 

Havas Health & You Evolves Network Positioning, Announces Chief Content Officer Hire Lars Bengston, and Launches Content Assembly

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 20:00  |  35   |   |   

Network hosts launch event, The Future of Health, highlighting insights into industry future, revived mission and new areas of investment

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 2020 was a monumental year for all industries, and an especially formative time for health. The pandemic forced care providers, hospital systems and health brands to adapt and pivot at unprecedented speed and scale, with major industry players leaning into and creating new models by the minute in order to survive. The once-in-a-lifetime transformational events have acted as a catalyst, driving significant, permanent change that will shape a future health environment much different than previously seen.

Amidst rapid growth, Havas Health & You (HH&Y) had planned to evolve their network positioning to focus on what they call "Human Purpose." Amongst recent category history, this positioning is more relevant than ever. Global CEO Donna Murphy states, "People's lives and families are our key motivating factors every day, no matter where they lie within the health ecosystem. If, through the work that we do, we can make someone feel less isolated, provide peace of mind, or increase quality of life, we've done our job. Today marks a new era for our business, a new look and feel for us, an exciting strategic hire, and the founding of a new division of our business."

"Powerful health brands are as much about cheering on the human spirit as they are about treating the human body," says Brian Robinson, Chief Strategy Officer of HH&Y. "Human Purpose is our approach to building brands; that is, creating brands that help people thrive."

HH&Y announced their evolved positioning with a thought leadership event, The Future of Health, providing context to the landscape and expert guidance as we look to the future, featuring several members of their executive leadership team, Eben Shapiro of Time, Aubree Curtis of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), and patients and physicians from around the world.

The event and new positioning were led by both Robinson and Megan Rokosh, Global Chief Marketing Officer, and executed by the Global Marketing team, Havas Production Services and the highly-awarded Havas Lynx. Rokosh states, "Health has entered into the cultural conversation like never before in history over the last year. Health brands of the future need access to a plethora of different skills and expertise. As a partner and industry leader, it's incumbent on us to provide both. Our new positioning reflects our evolved point of view, the refreshed category vibrancy and the areas of investment and growth that we see being the pillars of the future of health."

These pillars include innovation, technology, medical, customer experience, and content. Industry leader Lars Bengston, who was the co-creator of Some Good News with John Krasinski, Publisher of VICE Media, and Head of Content at Thrive Global, joins as the network's Chief Content Officer, stating "By creating content that amplifies solutions to today's HCP and patient challenges, we have the power to rewrite old perceptions, and reimagine traditional methods of communication. Moreover, in today's world, good content changes lives – and adding value to the culture of the communities you serve has positive and outlasting commercial benefits. We are built to guide you on the new healthcare journey of today, one that incorporates the human spirit as our guiding point."

The newly formed division, the Content Assembly, will blend storytelling with HH&Y's leading practices in data, technology and customer experience, and will be a global collection of leading creators and strategists from across industries led by Bengston and Rokosh.

You can view The Future of Health https://havas.6connex.com/event/futureofhealth/login.

About Havas Health & You:
 Havas Health & You unites Havas Life, Health4Brands (H4B), Lynx, Havas Life PR and Havas Health Plus, all wholly owned health and communications networks, with the consumer health businesses and practices of Havas Creative Group. Its customer-centric approach has the talent, tenacity and technology that health-and-wellness companies, brands and people need to thrive in today's world. For more information, go to www.HavasHealthandYou.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1423891/Havas_Health_You_Logo.jpg  



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Havas Health & You Evolves Network Positioning, Announces Chief Content Officer Hire Lars Bengston, and Launches Content Assembly Network hosts launch event, The Future of Health, highlighting insights into industry future, revived mission and new areas of investment NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - 2020 was a monumental year for all industries, and an especially …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Lundin Mining Announces 2020 Production Guidance Achieved for All Metals; Fourth Quarter and Full ...
Climate Neutral Data Centre Pact Commits European Cloud and Data Centre Industry To Ambitious ...
Komainu to Support UK Law Enforcement in the Fight Against Crime Involving Digital Assets
New logo design release of world's leading optoelectronic exhibition
IoT in Manufacturing Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1038.8 Million by 2026 at CAGR 10.6% | ...
Seegene to advance business in Latin America in the New Year
GenZ TikTok Sensation Adika landing in the UK
Valmet to supply a boiler plant for district heat production to Seinäjoen Energia in Seinäjoki, ...
Titel
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
Reimagined Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week goes live today in virtual setting to set agenda for green ...
New Betting Markets Offer Opportunities for Expanding Gaming Companies
Mainstream Renewable Power signs EUR1 billion equity investment deal with Aker Horizons to deliver ...
Huion KD200: The Innovative Combination of Keyboard and Pen Tablet Won Three International Design Awards
Steel Grating Market to Garner $261.2 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 4.7% CAGR, Says Allied Market ...
Real Estate Sales Are Booming; Estimated to Exceed $160 Billion in 2021
Aker ASA: Aker Horizons Acquires Mainstream Renewable Power to Create a Renewable Energy Major
CoinShares Launches New Physically-backed Bitcoin Exchange Traded Product (ETP)
Titel
JinkoSolar High-Efficiency Modules Power More Than One Third of the Capacity Generated by ...
Influencer Marketing and Digital Advertising Continue to Overtake Traditional Media
3 Ways To Play The Electric Vehicle Boom in 2021
BTCC Exchange: Crypto Trends to Look Out for in 2021
Sports Betting Market Poised For An Even Bigger Boom In 2021
McGraw Hill to Provide Digital Learning Solutions to the King Salman International University in ...
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Altimmune, Inc. - ALT
High Purity Alumina (HPA) Market Size USD 4.8 Billion By 2026 At A CAGR of 20.7% - Valuates Reports
Why Tech Stocks That Help Companies Grow Are Expected to Continue Their Dominance in 2021
ITM Power plc Sale to Linde of World's Largest PEM Electrolyser
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments