 

DGAP-News Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe raises forecast for financial year 2020/2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.01.2021, 19:30  |  48   |   |   

DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe raises forecast for financial year 2020/2021

21.01.2021 / 19:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bastei Lübbe raises forecast for financial year 2020/2021

  • Consolidated sales to increase to around EUR 90 million (previously EUR 85 million expected)
  • Sales increase and consistent cost-cutting measures with regard to possible Corona risks contribute to higher Group EBIT of EUR 7 to 8 million
  • Strong Christmas season business across the whole product range
  • Proposal to pay dividend planned

Cologne, 21.01.2021. Cologne-based trade publisher Bastei Lübbe AG (ISIN DE000A1X3YY0), one of the leading German-language publishers, expects a significant improvement in consolidated sales and consolidated earnings for the current financial year 2020/2021 based on the preliminary figures from the Christmas season. The company now expects sales of around EUR 90 million instead of the previously projected figure of around EUR 85 million. This represents an increase of around 6 percent. Consolidated earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) are also now expected to be in a range of EUR 7 to 8 million, above the previous forecast of EUR 5 to 6 million, and in line with the increase in sales.

"Despite more difficult market conditions due to COVID 19, we were able to convince our readers with our attractive program mix of new releases, backlist titles and digital offers in the Christmas season and continued our growth course," says Joachim Herbst, Spokesman of the Executive Board of Bastei Lübbe AG.

Significant increase in sales due to new releases and diverse product range

The positive development is the result of higher than expected sales contributions from new releases by bestselling authors such as Ken Follett and Dirk Roßmann, whose new works were published in the fall. At the same time, demand for backlist titles also increased significantly. Almost all program segments contributed to this development. Sales in the digital business increased disproportionately to the market. This increase in revenues led to a change in the product mix. On the cost side, cost-cutting measures implemented since October 2020 in view of the threat of pandemic risks also had an impact.

Seite 1 von 3
Bastei Luebbe Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe raises forecast for financial year 2020/2021 DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG / Key word(s): Change in Forecast Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe raises forecast for financial year 2020/2021 21.01.2021 / 19:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Bastei Lübbe raises …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-News: SFC Energy receives largest single order - Toyota Tsusho orders 135 EFOY Pro fuel cells for smart ...
Mega Rebound-Chance mit +558% Gewinn-Potential bei CAG International AG
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG plant, die NCD-Erstattungsentscheidung anzufechten und stellt ihren Bluttest der ...
DGAP-News: SLM Solutions: CEO Meddah Hadjar wird aus persönlichen Gründen seinen Vertrag nicht verlängern ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate notes market speculation pertaining to potential acquisition of stake in CA Immo
DGAP-Adhoc: Change at Management Board Level in the SLM Solutions Group AG
EQS-News: Relief Announces Implementation of New Share Subscription Facility with Main Shareholder GEM
DGAP-Adhoc: Baumot Group AG und Tochtergesellschaften stellen Anträge auf Insolvenzverfahren in ...
DGAP-News: Aggregate nimmt Stellung zu Marktspekulationen im Zusammenhang mit einem möglichen ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Booming demand for electromobility - Heidelberg doubles production capacity for Wallboxes
DGAP-DD: SGL CARBON SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Media and Games Invest entered into an agreement to acquire U.S. game developer KingsIsle ...
DGAP-News: Corestate übernimmt führende Finanzierungsplattform und vervollständigt sein ...
DGAP-News: NeXR Technologies SE und H&Mbeyond. starten Kooperation zu Virtual Fitting
DGAP-DD: PVA TePla AG deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: LION E-Mobility AG: Positiver Ausblick der LION E-Mobility AG für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-DD: TUI AG deutsch
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: BP announces non-executive director resignation
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital Corp. wurde mit Wirkung zum 18. Dezember 2020 in den ...
Eat Beyond Global Holdings Inc.: Kaufargumente für diesen Titel nehmen zu
DGAP-News: Haier Smart Home Co.,Ltd.: Notierung der Haier Smart Home H-Aktien realisiert globale ...
Thermocontainer und -boxen von va-Q-tec spielen immer größere Rolle bei nationaler und ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA publishes subscription price and ratio for scrip dividend
DGAP-News: Vivoryon Therapeutics N.V. new ISIN code
Ford Bank GmbH: Sparen mit fairen Zinsen bei Ford Money
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Nachfrageboom bei Elektromobilität: Heidelberg verdoppelt Produktionskapazitäten für Wallboxen
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (37) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021 (deutsch)
19:30 Uhr
DGAP-News: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe erhöht Prognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2020/2021
19:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 / 2021 voraussichtlich besser als prognostiziert ab (deutsch)
19:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe schließt Geschäftsjahr 2020 / 2021 voraussichtlich besser als prognostiziert ab
19:12 Uhr
DGAP-Adhoc: Bastei Lübbe AG: Bastei Lübbe to close 2020 / 2021 financial year presumably better than expected
04.01.21
DGAP-Stimmrechte: Bastei Lübbe AG (deutsch)

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19:44 Uhr
650
Bastei Lübbe AG - zurück in eine bessere Zukunft
07.01.21
1
Bewegung bei Bastei Lübbe