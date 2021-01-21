DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe raises forecast for financial year 2020/2021 21.01.2021 / 19:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Consolidated sales to increase to around EUR 90 million (previously EUR 85 million expected)

Sales increase and consistent cost-cutting measures with regard to possible Corona risks contribute to higher Group EBIT of EUR 7 to 8 million

Strong Christmas season business across the whole product range

Proposal to pay dividend planned

Cologne, 21.01.2021. Cologne-based trade publisher Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0), one of the leading German-language publishers, expects a significant improvement in consolidated sales and consolidated earnings for the current financial year 2020/2021 based on the preliminary figures from the Christmas season. The company now expects sales of around EUR 90 million instead of the previously projected figure of around EUR 85 million. This represents an increase of around 6 percent. Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are also now expected to be in a range of EUR 7 to 8 million, above the previous forecast of EUR 5 to 6 million, and in line with the increase in sales.

"Despite more difficult market conditions due to COVID 19, we were able to convince our readers with our attractive program mix of new releases, backlist titles and digital offers in the Christmas season and continued our growth course," says Joachim Herbst, Spokesman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG.

Significant increase in sales due to new releases and diverse product range

The positive development is the result of higher than expected sales contributions from new releases by bestselling authors such as Ken Follett and Dirk Roßmann, whose new works were published in the fall. At the same time, demand for backlist titles also increased significantly. Almost all program segments contributed to this development. Sales in the digital business increased disproportionately to the market. This increase in revenues led to a change in the product mix. On the cost side, cost-cutting measures implemented since October 2020 in view of the threat of pandemic risks also had an impact.