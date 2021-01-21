DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group announces preliminary figures on the financial year 2020 as well as sales and profit forecast for the financial year 2021
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
According to the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group closed the financial year 2020 with a pre-tax result of € -200 million (FY 2019: € -253.3 million). Due to the rigorous crisis management, the uptrend in business development in the fourth quarter, particularly in the Strip Steel, Trading and Technology business units, and the very gratifying contribution from the participating investment in Aurubis AG accounted for using the (IFRS accounting) equity method (€ 101.6 million; FY 2019: € 99.5 million, including € 27.8 million in income from an accounting adjustment in connection with the share purchase), the pre-tax result exceeds the previous year's figure as well as the last forecast.
In view of the generally more upbeat sentiment, the recent sharp increase in rolled steel prices - and with specific reference to the still imminent, virtually unquantifyble risk presented by the Corona pandemic - we assume the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2021:
- an increase in sales to more than € 8.5 billion compared with the previous year (FY 2020: € 7 billion) and
- a pre-tax profit (EBT) of between € 150 million and € 200 million.
The 2020 annual accounts for the Group are currently being prepared. Consequently, the figures cited here are provisional. The annual report on the year 2020 will be published on March 15, 2021, as scheduled.
Contact:
Head of Investor Relations
Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de
Wertpapier
