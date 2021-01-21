The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Tyson Foods, Inc. (“Tyson” or “the Company”) (NYSE: TSN) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. The New York City Comptroller called on the SEC to investigate Tyson on December 15, 2020. According to the Comptroller, the Company spread “materially false or misleading information regarding Tyson’s response to the global COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting risk factors.” In a statement, the Comptroller added, “There is human cost to Tyson’s failures – preventable deaths, hospitalizations and sick workers. These failures have material impacts on its business operations that carry serious risks for shareholders.” Based on this news, shares of Tyson dropped by 2.5% on the same day.