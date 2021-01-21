 

BlackRock Declares Quarterly Dividend of $4.13 on Common Stock

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) today announced that its Board of Directors approved a 14% increase in the quarterly cash dividend to $4.13 per share, payable March 23, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 5, 2021.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, we help millions of people build savings that serve them throughout their lives by making investing easier and more affordable. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate

