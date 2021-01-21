 

Klépierre CANCELLATION OF KLÉPIERRE SHARES

REGULATORY RELEASE

CANCELLATION OF
KLÉPIERRE SHARES

Paris – January 21, 2021

On January 19, 2021, the Klépierre Executive Board decided to cancel 5,091,144 Klépierre shares with effect as of January 19, 2021. These shares had been acquired between February 15, 2019 and June 18, 2019, as part of the share buyback program initiated in February 2019.
The Klépierre Executive Board took this decision in accordance with existing financial authorizations, specifically the one pertaining to capital reduction as per Resolution No. 18 approved by shareholders at the Combined General Meeting of April 30, 2020.
Pursuant to this decision, Klépierre’s issued share capital now stands at €412,787,275.60, consisting of 294,848,054 shares, each with a par value of €1.40 and one theoretical voting right.

ABOUT KLÉPIERRE

Klépierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company’s portfolio is valued at €22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year. Klépierre holds a controlling stake in Steen & Strøm (56.1%), Scandinavia’s number one shopping center owner and manager. Klépierre is a French REIT (SIIC) listed on Euronext Paris and is included in the CAC Next 20, EPRA Euro Zone and GPR 250 indexes. It is also included in ethical indexes, such as DJSI World and Europe, FTSE4Good, STOXX Global ESG Leaders, Euronext Vigeo France 20 and World 120. These distinctions underscore the Group’s commitment to a proactive sustainable development policy and its global leadership in the fight against climate change.
For more information, please visit the newsroom on our website: www.klepierre.com  

AGENDA  
February 17, 2021 2020 full-year earnings
May 6, 2021 Annual General Meeting


investor relations  
Hubert d’AILLIÈRES
 +33 (0)1 40 67 51 37 – hubert.daillieres@klepierre.com
Mengxing ZHANG
 +33 (0)1 40 67 53 05 – mengxing.zhang@klepierre.com
Paul LOGEROT
 +33 (0)1 40 67 53 02 – paul.logerot@klepierre.com 		 

Attachment


