforts for Tree.com, RealEstate.com, GuildQuality and Bullhorn. Greg has a bachelor's of arts degree in physics with high honors from Middlebury College. He earned dual master's degrees in architecture and structural engineering from the University of Michigan where he was recognized with the Chair's Cup for interdisciplinary research.

About Billtrust
Billtrust (NASDAQ: BTRS) is a leading provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. Accounts receivable is broken and relies on conventional processes that are outdated, inefficient, manual and largely paper based. Billtrust is at the forefront of the digital transformation of AR, providing mission-critical solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoice delivery, payments and remittance capture, invoicing, cash application and collections. For more information, visit Billtrust.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release includes certain statements that are not historical facts but are forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are not intended to serve as, and must not be relied on by any investor as, a guarantee, an assurance, a prediction or a definitive statement of fact or probability. Actual events and circumstances are difficult or impossible to predict and will differ from assumptions. Many actual events and circumstances are beyond the control of the Company. These forward looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including those factors discussed in the Company’s filings with the SEC, including those under the header “Risk Factors” in the Registration Statement on Form S-4 filed with the SEC by South Mountain Merger Corp. on October 26, 2020, as amended. If the risks materialize or assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from the results implied by these forward-looking statements. There may be additional risks that the Company presently does not know or that they currently believe are immaterial that could also cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. In addition, forward-looking statements reflect the Company’s expectations, plans or forecasts of future events and views as of the date of this press release. The Company anticipates that subsequent events and developments will cause its assessments to change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s assessments as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed upon the forward-looking statements.

