 

Fiserv to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year Earnings Results on February 9, 2021

21.01.2021, 22:01   

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, will announce its fourth quarter and full year financial results after the close of regular market trading on Tuesday, February 9, 2021.

The company will discuss the results in a live webcast at 4 p.m. CT. The webcast, along with supplemental financial information, can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Fiserv website at investors.fiserv.com. A replay will be available approximately one hour after the conclusion of the live webcast.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV) aspires to move money and information in a way that moves the world. As a global leader in payments and financial technology, the company helps clients achieve best-in-class results through a commitment to innovation and excellence in areas including account processing and digital banking solutions; card issuer processing and network services; payments; e-commerce; merchant acquiring and processing; and the Clover cloud-based point-of-sale solution. Fiserv is a member of the S&P 500 Index and the FORTUNE 500, and is among FORTUNE World's Most Admired Companies. Visit fiserv.com and follow on social media for more information and the latest company news.

