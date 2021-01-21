 

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Pinterest, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – PINS

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 20:55  |  34   |   |   

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation of certain directors and officers of Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest”) (NYSE: PINS) for breaching their fiduciary duties to Pinterest and its shareholders. If you are a Pinterest shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether Pinterest’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage Pinterest in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to Pinterest, and whether Pinterest has suffered damages as a result.

On June 16, 2020, two former Pinterest employees went public with claims of racial discrimination and retaliation during their time at Pinterest.

On August 11, 2020, news reports emerged that Pinterest’s former Chief Operating Officer was suing Pinterest due to sexual harassment and a hostile work environment.

What You Can Do

If you are a Pinterest shareholder, you may have legal claims against Pinterest’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

About Scott+Scott

Scott+Scott has significant experience in prosecuting major securities, antitrust, and consumer rights actions throughout the United States. The firm represents pension funds, foundations, individuals, and other entities worldwide with offices in New York, London, Amsterdam, Connecticut, California, Virginia, and Ohio.

Attorney Advertising

Pinterest Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Pinterrest -- der nächste Short im abklingenden Bullenmarkt
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

INVESTOR ALERT Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Continues Investigation of Pinterest, Inc.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – PINS Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues its investigation of certain directors and officers of Pinterest, Inc. (“Pinterest”) (NYSE: PINS) for breaching their …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Alcoa Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2020 Results
TechnipFMC to Host Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Technip Energies on January 28, 2021
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
First Head & Neck Cancer Patient Treated in France in a Phase I Trial With TG4050 (myvac Platform), ...
Iron Mountain Incorporated Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Distributions
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
15:13 Uhr
DEADLINE TOMORROW: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Pinterest, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm
19.01.21
ROUNDUP/Umstrittenes Gesetz: Türkei verhängt Werbeverbot gegen Twitter
18.01.21
Börsencrash? 2 Wachstumsaktien, bei denen ich es kaum abwarten kann, nachzukaufen!
18.01.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pinterest, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
17.01.21
Pinterest: 3 Gründe, warum die Aktie jetzt (noch) ein Kauf sein könnte!
16.01.21
Pinterest-Aktie: Was können Investoren vom 4. Quartal erwarten?
14.01.21
DEADLINE ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Pinterest, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm
13.01.21
2 Wachstumsaktien, die bis 2030 ein Vermögen aufbauen könnten!
12.01.21
Diese Aktie fühlt sich jetzt an wie Facebook vor dem Jahre 2013
09.01.21
4 Wachstumsaktien, die in diesem Jahrzehnt das Zehnfache reinholen könnten

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
16.01.21
113
Pinterrest -- der nächste Short im abklingenden Bullenmarkt