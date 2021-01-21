 

Federman & Sherwood Reminds Consumers of the Investigation of Belden, Inc. For Data Breach Incident

The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Belden, Inc. (“Belden”) (NYSE: BDC) with respect to possible violations of state and federal consumer laws for a data breach incident that Belden announced on November 24, 2020.

Federman & Sherwood’s investigation focuses on the data breach of Belden’s system which potentially involved unauthorized access and copying of job applicants and current and former employee data, including current and former employee data of Belden’s subsidiaries and former company subsidiaries, including Grass Valley USA, LLC, as well as company information regarding business partners. Belden advised that the following personal identifiable information (“PII”) was exposed: names, Social Security Numbers or tax identification numbers, financial account numbers, home addresses, email addresses, and dates of birth.

If you were an applicant for a job at Belden or are a current or former employee or a business partner of Belden, or a current or former employee of one of its subsidiaries, including Grass Valley USA, LLC, who received a Notice of Data Breach and have information about the data breach or wish to join this litigation as a potential lead plaintiff, please contact our firm. Federman & Sherwood has extensive nationwide experience representing affected individuals in class actions and has been appointed as lead counsel in multiple complex, data breach-related cases.

