 

Nabis Holdings Inc. Provides Important Update on Implementation of Proposal

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 21:35  |  69   |   |   

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS TO RECEIVE SECURITIES UNDER THE PROPOSAL

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTC: NABIF) (FRA: A2PL) (“Nabis” or the “Company”) is providing an important update to the Company’s previously announced proposal (as amended from time to time, the “Proposal”) under the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada), pursuant to which the Company will implement a recapitalization of the Company’s outstanding CDN$35 million principal amount of 8.0% unsecured convertible debentures (the “Debentures”) and all other debts of the Company (the “Recapitalization”). Further to the Company’s news release dated January 4, 2021, the Company intends on implementing the Proposal on or prior to January 29, 2021 (the “Implementation Date”).

The Company and the Consenting Debentureholders (as defined in the Proposal) have set March 1, 2021 as the deadline (the “Certification Deadline”) for all holders of Debentures (“Debentureholders”) and all other creditors to receive consideration under the Proposal (other than Convenience Creditors (as defined in the Proposal)) (collectively with the Debentureholders, the “Debtholders”) to certify as to their eligibility to receive their pro rata share of (a) 3,700,000 new common shares of the Company (“New Common Shares”) and (b) new 5.3% senior unsecured notes in the aggregate amount of CDN$23 million due 2023 (“New Unsecured Notes”). Debtholders who fail to certify as to their eligibility to receive the New Common Shares and New Unsecured Notes by the Certification Deadline will receive the net cash proceeds, if any (“Net Cash Proceeds”), realized from the sale of their pro rata share of New Common Shares and New Unsecured Notes on the Canadian Securities Exchange or such other exchange on which the New Common Shares and New Unsecured Notes are listed and posted for trading, conducted by a selling agent (the “Selling Agent”) to be appointed by the Company.

Debtholders are entitled to the compensation set out below, provided they take the actions set out in this news release and in the documentation that will be delivered to such Debtholders:

Debtholder Status Entitlement
(A) Debtholder who is a non-resident of the United States (a “Non-U.S. Debtholder”) Pro rata share of New Unsecured Notes and New Common Shares
(B) U.S.-resident Debtholder who is an “accredited investor” as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) (a “U.S. Accredited Investor”) Pro rata share of New Unsecured Notes and New Common Shares bearing a restricted legend to the effect that the such securities have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act and is subject to certain resale restrictions under the U.S. Securities Act (collectively, “U.S. Restricted Securities”)
(C) U.S.-resident Debtholder who is not an “accredited investor” as defined in Rule 501(a) of Regulation D under the U.S. Securities Act (a “U.S. Non-Accredited Investor”) Net Cash Proceeds, if any

IN ORDER TO RECEIVE SECURITIES PURSUANT TO THE PROPOSAL, ALL DEBTHOLDERS MUST SUBMIT THE DOCUMENTATION DESCRIBED BELOW PRIOR TO THE CERTIFICATION DEADLINE. DEBTHOLDERS WHO DO NOT RESPOND BY THE CERTIFICATION DEADLINE WILL BE DEEMED TO BE U.S. NON-ACCREDITED INVESTORS. IN SUCH CASES, THE SELLING AGENT WILL ARRANGE FOR THE SALE OF NEW UNSECURED NOTES AND NEW COMMON SHARES TO WHICH SUCH DEBTHOLDER WOULD OTHERWISE BE ENTITLED AT PREVAILING MARKET PRICES. THERE CAN BE NO ASSURANCES AS TO THE PROCEEDS TO BE RECEIVED BY THE SELLING AGENT, IF ANY, OR TO THE NET CASH PROCEEDS TO BE RECEIVED BY THE DEBTHOLDER. THE NET CASH PROCEEDS MAY BE SUBSTANTIALLY LESS THAN THE FACE VALUE OF THE NEW UNSECURED NOTES AND THE MARKET VALUE OF THE NEW COMMON SHARES ON THE IMPLEMENTATION DATE.

