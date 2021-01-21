People’s Bank of Commerce Reports Earnings

When comparing the full year 2020 net income to 2019, several significant items impact the comparison. The bank’s mortgage division increased its gross revenue to $4,750,000 in 2020 from $1,219,000 in 2019, a 290% increase. Steelhead Finance, the bank’s factoring division, which focuses on the trucking industry, had slightly better income in 2020 when compared to 2019, with gross income of $4,073,000 vs $4,061,000. Steelhead Finance’s results in 2020 were tempered by the COVID-19 shutdown of our economy in March and April, which severely hampered the trucking industry. The economic slowdown caused by the pandemic also affected portfolio commercial lending, which was down slightly in 2020, but was positively influenced by the PPP loan program which increased total loans by 25% in 2020 compared to 2019.

People’s Bank of Commerce (OTCBB: PBCO) announced today its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 operations. The bank reported net income of $6,131,000 for the full year of 2020 compared to $4,068,000 in 2019, a 51% increase. In 2020 earnings per diluted share were $1.76 compared $1.32 per diluted share during 2019, a 33% increase. Net income for the 4 th quarter of 2020, totaled $1,698,000 or $0.48 per diluted share compared to $1,350,000 or $0.43 per diluted share for 2019.

Highlights for the quarter and year included:

Total loans decreased $9.7 million during the fourth quarter 2020 but increased $67.9 million or 24% for the entire year. The 4 th quarter decrease was the result of PPP loan paydowns from the SBA loan forgiveness program, while the loan growth over the full year was due to PPP loan origination.

quarter decrease was the result of PPP loan paydowns from the SBA loan forgiveness program, while the loan growth over the full year was due to PPP loan origination. Deposits increased $23.9 million over the past 3 months and increased $149 million for the entire year, a 49% increase.

Total bank assets increased $153.2 million or 41% for the year.

Net interest income for 2020 totaled $15.7 million dollars compared to $14.0 million in 2019, a 12% increase.

Non-Interest income totaled $10.4 million in 2020 versus $6.6 million in 2019, a 56% increase, due to changes in mortgage, Steelhead factoring and the PPP loan program, discussed above.

Non-interest expenses totaled $16.7 million in 2020 compared to $14.9 million in 2019, a 12% increase.

The bank’s year-to-date efficiency ratio was 70.7% in 2020 and 72.0% in 2019 when PPP income is excluded. Including PPP, year-to-date efficiency was 63.9%.

ROAE was 12.67% in 2020 and 10.76% in 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the ROAE was 13.10% compared to 13.56% for the same period in 2019.

ROAA was 1.32% in 2020 and 1.13% in 2019. For the fourth quarter of 2020, the ROAA was 1.31% compared to 1.46% for the same period in 2019.

There were no loans on non-accrual or past due more than 90 days at the end of 2020, compared to 0.24% at the end of 2019.

Net Income was affected by one-time merger expenses of $274 thousand in 2020.

CEO’s Commentary

“2020 was perhaps the strangest year in banking that I have seen in 40 years, almost exclusively caused by the Pandemic. Our change in strategic direction, started five years ago, to develop more non-interest income as a percentage of total income, paid off significantly this year,” noted Ken Trautman, bank CEO. “Gross income from our mortgage division and Steelhead Finance totaled 34% of the bank’s total gross income in 2020, which was supplemented by PPP loan fees and interest to create a very strong income year. Attracting low-cost deposits, which was difficult in 2019, became easier, with the majority of the deposit growth in non-interest DDA accounts. Loan quality remains strong and loan demand, particularly in the latter half of the year, showed strong growth. Both are reflective of the resilient local markets that the bank serves,” commented Trautman.

In addition to managing the effects of the Pandemic, the bank also announced the acquisition of Willamette Community Bank, headquartered in Albany, Oregon on November 5, 2020. The bank released the Proxy Statement and Definitive Merger Agreement for shareholders of record of December 17, 2020 to vote their shares at a February 11, 2021 special shareholder meeting. Information about the proposed merger can be found in the Investor Relations section of the bank’s website.

Provision for Credit Losses

The bank had a provision expense of $1,332,000 in 2020 compared to $296,000 in 2019. At year-end 2020, the allowance for loan and lease losses totaled 1.29% of loans held for investment, including PPP loans, compared to 1.12% at the end of 2019. Net loan charge offs in 2020 were ($2,250) versus ($11,000) the prior year.

