 

DEINOVE strengthens its Business development team to deploy its partnering strategy

  • Hervé ANSANAY, PhD, former Technology transfer and Business Development Director of the SATT AxLR of Montpellier, is appointed Business Development Director
  • Corentin CHABOUD, formerly European affairs and competitive financing officer of IRT BIOASTER, becomes Grant Officer of DEINOVE

DEINOVE (Euronext Growth Paris: ALDEI), a French biotech company pioneering the exploration and exploitation of bacterial biodiversity to address the urgent and global challenge of antimicrobial resistance, announces the strengthening of its Business Development team with the appointment of Hervé ANSANAY, as Director, and Corentin CHABOUD, as Grant Officer. These two recruitments will intensify the implementation of profitable strategic partnerships and the access to non-dilutive financing, to support the development of antimicrobial therapeutic solutions.

Alexis RIDEAU, CEO of DEINOVE explains: “These appointments are essential for DEINOVE as developing antimicrobials represents significant financial investments for a biotech company until licensing deals are made. Our first financial focus is to provide access to our biodiversity and know-how in non-therapeutic areas: this will allow our partners to develop new products of natural origin and for DEINOVE to strengthen its financial position. Our second priority is to take advantage of the antimicrobial development incentives set up by numerous international institutions. These represent a significant source of non-dilutive and/or participative financing but require in-depth knowledge of the systems involved and sustained efforts to secure the corresponding funding.”

Hervé ANSANAY, PhD, brings 20 years’ experience in accompanying innovative companies and in technology transfer. He was previously Technology Transfer and Business Development Director of the SATT AxLR of Montpellier, where he also held the position of Chief Operating Officer. Between 2013 and 2015, he was Business Developer at the SATT Nord. After his PhD and his postdoc in biochemistry and molecular biology, Hervé spent over 10 years as R&D Project Manager at Cisbio Bioassays, where he was in charge of             market-driven developments.

Corentin CHABOUD has 10 years’ experience in development and implementation of partnership policies and R&D project financing at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, the INSERM (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research), the INRAE (French National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment), and from 2015 to 2020 at BIOASTER (Technology Research Institute in Microbiology). Corentin holds degrees from Sciences Po Toulouse and the ESSEC business school.

ABOUT DEINOVE

DEINOVE is a French biotechnology company pioneering the exploration of a new domain of life, unexplored at 99.9%: the “microbial dark matter”. By revealing the metabolic potential of rare bacteria or still classified as uncultivable, it tackles a global health and economic challenge: antimicrobial resistance. The new therapies discovered and developed by DEINOVE target superbugs (microbes that have become resistant to one or more antimicrobials) that cause life-threatening infections which are now spreading at high speed.

This breakthrough approach gave rise to one of the world’s first specialized micro-biotechnology platforms and a unique collection of nearly 10,000 rare strains and thousands of bacterial extracts. Today, DEINOVE is conducting several development programs, of which its first antibiotic candidate is currently evaluated in a Phase II clinical trial in severe Clostridioides difficile infections, one of the world’s first emergencies. The Company has also developed new bacterial micro-factories that address the other issue in the race against antimicrobial resistance: the industrial production of these rare and low concentrated compounds with often too complex chemical structures to be generated by chemical synthesis.
Located at the heart of the Euromedecine park in Montpellier, DEINOVE has been listed on EURONEXT GROWTH (ALDEI – code ISIN FR0010879056) since 2010. The Company has over 50 employees and relies on a network of world-class academic, technological, industrial and institutional partners.

