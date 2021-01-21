 

Harris Williams Advises Continental Batteries on its Sale to H.I.G. Capital

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 18:25  |  67   |   |   

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Continental Batteries (Continental), a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners (Incline), on its sale to H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.). Continental is a leading distributor of aftermarket batteries to the electric utility vehicle, automotive, commercial, marine and industrial markets. The transaction was led by Brian Lucas, Graham Gillam and Jay Reynolds of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group and Nicholas Petrick of the firm’s Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“Continental delivers an essential service offering across a diverse client base and has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized and reliable distributors of aftermarket batteries across a range of end market applications,” said Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the teams at Continental and Incline on this transaction and we look forward to seeing the company continue to deliver on its value proposition.”

“It has been a privilege to work with Eric Royse, CEO of Continental, the entire Continental team and Incline. We are excited to have achieved a great outcome for the company and Incline and to continue our strong record of success in specialty distribution,” said Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams. “Continental is led by an impressive team, has demonstrated stability through economic uncertainty, presents a strong M&A opportunity in a highly fragmented market, offers compelling organic growth potential and is focused on delivering exceptional service to its customers; all factors that will no doubt position it for tremendous future success.”

John Morley, a partner at Incline, said, “We greatly appreciated our partnership with Harris Williams in sharing the Continental story, particularly with today’s constantly evolving backdrop keeping us all on our toes. They delivered an excellent outcome for Incline and found a fantastic new owner for Eric and the Continental team.”

Eric Royse, CEO of Continental, added, “Harris Williams has been a great partner for Continental throughout this transaction. Their diligence, thoroughness and adaptability at every level, along with their industry expertise, resulted in an outcome that is excellent for all parties. All of Continental leadership, including myself, are thrilled we had the opportunity to work with Harris Williams and are excited about the company’s next chapter.”

Seite 1 von 3


PNC Financial Services Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Harris Williams Advises Continental Batteries on its Sale to H.I.G. Capital Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Continental Batteries (Continental), a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners (Incline), on its sale to H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.). Continental …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Arizona Metals Announces Filing of Restated Financial Statements
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.01.21
Harris Williams Advises TricorBraun on its Pending Sale to Ares Management Corporation and Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board
05.01.21
Harris Williams Advises LYNX Franchising on Its Sale to MidOcean Partners
04.01.21
Harris Williams Advises Brady Industries on its Sale to Individual FoodService
04.01.21
Harris Williams Advises Knox Lane on its Strategic Investment in Fingerpaint
23.12.20
Harris Williams Advises Inmark Packaging on its Investment from Kelso & Company
23.12.20
Harris Williams Advises FitzMark on its Majority Recapitalization by Calera Capital
23.12.20
Harris Williams Advises TractManager on its Sale to symplr