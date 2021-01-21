AGC Biologics Appoints David Stewart as the New General Manager/Site Head of the Boulder, Colorado Site

BOULDER, Colo., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AGC Biologics, a leading global Biopharmaceutical Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), has announced a new appointment to oversee the startup, strategic development and operational excellence in large-scale biologics production at its Boulder, Colorado site. Effective February 1, 2021, David Stewart will join the Boulder team as the General Manager/Site Head.

Mr. Stewart brings a servant leader mindset, with a proven record of delivering best-in-class supply for client organizations and the patients they serve. He promotes accountability, innovation, collaboration, and agility to build high-performance teams. He also brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in the biotechnology and manufacturing industry, including roles with Biogen and Genentech. In his new role, Mr. Stewart will support the continuous growth of the Site, while partnering closely with colleagues across AGC Biologics' global network of facilities to bring new biopharmaceuticals to market.