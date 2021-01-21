 

Kimco Realty Corporation Announces 2020 Dividend Tax Treatment

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM), one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets, announced today the allocations of the company’s 2020 dividend distributions on its common stock and preferred stock. The allocations as they will be reported on Form 1099-DIV are as follows:

Common Shares (CUSIP # 49446R-10-9)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ex-

 

Ordinary Income

Capital Gains

 

 

Dividend Record Payable

Distribution

 

Non-

 

 

Unrecaptured

Return of 

Sec 199A

Date Date Date

per Share

Total

Qualified 

 Qualified 

Total

Sec 1250

Capital

Dividends

12/31/19 01/02/2020 01/15/2020

$0.280000

$0.106745

$0.103792

$0.002953

$0.170693

$0.001173

$0.002562

$0.103792

04/01/20 04/02/2020 04/15/2020

$0.280000

$0.106745

$0.103792

$0.002953

$0.170693

$0.001173

$0.002562

$0.103792

09/09/20 09/10/2020 09/24/2020

$0.100000

$0.038123

$0.037068

$0.001055

$0.060962

$0.000419

$0.000915

$0.037068

12/08/20 12/09/2020 12/23/2020

$0.160000

$0.060997

$0.059309

$0.001688

$0.097539

$0.000670

$0.001464

$0.059309

Totals

$0.820000

$0.312610

$0.303961

$0.008649

$0.499887

$0.003435

$0.007503

$0.303961

100%

 

37.068%

1.055%

60.962%

 

0.915%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Series L (CUSIP # 49446R-73-7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ex-

 

Ordinary Income

Capital Gains

 

 

Dividend Record Payable

Distribution

 

Non-

 

 

Unrecaptured

 

Sec 199A

Date Date Date

per Share

Total

  Qualified 

Qualified 

Total

Sec 1250

 

Dividends

12/31/2019 01/02/2020 01/15/2020

$0.320310

$0.123240

$0.119830

$0.003410

$0.197070

$0.001354

 

$0.119830

3/31/2020 04/01/2020 04/15/2020

$0.320310

$0.123240

$0.119830

$0.003410

$0.197070

$0.001354

 

$0.119830

6/30/2020 07/01/2020 07/15/2020

$0.320310

$0.123240

$0.119830

$0.003410

$0.197070

$0.001354

 

$0.119830

9/30/2020 10/01/2020 10/15/2020

$0.320310

$0.123240

$0.119830

$0.003410

$0.197070

$0.001354

 

$0.119830

Totals

$1.281240

$0.492960

$0.479320

$0.013640

$0.788280

$0.005416

 

$0.479320

100%

 

37.411%

1.065%

61.525%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Series M (CUSIP # 49446R-71-1)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Ex-

 

Ordinary Income

Capital Gains

 

 

Dividend Record Payable

Distribution

 

Non-

 

 

Unrecaptured

 

Sec 199A

Date Date Date

per Share

Total

 Qualified 

 Qualified 

Total

Sec 1250

 

Dividends

12/31/2019 01/02/2020 01/15/2020

$0.328125

$0.126247

$0.122754

$0.003493

$0.201878

$0.001388

 

$0.122754

3/31/2020 04/01/2020 04/15/2020

$0.328125

$0.126247

$0.122754

$0.003493

$0.201878

$0.001388

 

$0.122754

6/30/2020 07/01/2020 07/15/2020

$0.328125

$0.126247

$0.122754

$0.003493

$0.201878

$0.001388

 

$0.122754

9/30/2020 10/01/2020 10/15/2020

$0.328125

$0.126247

$0.122754

$0.003493

$0.201878

$0.001388

 

$0.122754

Totals

$1.312500

$0.504988

$0.491016

$0.013972

$0.807512

$0.005552

 

$0.491016

100%

 

37.411%

1.065%

61.525%

 

 

 

About Kimco

Kimco Realty Corp. (NYSE: KIM) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Jericho, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air, grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use assets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned interests in 400 U.S. shopping centers and mixed-use assets comprising 70 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets. Publicly traded on the NYSE since 1991, and included in the S&P 500 Index, the company has specialized in shopping center acquisitions, development and management for 60 years. For further information, please visit www.kimcorealty.com, the company’s blog at blog.kimcorealty.com, or follow Kimco on Twitter at www.twitter.com/kimcorealty.

The company announces material information to its investors using the company’s investor relations website (investors.kimcorealty.com), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls, and webcasts. The company also uses social media to communicate with its investors and the public, and the information the company posts on social media may be deemed material information. Therefore, the company encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review the information that it posts on the company’s blog (blog.kimcorealty.com) and social media channels, including Facebook (www.facebook.com/kimcorealty), Twitter (www.twitter.com/kimcorealty), YouTube (www.youtube.com/kimcorealty) and LinkedIn (www.linkedin.com/company/kimco-realty-corporation). The list of social media channels that the company uses may be updated on its investor relations website from time to time.

Safe Harbor Statement

The statements in this news release state the company’s and management’s intentions, beliefs, expectations or projections of the future and are forward-looking statements. It is important to note that the company’s actual results could differ materially from those projected in such forward-looking statements. Factors which may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, (i) general adverse economic and local real estate conditions, (ii) the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business, (iii) financing risks, such as the inability to obtain equity, debt or other sources of financing or refinancing on favorable terms to the company, (iv) the company’s ability to raise capital by selling its assets, (v) changes in governmental laws and regulations and management’s ability to estimate the impact of such changes, (vi) the level and volatility of interest rates and management’s ability to estimate the impact thereof, (vii) pandemics or other health crises, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19), (viii) the availability of suitable acquisition, disposition, development and redevelopment opportunities, and risks related to acquisitions not performing in accordance with our expectations, (ix) valuation and risks related to the company’s joint venture and preferred equity investments, (x) valuation of marketable securities and other investments, (xi) increases in operating costs, (xii) changes in the dividend policy for the company’s common and preferred stock and the company’s ability to pay dividends at current levels, (xiii) the reduction in the company’s income in the event of multiple lease terminations by tenants or a failure by multiple tenants to occupy their premises in a shopping center, (xiv) impairment charges and (xv) unanticipated changes in the company’s intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and/or hold certain securities until maturity. Additional information concerning factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those forward- looking statements is contained from time to time in the company’s Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) filings. Copies of each filing may be obtained from the company or the SEC.

The company refers you to the documents filed by the company from time to time with the SEC, specifically the section titled “Risk Factors” in the company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as may be updated or supplemented in the company’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and the company’s other filings with the SEC, which discuss these and other factors that could adversely affect the company’s results. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Disclaimer

