 

OneSavings Bank plc - Interest Rate reset on the £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 18:45  |  31   |   |   

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc

(the “Company”)

Interest Rate reset on the £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds (the "Bonds")

Key points:

  • In accordance with the terms of the Bonds, the interest rate payable on the Bonds is subject to a resetting process from time to time, with the next reset becoming effective from and including 7 March 2021.
  • Following the procedure set out in the terms of the Bonds, the interest rate has today been reset by the Company’s appointed Agent Bank, Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt").
  • The revised rate of interest which shall be payable from and including 7 March 2021 is 3.4323%
  • This rate will remain the effective rate payable on the Bonds until the next reset of interest rate, which is due to take effect on 7 March 2026.

Interest Rate Reset

The Company today announces the result of the interest resetting process applicable to its £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds.

Under the terms of the Bonds, the interest rate is due to be reset with effect from 7 March 2021 and thereafter on each fifth anniversary of that date.

The procedure for resetting the interest rates is set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds and involves the Company's appointed Agent Bank fixing the rate by reference to the gross yield to redemption applicable on a Benchmark Gilt as chosen by the Agent Bank in accordance with the terms and conditions.  Peel Hunt has been appointed as the Agent Bank for these purposes and chose the UK Treasury 0.125% 30 January 2026 as the Benchmark Gilt.

Following the methodology set out in the terms and conditions of the Bonds, the Agent Bank has determined the Gross Redemption Yield applicable on the Benchmark Gilt to be 0.0323%.  The terms and conditions of the Bonds require the interest rate on the Bonds to be set at the rate of 3.4% per annum plus the Gross Redemption Yield on the Benchmark Gilt.  Accordingly, it has determined the new rate of interest as being 3.4323% per annum. This rate will apply to the Bonds from and including 7 March 2021.

Enquiries:

OneSavings Bank plc

Alastair Pate                                                                 t: 01634 838 973

Seite 1 von 2
OSB Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

OneSavings Bank plc - Interest Rate reset on the £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692 OneSavings Bank plc (the “Company”) Interest Rate reset on the £22,000,000 Perpetual Subordinated Bonds (the "Bonds") Key points: In accordance with the terms of the Bonds, the interest rate payable on the Bonds is …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
Circular and Notice of General Meeting
11.01.21
Proposed reduction of the nominal value of OSB Group Shares from three-hundred and four (304) pence each to one (1) penny each (the “Capital Reduction”) and publication of Circular and Notice of General Meeting
31.12.20
Total voting rights
30.12.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding
24.12.20
Director/PDMR Shareholding