Spirit Airlines’ Free Spirit Loyalty Program Takes Off with Fastest Way to Earn Rewards and Status*

Spirit unveils new credit cards to supercharge reward experience

MIRAMAR, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is soaring into 2021 by giving loyal Guests More Go for their money—and offering new opportunities for earning reward travel between flights. On Thursday the airline launched the new Free Spirit loyalty program—which offers the fastest way to earn rewards and status—alongside the new Spirit Saver$ Club. Spirit also unveiled a pair of new credit cards with benefits that make every aspect of the new Free Spirit fly faster and further.



“Points are useless if you have to wait forever to use them,” said Bobby Schroeter, Spirit Airlines Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer. “We started with a clean sheet of paper so we could focus on what travelers and their families want, which is points that add up fast and generate rewards just as quickly. We know our Guests want to be able to earn and redeem their points without jumping through hoops.”

Earn Fast, Redeem Fast

The new Free Spirit is built around points because rewards will be based on dollars spent instead of miles flown. Members can earn points on every booking, every bag and every Big Front Seat—plus all kinds of purchases on the new Free Spirit credit cards. Here is what makes those points so easy to earn and redeem:

Free Spirit members earn points for fares and double the points for all the optional extras. That means they add up faster than ever.

Points do not expire as long as members make one qualifying transaction to earn or redeem every 12 months. Free Spirit credit card holders’ points do not expire as long as their card account remains open.

Eligible members can get More Go by using Points Pooling to combine points with up to eight friends and family members and earn reward flights faster.

Members can use Points + Cash to book even faster and fly sooner by redeeming as few as 1,000 points and using dollars to cover the rest of the fare.**

Credit Cards that Supercharge Your Rewards

Spirit applied that same flexibility to the new Free Spirit Travel Mastercard and Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard. The airline worked with longtime partner Bank of America to develop eye-catching card designs inspired by the carrier’s signature yellow and black planes, accompanied by a list of benefits tailored to the new loyalty program.

The new Free Spirit credit cards reward Guests with extra points for spending on Spirit Airlines. Plus, the Free Spirit Travel More Mastercard comes with an introductory offer of 40,000 bonus points and a $100 companion flight voucher after qualifying purchases are made. It also offers a $100 companion flight voucher each year on the cardholder’s anniversary after making at least $5,000 in purchases within the prior year.