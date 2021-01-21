 

DGAP-Adhoc SURTECO GROUP SE: Sharepool Surteco and Schürfeld Group are holding talks about a possible accession of the Schürfeld Group

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 19:26  |  53   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
SURTECO GROUP SE: Sharepool Surteco and Schürfeld Group are holding talks about a possible accession of the Schürfeld Group

21-Jan-2021 / 19:26 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SURTECO GROUP SE: Sharepool Surteco and Schürfeld Group are holding talks about a possible accession of the Schürfeld Group

Buttenwiesen, 21 January 2021

The Surteco share pool, which consists of various shareholder families, and the Schürfeld Group, Hamburg, are holding talks about the Schürfeld Group's entry into the Surteco share pool (hereinafter referred to as "membership"). The Schürfeld Group currently holds a total of 27.8% of the voting rights in the company. In the event of joining, 58.37% of the share capital would be pool-bound. The company is informed of the discussions.

The representatives of the shareholders involved in the talks have stated that the strategic objective of the Surteco shareholder pool, to sustainably strengthen the company value and the profitability of the company, should be retained. It is not certain whether membership will take place. In particular, legally binding agreements on membership have not yet been concluded.

In case of membership, a public offer to purchase shares will be made to the remaining shareholders who are not pooled. So far, however, neither the Schürfeld Group nor the members of the Surteco share pool have made a decision as to whether membership should take place and submit a public purchase offer. In the event of membership and a public purchase offer, the offer price would have to correspond at least to the weighted average domestic stock exchange price of the shares of SURTECO GROUP SE during the last three months prior to the point in time at which a potential bidder submitted his Decision to submit a public purchase offer published. As far as the company is aware and the current status of the discussions, the offer price would probably only correspond to the legal minimum price.




Contact:
Martin Miller
Investor Relations
ir@surteco-group.com
+49 (0)8274 9988-508

21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: SURTECO GROUP SE
Johan-Viktor-Bausch-Str. 2
86647 Buttenwiesen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)8274 99 88-0
Fax: +49 (0)8274 99 88-5 05
E-mail: ir@surteco-group.com
Internet: www.surteco-group.com
ISIN: DE0005176903
WKN: 517 690
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1162416

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1162416  21-Jan-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1162416&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetSURTECO GROUP Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc SURTECO GROUP SE: Sharepool Surteco and Schürfeld Group are holding talks about a possible accession of the Schürfeld Group DGAP-Ad-hoc: SURTECO GROUP SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous SURTECO GROUP SE: Sharepool Surteco and Schürfeld Group are holding talks about a possible accession of the Schürfeld Group 21-Jan-2021 / 19:26 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart ...
Mega Rebound-Chance mit +558% Gewinn-Potential bei CAG International AG
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG plant, die NCD-Erstattungsentscheidung anzufechten und stellt ihren Bluttest der ...
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions: CEO Meddah Hadjar wird aus persönlichen Gründen seinen Vertrag nicht verlängern ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate notes market speculation pertaining to potential acquisition of stake in CA Immo
DGAP-Adhoc: Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG
EQS-News: Relief Announces Implementation of New Share Subscription Facility with Main Shareholder GEM
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG und Tochtergesellschaften stellen Anträge auf Insolvenzverfahren in ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate nimmt Stellung zu Marktspekulationen im Zusammenhang mit einem möglichen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: BP announces non-executive director resignation
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:27 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Aktienpool Surteco und Schürfeld-Gruppe führen Gespräche über einen möglichen Beitritt der Schürfeld-Gruppe (deutsch)
19:26 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: SURTECO GROUP SE: Aktienpool Surteco und Schürfeld-Gruppe führen Gespräche über einen möglichen Beitritt der Schürfeld-Gruppe
13.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SURTECO GROUP SE (deutsch)
11.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SURTECO GROUP SE (deutsch)
11.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SURTECO GROUP SE (deutsch)
11.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SURTECO GROUP SE (deutsch)
08.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SURTECO GROUP SE (deutsch)
08.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SURTECO GROUP SE (deutsch)
08.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SURTECO GROUP SE (deutsch)
08.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: SURTECO GROUP SE (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19:43 Uhr
478
Surteco AG WKN 517690 (Parade-Remix-Version)