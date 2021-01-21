 

Colliers International appoints new Chief Executive Officer for Australian business

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 21:30  |  30   |   |   

-- Malcom Tyson appointed to accelerate the growth of Colliers Australia --

TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm, Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today announced that Malcom Tyson has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer | Australia.

Tyson has been a senior member of Colliers’ Australian and New Zealand Executive Leadership team since 2005 and held a variety of executive and operational roles. He will take over the position of CEO from John Kenny, who was appointed as Chief Executive Officer | Asia Pacific at the beginning of 2020 after 15 years in the Australian role.

“Malcom is a proven, disciplined and trusted leader. He brings more than 30 years of real estate and business experience to the position and is regarded as a leader within the Australian property industry,” said Kenny. “His market knowledge and strong relationships with private investors, major Australian corporations and institutional clients meant he was the ideal choice to continue driving the future success of Colliers in Australia.”

Kenny continued, “His prior experience as Chief Executive of our business in New South Wales, and Managing Director of our Australian Industrial business, will provide a seamless leadership transition via an ongoing partnership with the executive team, and a continued focus on our growth strategy of achieving industry-leading positions across a diverse range of property services.”

Commenting on his appointment, Tyson said, “Colliers has an incredible culture, which underpins our strategy for success. The business has won multiple accolades as a best employer and is best in class in many service arenas. We appreciate the loyalty of our people and our clients and we thrive on collaborating to create enterprising solutions that exceed expectations.”

He continued, “As an organisation, we see opportunity in all market conditions and the next few years will provide our clients and people with every chance to think and act differently, maximise the potential of property and be a part of leading our industry into the future.”

Tyson’s position becomes effective immediately. He and Kenny will be based in Colliers’ Sydney office.

About Colliers International 
Colliers International (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 68 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to maximize the value of property for real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership, owning approximately 40% of our equity, has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. In 2019, corporate revenues were more than $3.0 billion ($3.5 billion including affiliates), with $33 billion of assets under management in our investment management segment. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn

For further information please contact: 
David Storey  
Regional Director, Marketing & Communications | Asia Pacific 
Colliers International 
Tel: +61 2 9770 3181 or 0416 013 500 
Email: david.storey@colliers.com  
www.colliers.com.au 


Colliers International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Colliers International appoints new Chief Executive Officer for Australian business - Malcom Tyson appointed to accelerate the growth of Colliers Australia - TORONTO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Leading diversified professional services and investment management firm, Colliers International (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) today …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
K92 Mining Provides 2021 Operational Outlook
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Relay Medical and Glow LifeTech Report on Successful Phase II Clinical Results For COVID-19 ...
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
19.01.21
Colliers International Group Inc. to Announce Fourth Quarter and Annual Results for 2020 on February 11, 2021
19.01.21
Colliers Global Investor Outlook: Weltweite Immobilieninvestment-Aktivität nimmt in zweiter Jahreshälfte 2021 um 50 Prozent zu
18.01.21
Colliers Global Investor Outlook Report Anticipates Up To 50% Surge In Global Investment In 2021