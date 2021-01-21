FluroTech Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $2.5 Million Private Placement Financing and Announces Communications Engagement for Investor Relations Services

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the Offering”). 15,644,844 Units were sold under the second tranche, which together with the 3,105,182 Units sold under the first tranche, resulted in an aggregate of 18,750,026 Units being issued pursuant to the Offering at a price of $0.135 per Unit, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $2.531 million.



Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of 12 months from the date such Warrant was issued; provided that, if the closing price of the Common Share (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the exchange on any 5 consecutive trading days is greater than $0.395 per Common Share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 15th day after the date on which the Company issues such press release.

The proceeds from the Offering will be utilized for further investment into FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest”) to develop and commercialize its rapid antigen testing and pandemic defense system, accelerating optimization work to prepare for clinical trials along with general working capital.

“With this additional investment from FluroTech, FluroTest now has the resources in place to pursue test verification and validation, and remain on track with our FDA submission preparation,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest Systems Ltd. “For months now, I’ve been speaking with scores of C-suite executives across Covid-crippled industries to gain a comprehensive understanding about their mass testing requirements. I have connected with the airlines, major entertainment and ticketing companies, professional sports and stadium operators, universities, hospitals and many other businesses that cater to large volume crowds. They are desperate to reopen, but need to make the testing process for mass customers fast, safe and easy. We believe that FluroTest is positioned to address this need, and will be successful as it is purpose-built with both business and their customers’ needs in mind.”