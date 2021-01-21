 

Contrast Security Empowers Zurich to Secure Its Digital Transformation Efforts

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 19:30  |  17   |   |   

LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Contrast Security, the leading developer-centric application security software company, today announced Zurich North America Insurance (Zurich), one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and services, uses Contrast Security to secure applications in development that are critical linchpins in its digital transformation strategy. The collaboration provides Zurich software developers needed tools for writing secure code faster and collaborating with application security peers to reduce application risk. 

"Protecting the information of our customers, our third-party collaborators, and our own systems is a top priority for Zurich North America," said Adam Page, Chief Information Security Officer (CISO) at Zurich North America. "Our applications enable us to deliver differentiated experiences, and our collaboration with Contrast empowers us to shift left by identifying software code issues earlier in the pipeline and in real time with easy-to-follow results."

The applications secured by Contrast Security are used by Zurich North America customers and its employees. Contrast helps Zurich's development team to address the challenges of today's advanced threat landscape in real time by automating and streamlining application security. "Contrast takes an innovative approach to application security that enables our developers to work smarter and focus on threats that pose the greatest risk," said Esther Speckhart, the Business Information Security Officer (BISO) at Zurich.

"The early adoption of Contrast Security by Zurich North America is the first step in what will soon be a larger rollout across Zurich as part of our ongoing digital transformation," said Paige Adams, Zurich's Global Chief Information Security Officer. "Digital transformation has been and continues to be the primary goal for Zurich as we move forward into the new year."

"Prominent insurance providers like Zurich are aggressively driving digital innovation to improve customer experiences and accelerate business growth," said Surag Patel, Chief Strategy Officer at Contrast Security. "Therefore, with substantially more software being created at accelerated speeds and the increasing focus of malicious attackers on the software, the risk of software vulnerabilities in applications has never been greater. Yet, legacy application security approaches simply are unable to keep pace with the speed and agility demanded by modern software development. Contrast transforms application security by using an automated approach via instrumentation to embed security observability into the software development process. This virtually eliminates false positives while empowering developers to detect and remediate vulnerabilities without specialized application security skills."

About Contrast Security

Contrast Security is the leader in modernized application security, embedding code analysis and attack prevention directly into software. Contrast's patented deep security instrumentation completely disrupts traditional application security approaches with integrated, comprehensive security observability that delivers highly accurate assessment and continuous protection of an entire application portfolio. This eliminates the need for disruptive scanning, expensive infrastructure workloads, and specialized security experts. The Contrast Application Security Platform accelerates development cycles, improves efficiencies and cost, and enables rapid scale while protecting applications from known and unknown threats.

About Zurich North America

Zurich North America is one of the latest providers of insurance solutions and services to businesses and individuals. Its customers represent industries ranging from agriculture to technology and include more than 90 percent of the Fortune 500. Zurich backed the building of some of the most recognizable structures in North America — from the Hoover Dam to the Confederation Bridge. Its North American, LEED Platform headquarters is located in the Chicago area. Zurich employs approximately 9,000 people in North America and has offices throughout the U.S. and Canada.

CONTACT:
Contrast Security
Patrick Spencer 
patrick.spencer@contrastsecurity.com
888-371-1333

Related Links

Contrast Security

 



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Contrast Security Empowers Zurich to Secure Its Digital Transformation Efforts LOS ALTOS, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Contrast Security, the leading developer-centric application security software company, today announced Zurich North America Insurance (Zurich), one of the largest providers of insurance solutions and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
BVI Maintains Its Position As A Leading Global Financial Centre With A Track Record Of ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets
New logo design release of world's leading optoelectronic exhibition
IoT in Manufacturing Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1038.8 Million by 2026 at CAGR 10.6% | ...
Seegene to advance business in Latin America in the New Year
GenZ TikTok Sensation Adika landing in the UK
Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments