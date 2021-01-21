ExOne Joins the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association as a Founding Member

The ExOne Company (Nasdaq: XONE), the global leader in industrial sand and metal 3D printers using binder jetting technology, today announced it has joined the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association (AMGTA) as a founding member.

The ExOne Company has joined the Additive Manufacturing Green Trade Association (AMGTA) to support rigorous and independent research into the sustainability aspects of 3D printing. (Graphic: Business Wire)

AMGTA promotes the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM) in a variety of ways, including through rigorous and independent ongoing research.

“ExOne is excited to join with other manufacturing and technology companies through the AMGTA to support independent research into the sustainability aspects of 3D printing,” said John Hartner, ExOne’s CEO, who will now also serve on the Board of Directors for the AMGTA.

“While our team at ExOne is confident about the broad sustainability benefits of our binder jetting technology, our customers are eager to have independent data that demonstrates these benefits through the whole end-to-end life cycle,” Hartner added. “We are delighted to support AMGTA’s important work in this area.”

In November, AMGTA published its first commissioned university research project, which served as a benchmark on the state of sustainability research into metal AM and identified areas of future opportunity for this work. The paper, “State of Knowledge on the Environmental Impacts of Metal Additive Manufacturing” was written by Dr. Jeremy Faludi from Delft University of Technology and Corrie Van Sice from Dartmouth College.

ExOne believes its binder jetting is a sustainable method of manufacturing that reduces material waste to less than 5%, saves energy by consolidating many assembled parts and processes into one, and can deliver end-use products that are 30-40% lighter — for more efficient cars, planes and military equipment.

Independent research has already verified the environmental benefit of binder jet 3D printing in some respects, including work that indicated the process has an overall efficiency of material consumption up to 96% for 316L stainless steel1. However, ExOne believes that much more work needs to be done to assess or quantify the impact of powder creation, energy usage, emissions, and the benefit of being able to consolidate many parts into single parts optimized for lightweighting or other benefits. Additional work about how 3D printing could deliver environmental benefits through decentralized supply chains is also needed.

About ExOne

ExOne is the pioneer and global leader in binder jet 3D printing technology. Since 1995, we’ve been on a mission to deliver powerful 3D printers that solve the toughest problems and enable world-changing innovations. Our 3D printing systems quickly transform powder materials — including metals, ceramics, composites and sand — into precision parts, metalcasting molds and cores, and innovative tooling solutions. Industrial customers use our technology to save time and money, reduce waste, improve their manufacturing flexibility, and deliver designs and products that were once impossible. As home to the world’s leading team of binder jetting experts, ExOne also provides specialized 3D printing services, including on-demand production of mission-critical parts, as well as engineering and design consulting. Learn more about ExOne at www.exone.com or on Twitter at @ExOneCo. We invite you to join with us to #MakeMetalGreen.

About AMGTA

The AMGTA was launched in November 2019 to promote the environmental benefits of additive manufacturing (AM) over traditional methods of manufacturing. The AMGTA is a non-commercial, unaffiliated organization open to any additive manufacturer or industry stakeholder that meets certain criteria relating to sustainability of production or process.

____________________________________

1 Mirzababaei, S., Paul, B.K. & Pasebani, S. Metal Powder Recyclability in Binder Jet Additive Manufacturing. JOM 72, 3070–3079 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1007/s11837-020-04258-6

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005842/en/