 

LGI Homes Announces Date for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ: LGIH) today announced that the Company will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. The Company will hold a conference call at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results.

A link to the live audio webcast will be provided through the Investors page of the Company's website at www.investor.lgihomes.com under the Events and Presentations section.

The call can also be accessed by dialing (855) 433-0929 for domestic participants or (970) 315-0256 for international participants. Participants should ask for the LGI Homes Earnings Conference Call or reference number 1655901.

An archive of the webcast will be available for replay on the Company's website for one year from the date of the conference call.

About LGI Homes, Inc.

Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. engages in the design, construction and sale of homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia and Virginia. Since 2018, LGI Homes has been ranked as the 10th largest residential builder in the United States based on units closed. The Company has a notable legacy of more than 17 years of homebuilding operations, over which time it has closed more than 45,000 homes. For more information about the Company and its new home developments, please visit the Company’s website at www.lgihomes.com.

CONTACT:
Joshua D. Fattor
Vice President of Investor Relations
(281) 210-2619
investorrelations@lgihomes.com


