 

FluroTech Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $2.5 Million Private Placement Financing and Announces Communications Engagement for Investor Relations Services

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 20:00  |  58   |   |   

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the Offering”). 15,644,844 Units were sold under the second tranche, which together with the 3,105,182 Units sold under the first tranche, resulted in an aggregate of 18,750,026 Units being issued pursuant to the Offering at a price of $0.135 per Unit, raising aggregate gross proceeds of $2.531 million.

Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (“Common Share”) and one Common Share purchase warrant (“Warrant”). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to acquire one Common Share at a price of $0.22 per share for a period of 12 months from the date such Warrant was issued; provided that, if the closing price of the Common Share (or the closing bid, if no sales were reported on a trading day) as quoted on the exchange on any 5 consecutive trading days is greater than $0.395 per Common Share, the Company may provide notice in writing to the holders of the Warrants by issuance of a press release that the expiry date of the Warrants will be accelerated to the 15th day after the date on which the Company issues such press release.

The proceeds from the Offering will be utilized for further investment into FluroTest Systems Ltd. (“FluroTest”) to develop and commercialize its rapid antigen testing and pandemic defense system, accelerating optimization work to prepare for clinical trials along with general working capital.

“With this additional investment from FluroTech, FluroTest now has the resources in place to pursue test verification and validation, and remain on track with our FDA submission preparation,” said Bill Phelan, CEO of FluroTest Systems Ltd. “For months now, I’ve been speaking with scores of C-suite executives across Covid-crippled industries to gain a comprehensive understanding about their mass testing requirements. I have connected with the airlines, major entertainment and ticketing companies, professional sports and stadium operators, universities, hospitals and many other businesses that cater to large volume crowds. They are desperate to reopen, but need to make the testing process for mass customers fast, safe and easy. We believe that FluroTest is positioned to address this need, and will be successful as it is purpose-built with both business and their customers’ needs in mind.”

Seite 1 von 5


FluroTech Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FluroTech Announces Closing of Oversubscribed $2.5 Million Private Placement Financing and Announces Communications Engagement for Investor Relations Services CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST) (OTCQB: FLURF) (“FluroTech” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it has closed the second and final tranche of its previously announced non-brokered private …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
14.01.21
FluroTech Announces Appointment of Regulatory Consultant
11.01.21
FluroTech Announces Closing of First Tranche of Private Placement