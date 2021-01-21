According to the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group closed the financial year 2020 with a pre-tax result of € -200 million (FY 2019: € -253.3 million). Due to the rigorous crisis management, the uptrend in business development in the fourth quarter, particularly in the Strip Steel, Trading and Technology business units, and the very gratifying contribution from the participating investment in Aurubis AG accounted for using the (IFRS accounting) equity method (€ 101.6 million; FY 2019: € 99.5 million, including € 27.8 million in income from an accounting adjustment in connection with the share purchase), the pre-tax result exceeds the previous year's figure as well as the last forecast.

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group announces preliminary figures on the financial year 2020 as well as sales and profit forecast for the financial year 2021 21-Jan-2021 / 19:23 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In view of the generally more upbeat sentiment, the recent sharp increase in rolled steel prices - and with specific reference to the still imminent, virtually unquantifyble risk presented by the Corona pandemic - we assume the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2021:

- an increase in sales to more than € 8.5 billion compared with the previous year (FY 2020: € 7 billion) and

- a pre-tax profit (EBT) of between € 150 million and € 200 million.

The 2020 annual accounts for the Group are currently being prepared. Consequently, the figures cited here are provisional. The annual report on the year 2020 will be published on March 15, 2021, as scheduled.





Contact:

Markus HeidlerHead of Investor RelationsSalzgitter AGEisenhüttenstraße 9938239 SalzgitterPhone +49 5341 21-6105Fax +49 5341 21-2570E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



Language: English Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft Eisenhüttenstraße 99 38239 Salzgitter Germany Phone: +49 5341 21-01 Fax: +49 5341 21-2727 E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de ISIN: DE0006202005 WKN: 620200 Indices: SDAX Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1162439

End of Announcement DGAP News Service