 

Pure Extracts Closes Upsized $8.5 Million Offering With Strong Retail Demand

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 20:15  |  34   |   |   

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for release, publication, distribution or dissemination, directly or indirectly, in whole or in part, in or into the United States.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pure Extracts Technologies Corp. (“Pure” or the “Company”) (CSE: PULL)(XFRA: A2QJAJ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the second and final tranche of its non-brokered private placement offering of special warrants (each, a “Special Warrant”) at $0.505 per Special Warrant, previously announced on December 16, 2020 (the “Private Placement”). At this final closing, the Company issued and sold an aggregate of 10,839,230 Special Warrants for gross proceeds of $5,473,811.14. Together with the first closing, the Company issued an aggregate of 16,900,263 Special Warrants for gross proceeds of $8,534,632.81 pursuant to the Private Placement.

The Special Warrants will automatically convert to units (the “Units”) upon the earlier of the receipt for a final prospectus qualifying the distribution of the Units or four months and a day from the closing date of the final tranche of the Private Placement, which is May 21, 2021. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share (a “Warrant Share”) at an exercise price of $0.65 per Warrant Share for a period of 24 months following the deemed exercise date of the Special Warrants.

Finder’s fees of $139,501.41 cash and 395,817 finder’s warrants (each a “Finder’s Warrant”) were paid and issued in conjunction with the final tranche of the Private Placement. Each Finder’s Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share of the Company (the “Finder’s Warrant Shares”) at an exercise price of $0.65 per Finder’s Warrant Share until January 20, 2023.

All securities issued under the final tranche of the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory 4-month hold period, which expires on May 21, 2021, in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use net proceeds from the Private Placement primarily for expansion of capacity for the Company’s extraction business and for general working capital.

The Company will use its commercially reasonable efforts to qualify the distribution of the Common Shares and Warrants issuable upon exercise of the Special Warrants by way of a short form prospectus (“Qualifying Prospectus”). The Company will make an application to list the Warrants on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “Exchange”), subject to the Company fulfilling all of the listing requirements of the Exchange. The Special Warrants will not be listed on any stock exchange or over‐the‐counter market.

Disclaimer

