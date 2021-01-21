 

Datadog Announces Date of Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Call

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced that it will report its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results after the U.S. financial markets close on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

In conjunction with this announcement, Datadog will host a conference call on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results and financial guidance. To access this call, dial 844-873-9663 (domestic) or 602-563-8494 (international). The conference ID number is 8346209. A replay of this conference call will be available through February 18, 2021 at 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international). The replay passcode is 8346209. A live webcast of this conference call will be available on the “Investor Relations” page of the Company’s website (www.datadoghq.com), and a replay will be archived on the website as well.

About Datadog

Datadog is the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications. Our SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide unified, real-time observability of our customers’ entire technology stack. Datadog is used by organizations of all sizes and across a wide range of industries to enable digital transformation and cloud migration, drive collaboration among development, operations, security, and business teams, accelerate time to market for applications, reduce time to problem resolution, secure applications, and infrastructure, understand user behavior and track key business metrics.



