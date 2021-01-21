Transaction in Own Shares and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc (“the Company”)
21 January 2021
Purchase of own securities and total voting rights
Octopus AIM VCT 2 plc announces that on 21 January 2021 the Company purchased for cancellation 470,810 Ordinary shares at a price of 86.7p per share.
Following this transaction, the issued share capital of the Company now consists of 135,159,918 Ordinary shares with a nominal value of 0.01p each, with voting rights.
For further enquiries, please contact:
Graham Venables
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: 020 3935 3803
