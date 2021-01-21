 

DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group announces preliminary figures on the financial year 2020 as well as sales and profit forecast for the financial year 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 19:23  |  44   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast
Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group announces preliminary figures on the financial year 2020 as well as sales and profit forecast for the financial year 2021

21-Jan-2021 / 19:23 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

According to the still preliminary figures now available, the Salzgitter Group closed the financial year 2020 with a pre-tax result of € -200 million (FY 2019: € -253.3 million). Due to the rigorous crisis management, the uptrend in business development in the fourth quarter, particularly in the Strip Steel, Trading and Technology business units, and the very gratifying contribution from the participating investment in Aurubis AG accounted for using the (IFRS accounting) equity method (€ 101.6 million; FY 2019: € 99.5 million, including € 27.8 million in income from an accounting adjustment in connection with the share purchase), the pre-tax result exceeds the previous year's figure as well as the last forecast.

Handeln Sie Ihre Einschätzung zu Salzgitter AG!
Short
Basispreis 23,77€
Hebel 13,11
Ask 0,19
Zum Produkt
Long
Basispreis 19,89€
Hebel 12,25
Ask 2,41
Zum Produkt

Den Basisprospekt sowie die Endgültigen Bedingungen und die Basisinformationsblätter erhalten Sie bei Klick auf das Disclaimer Dokument. Beachten Sie auch die weiteren Hinweise zu dieser Werbung.

In view of the generally more upbeat sentiment, the recent sharp increase in rolled steel prices - and with specific reference to the still imminent, virtually unquantifyble risk presented by the Corona pandemic - we assume the following for the Salzgitter Group in the financial year 2021:

- an increase in sales to more than € 8.5 billion compared with the previous year (FY 2020: € 7 billion) and

- a pre-tax profit (EBT) of between € 150 million and € 200 million.

The 2020 annual accounts for the Group are currently being prepared. Consequently, the figures cited here are provisional. The annual report on the year 2020 will be published on March 15, 2021, as scheduled.



Contact:

Markus Heidler

Head of Investor Relations

Salzgitter AG
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter

Phone +49 5341 21-6105
Fax +49 5341 21-2570
E-Mail ir@salzgitter-ag.de

21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft
Eisenhüttenstraße 99
38239 Salzgitter
Germany
Phone: +49 5341 21-01
Fax: +49 5341 21-2727
E-mail: info@salzgitter-ag.de
Internet: www.salzgitter-ag.de
ISIN: DE0006202005
WKN: 620200
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hanover; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1162439

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1162439  21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1162439&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSalzgitter Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Salzgitter für 33,33 statt Aurubis für 46,46 - bingo, bingo, bingo!
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group announces preliminary figures on the financial year 2020 as well as sales and profit forecast for the financial year 2021 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Annual Results/Forecast Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter Group announces preliminary figures on the financial year 2020 as well as sales and profit forecast for the financial year …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart ...
Mega Rebound-Chance mit +558% Gewinn-Potential bei CAG International AG
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG plant, die NCD-Erstattungsentscheidung anzufechten und stellt ihren Bluttest der ...
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions: CEO Meddah Hadjar wird aus persönlichen Gründen seinen Vertrag nicht verlängern ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate notes market speculation pertaining to potential acquisition of stake in CA Immo
DGAP-Adhoc: Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG
EQS-News: Relief Announces Implementation of New Share Subscription Facility with Main Shareholder GEM
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG und Tochtergesellschaften stellen Anträge auf Insolvenzverfahren in ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate nimmt Stellung zu Marktspekulationen im Zusammenhang mit einem möglichen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: BP announces non-executive director resignation
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:23 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter-Konzern gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 sowie Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 bekannt (deutsch)
19:23 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Salzgitter Aktiengesellschaft: Salzgitter-Konzern gibt vorläufige Zahlen des Geschäftsjahres 2020 sowie Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 bekannt
18:10 Uhr
ROUNDUP/Aktien Frankfurt Schluss: 14 000-Punkte-Marke bleibt Hürde für den Dax
16:52 Uhr
ROUNDUP: Hohe Nachfrage stimmt Kupferkonzern Aurubis zuversichtlicher
16:09 Uhr
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Aurubis überzeugt mit Zielerhöhung - Salzgitter profitiert mit
18.01.21
Aktien Frankfurt Eröffnung: Investoren halten sich weiter zurück
18.01.21
DEUTSCHE BANK belässt SALZGITTER AG auf 'Hold'
18.01.21
ANALYSE-FLASH: Credit Suisse senkt Salzgitter auf 'Underperform' - Ziel 17 Euro
18.01.21
CREDIT SUISSE stuft SALZGITTER AG auf 'Underperform'
12.01.21
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Stahlwerte im Aufwind mit Stahlpreis-Entwicklung

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19:49 Uhr
3.183
Salzgitter für 33,33 statt Aurubis für 46,46 - bingo, bingo, bingo!