Capital

At December 31, 2020, tangible shareholder’s equity totaled $48.7 million, compared to $38.0 million at December 31, 2019. The bank’s tangible leverage ratio was 9.36% at year-end 2020, compared to 10.35% at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per share was $13.68 at December 31, 2020, compared to $11.71 one year earlier.

People's Bank of Commerce Income Statement (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 12/31/2019 12/31/2020 12/31/2019 Interest Income Loans 4,308 4,065 3,729 15,918 14,417 Investments 155 133 158 604 604 Federal funds sold and due from banks 30 28 72 147 413 Total interest income 4,493 4,226 3,959 16,669 15,434 Interest Expense Deposits 176 177 316 812 1,366 Other 26 41 13 165 29 Total interest expense 202 218 329 977 1,395 Net interest income 4,291 4,008 3,630 15,692 14,039 Provision for credit losses 182 247 85 1,332 296 Net Interest Income after provision for credit losses 4,109 3,761 3,545 14,360 13,743 Non-Interest Income Service charges on deposit accounts 57 55 83 249 312 Mortgage lending income 1,634 1,604 454 4,750 1,219 Steelhead Finance income 1,239 1,074 903 4,073 4,061 Gain (loss) on other real estate - - - - Other non-interest income 335 332 285 1,298 1,058 Total non-interest income 3,265 3,065 1,725 10,370 6,650 Non-Interest Expense Salary and Benefits 3,186 2,779 2,209 10,524 9,448 Premises and fixed assets 590 556 603 2,222 2,243 Other 1,281 1,012 630 3,916 3,198 Total non-interest expense 5,057 4,347 3,442 16,662 14,889 Net income before taxes 2,317 2,479 1,828 8,068 5,504 Income taxes 619 542 478 1,937 1,436 Net income 1,698 1,937 1,350 6,131 4,068 Basic earnings per share 0.48 0.55 0.43 1.76 1.32 Diluted earnings per share 0.48 0.55 0.43 1.76 1.32 Average common shares outstanding 3,560,096 3,523,004 3,169,537 3,487,219 3,089,588 Performance Measures Return on average assets 1.31% 1.58% 1.46% 1.32% 1.13% Return on average equity 13.10% 15.55% 13.56% 12.67% 10.76% Net interest margin 3.75% 3.68% 4.74% 3.86% 4.55% Efficiency ratio 66.93% 61.46% 64.28% 63.93% 71.97%

People's Bank of Commerce Balance Sheet (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 6/30/2020 3/31/2020 12/31/2019 Assets Cash and due from banks 2,819 3,659 3,398 7,459 3,711 Federal funds sold Interest-bearing deposits 91,103 49,336 57,717 14,899 11,936 Investment securities 25,894 22,910 23,597 27,172 27,734 Loans held for sale 3,407 17,386 8,106 6,648 2,474 Loans held for investment, net of unearned income 346,198 355,855 354,170 269,752 278,277 Allowance for loan and lease losses (4,453) (4,271) (4,024) (3,378) (3,119) Loans, net 341,745 351,584 350,146 266,374 275,158 Premises and equipment, net 21,624 20,664 20,469 20,170 20,306 Other assets 36,738 34,423 30,308 31,383 28,855 Total assets 523,331 499,963 493,742 374,105 370,174 Liabilities Deposits Demand noninterest-bearing 231,095 219,836 199,808 141,448 136,051 Demand interest-bearing 54,806 54,711 46,396 38,257 44,341 Money market and savings 147,481 134,053 125,023 112,238 107,985 Time deposits of less than $250,000 19,149 20,012 20,897 16,231 15,715 Time deposits of more than $250,000 3,216 3,282 2,318 2,578 2,701 Total deposits 455,747 431,894 394,442 310,752 306,793 Other liabilities 14,748 17,217 50,358 16,603 21,722 Total liabilities 470,495 449,111 444,800 327,355 328,515 Capital Common stock, surplus, retained earnings 52,154 50,162 48,222 46,622 41,663 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 682 690 720 128 208 Unearned ESOP Shares - - - - (212) Total shareholders' equity 52,836 50,852 48,942 46,750 41,659 Total Liabilities and Equity 523,331 499,963 493,742 374,105 370,174 memo: Total intangible assets and goodwill 3,486 3,486 3,486 3,486 3,486 Current shares outstanding 3,558,581 3,523,078 3,522,857 3,500,065 3,241,075

