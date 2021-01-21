Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.13 on Common Stock BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 14% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $4.13 per share, payable March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021. About …



