Harris Williams Advises Continental Batteries on its Sale to H.I.G. Capital

Harris Williams, a global investment bank specializing in M&A advisory services, announces it advised Continental Batteries (Continental), a portfolio company of Incline Equity Partners (Incline), on its sale to H.I.G. Capital (H.I.G.). Continental is a leading distributor of aftermarket batteries to the electric utility vehicle, automotive, commercial, marine and industrial markets. The transaction was led by Brian Lucas, Graham Gillam and Jay Reynolds of the Harris Williams Specialty Distribution Group and Nicholas Petrick of the firm’s Transportation & Logistics (T&L) Group.

“Continental delivers an essential service offering across a diverse client base and has grown into one of the industry’s most recognized and reliable distributors of aftermarket batteries across a range of end market applications,” said Brian Lucas, a managing director at Harris Williams. “It was a pleasure working with the teams at Continental and Incline on this transaction and we look forward to seeing the company continue to deliver on its value proposition.”

“It has been a privilege to work with Eric Royse, CEO of Continental, the entire Continental team and Incline. We are excited to have achieved a great outcome for the company and Incline and to continue our strong record of success in specialty distribution,” said Graham Gillam, a director at Harris Williams. “Continental is led by an impressive team, has demonstrated stability through economic uncertainty, presents a strong M&A opportunity in a highly fragmented market, offers compelling organic growth potential and is focused on delivering exceptional service to its customers; all factors that will no doubt position it for tremendous future success.”

John Morley, a partner at Incline, said, “We greatly appreciated our partnership with Harris Williams in sharing the Continental story, particularly with today’s constantly evolving backdrop keeping us all on our toes. They delivered an excellent outcome for Incline and found a fantastic new owner for Eric and the Continental team.”

Eric Royse, CEO of Continental, added, “Harris Williams has been a great partner for Continental throughout this transaction. Their diligence, thoroughness and adaptability at every level, along with their industry expertise, resulted in an outcome that is excellent for all parties. All of Continental leadership, including myself, are thrilled we had the opportunity to work with Harris Williams and are excited about the company’s next chapter.”