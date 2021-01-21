 

U.S. Xpress Invests in Autonomous Trucking Technology

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.01.2021, 21:48  |  29   |   |   

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) has announced an investment in TuSimple, a self-driving technology company bringing to market an autonomous solution for long-haul freight transportation. In addition to a significant financial investment, U.S. Xpress is actively testing the technology on select shipping lanes and President & CEO, Eric Fuller has joined TuSimple’s Executive Advisory Board.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210121005905/en/

Eric Fuller, President & CEO, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

Eric Fuller, President & CEO, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We’re passionate about finding innovative solutions to industry challenges and investing now will give us a clear advantage when this technology matures in the years to come,” said Fuller. “Additionally, the Executive Advisory Board is bringing together market-specific insight from across the industry to help drive the development and adoption of this important technology.”

U.S. Xpress has been working with TuSimple since 2019 and has recently begun testing the autonomous technology on select lanes for some of its major customers. From this testing, TuSimple can gather vital information and benchmark safety and efficiency standards which will help bring the technology to market safely and reliably.

“U.S. Xpress has been a valuable partner in the testing of our autonomous technology and Eric will continue to provide expert guidance in helping drive the adoption of autonomous trucks as a member of our Executive Advisory Board,” said Cheng Lu, CEO, TuSimple.

Although the industry will always have a need for professional drivers, shortages caused by reduced CDL school graduates and the Drug & Alcohol Clearinghouse is impacting the industry in both the near- and long-term (see the company’s recent economic forecast). Autonomous trucks will give U.S. Xpress additional options for its shippers and fold into a robust portfolio of solutions.

Last year, the company introduced its tech-enabled fleet, Variant, and in coming months, will be rolling out a new brokerage offering. U.S. Xpress remains focused on transforming from a traditional trucking company to a true digital transportation solutions provider and this TuSimple partnership is another example of the company’s innovation.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc.

Through its subsidiaries, U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX), offers customers over-the-road, dedicated, and brokerage services. Founded in 1985, the Company utilizes a combination of smart technology, a modern fleet of tractors and a network of highly trained, professional drivers to efficiently move freight for a wide variety of customers. U.S. Xpress implements a range of digital initiatives and technology to drive innovation in the industry, streamline the value chain for customers and improve the overall driver experience. For more, visit usxpress.com.

USX Corporate

US Xpress Enterprises Registered (A) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

U.S. Xpress Invests in Autonomous Trucking Technology U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: USX) has announced an investment in TuSimple, a self-driving technology company bringing to market an autonomous solution for long-haul freight transportation. In addition to a significant financial investment, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. Accelerating 2023 Growth Vision by Appointing Michael Robinson As CEO ...
American Tower Corporation Announces Tax Reporting Information for 2020 Distributions
Adtalem Issues Statement
Bentley Systems Announces Launch of Private Offering of Convertible Senior Notes
Mapbox launches 3D Maps with 135 million sq km of global, high-resolution imagery from Maxar
TechnipFMC to Host Capital Markets Day Dedicated to Technip Energies on January 28, 2021
The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. Closes Acquisition of iSun Energy LLC, Changes Name to iSun, Inc. ...
AMCI Acquisition Corp. Announces Special Meeting of its Stockholders to Consider Proposed Business ...
Titel
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
dynaCERT Announces Strategic OEM Collaboration with Harold Martin
Europcar Mobility Group in a Position to Finalize Its Financial Restructuring Plan and Accelerate ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Full Exercise ...
Moderna Announces First Participant Dosed in Phase 1/2 Study of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine in Japan ...
Desktop Metal to Acquire EnvisionTEC, Entering Market for Volume Production Polymer Additive ...
Rare Element Resources Named U.S. Department of Energy Funding Recipient for Rare Earth Separation ...
Applied DNA Provides Business Update on COVID-19 Diagnostics and Testing
Alcon Launches PRECISION1 for Astigmatism Contact Lenses in the U.S.
The GEO Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.25 Per Share
Titel
Accenture Acquires Real Protect, Brazil-Based Information Security Company
Alibaba Group Upsizes Share Repurchase Program to US$10 Billion
PPG to Acquire Global Coatings Manufacturer Wörwag
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
Announcement from Alibaba Group
#1 U.S Cannabis Beverage Company Keef Brands Takes Equity Position in BevCanna
BevCanna Completes $5M Capital Injection, Including a Fully-Subscribed $3.5M Above Market Offering ...
Argo Blockchain Commences Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States
Carbios Significantly Strengthened Its International Patent Portfolio
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
20.01.21
U.S. Xpress Releases 2021 Economic Forecast
18.01.21
U.S. Xpress Announces Senior Leadership Appointments Within Sales and Dedicated
14.01.21
U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call