 

AGC Biologics Appoints David Stewart as the New General Manager/Site Head of the Boulder, Colorado Site

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 19:00  |  46   |   |   

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced a new appointment to oversee the startup, strategic development and operational excellence in large-scale biologics production at its Boulder, Colorado site. Effective February 1, 2021, David Stewart will join the Boulder team as the General Manager/Site Head.

Mr. Stewart brings a servant leader mindset, with a proven record of delivering best-in-class supply for client organizations and the patients they serve. He promotes accountability, innovation, collaboration, and agility to build high-performance teams. He also brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology and manufacturing industry, including roles with Biogen and Genentech. In his new role, Mr. Stewart will support the continuous growth of the Site, while partnering closely with colleagues across AGC Biologics' global network of facilities to bring new biopharmaceuticals to market.

"We are very happy that Mr. Stewart is joining us as General Manager/Site Head for the Boulder Site. He brings broad experience and demonstrated leadership ability from large-scale biologics drug substance operations," said AGC Biologics Chief Technical Officer, Kasper Møller. "I am confident that Mr. Stewart will lead the Boulder Site to successful operations in support of our customers' growing demands."  

About AGC Biologics:
AGC Biologics is a leading global biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with a strong commitment to deliver the highest standard of service as we work side-by-side with our clients and partners, every step of the way. We provide world-class development and manufacture of mammalian and microbial-based therapeutic proteins, plasmid DNA (pDNA), viral vectors and genetically engineered cells. Our global network spans the U.S., Europe and Asia, with cGMP-compliant facilities in Seattle, Washington; Boulder, Colorado; Copenhagen, Denmark; Heidelberg, Germany; Milan, Italy; and Chiba, Japan and we currently employ more than 1,600 employees worldwide. Our commitment to continuous innovation fosters the technical creativity to solve our clients' most complex challenges, including specialization in fast-track projects and rare diseases. AGC Biologics is the partner of choice. To learn more, visit www.agcbio.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/624983/AGC_Biologics_logo_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AGC Biologics Appoints David Stewart as the New General Manager/Site Head of the Boulder, Colorado Site BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced a new appointment to oversee the startup, strategic development and operational …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
BVI Maintains Its Position As A Leading Global Financial Centre With A Track Record Of ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets
New logo design release of world's leading optoelectronic exhibition
IoT in Manufacturing Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1038.8 Million by 2026 at CAGR 10.6% | ...
Seegene to advance business in Latin America in the New Year
GenZ TikTok Sensation Adika landing in the UK
Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments