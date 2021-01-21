 

1st Source Corporation Reports Earnings for Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020, Cash Dividend Increased, History of Increased Dividends Continues

1st Source Corporation (NASDAQ: SRCE), parent company of 1st Source Bank, today reported net income of $81.44 million for 2020, a decrease of 11.44% compared to $91.96 million earned in 2019. Fourth quarter net income was $26.46 million, an increase of 20.61% compared to $21.94 million earned in the fourth quarter of 2019. The annual net income comparison was adversely impacted by an increased provision for credit losses of $20.17 million primarily due to the negative impact on our clients from COVID-19, sizeable impairments in a few accounts, and higher special attention loan balances.

Diluted net income per common share for the year was $3.17, down 11.20% from the $3.57 earned a year earlier. Diluted net income per common share for the fourth quarter was $1.03, up 19.77% from the $0.86 earned in the fourth quarter of the previous year.

At its January 2021 meeting, the Board of Directors approved a cash dividend of $0.29 per common share, up 3.57% from the $0.28 per common share declared in the previous quarter and equal to that declared a year ago. The cash dividend is payable to shareholders of record on February 2, 2021 and will be paid on February 12, 2021.

Christopher J. Murphy III, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Given the unique challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic during 2020, I am proud of my colleagues for keeping themselves and our clients safe while delivering great client service. We helped our communities and clients by providing over 3,500 Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans for over $597 million, keeping businesses going and people employed. At the end of the year, $236 million of these loans had been forgiven. Over half of our PPP loans were for less than $50,000, so we are truly serving the small businesses in our communities. Considering the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic and the reduced interest rate environment the Federal Reserve set in motion to stimulate the economy, I am pleased we were able to achieve our third highest year of net income and the 33rd consecutive year of dividend growth. We were glad to see continued economic improvement during the fourth quarter which led to providing $4.97 million to the allowance for loan and lease losses (our lowest quarter of the year for the credit loss provision) as we continue to work through the immediate and longer term negative impacts on our clients from the coronavirus pandemic.

“We spent the final weeks of the year monitoring the legislative progress on the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act, which included another round of PPP loans. We were pleased the legislation was finalized and enacted on December 27, 2020. We are now actively helping our clients work through the application process, with special attention paid to women-owned and minority-owned small businesses that have been statistically underserved nationally during the CARES Act PPP efforts.

“At 1st Source, one of our foundational values is Community Leadership. We encourage our team members and leaders to support the organizations and causes they are passionate about, and to serve their communities in the ways they are able. The pandemic certainly had an effect on volunteer opportunities and events that often bring people together to support those in need. But I am pleased to report it did not stop our colleagues from doing what they could, when and how they could, throughout the year. During 2020, 1st Source employees volunteered over 12,000 hours of their time to such causes, and collectively, the 1st Source Foundation and 1st Source Bank donated over $2 million to community organizations, much of which was directed toward COVID-19 relief and support efforts for those directly impacted by the pandemic.

“Throughout the pandemic, our focus has remained on keeping our clients, our colleagues, and families safe so we can deliver the highest level of service. All safety measures we put in place in the spring of 2020 have proven successful in stopping the spread among our staff and clients, and we plan to keep such measures in place until we are confident the well-being of all those we employ and serve can be protected by other means. As always, we will continue to review and analyze data from local health departments to make the best decisions possible for the health and safety of our team members, clients and communities,” Mr. Murphy concluded.

FULL YEAR AND FOURTH QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

Loans

Annual average loans and leases of $5.46 billion increased $463.28 million, up 9.27% from the full year 2019. Quarterly average loans and leases of $5.52 billion increased $471.07 million, up 9.33% in the fourth quarter of 2020 from the year ago quarter and have decreased $151.91 million from the third quarter. Loan growth is primarily from Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) originations when compared to 2019. As expected, the decrease during the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the previous quarter was due to $236.25 million in PPP forgiveness by the SBA as we assisted our clients with the relief they sought from the government. As of the end of December, we had submitted PPP loan forgiveness requests to the SBA for more than 60% of the total PPP loan amounts we funded.

COVID-19 related loan modifications across our portfolios (including those that were in the process of receiving or we expect to receive an extension) were $168 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $195 million at September 30, 2020. Our transportation (particularly auto rental and charter bus) clients and hotel industry clients remain severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and account for approximately 75% of the year-end COVID-19 related loan modification balances.

Deposits

Annual average deposits for 2020 were $5.74 billion, an increase of $459.87 million, up 8.71% from 2019. Quarterly average deposits of $5.97 billion grew $555.35 million, up 10.26% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ago quarter and have increased $80.34 million, up 1.36% compared to the third quarter. Deposit growth is primarily from PPP loan fundings and increased consumer deposit levels compared to 2019.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

For the twelve months of 2020, tax-equivalent net interest income was $226.36 million, an increase of $1.81 million, up 0.81% compared to the full year 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 tax-equivalent net interest income of $62.23 million increased $6.78 million, or 12.22% from the fourth quarter a year ago and increased $7.24 million, or 13.16% from the third quarter.

Net interest margin for the year ending December 31, 2020 was 3.38%, a decrease of 29 basis points from the 3.67% for the year ending December 31, 2019. Net interest margin on a tax-equivalent basis for the year ending December 31, 2020 was 3.39%, a decrease of 29 basis points from the 3.68% for the year ending December 31, 2019. The margin continues to experience pressure from numerous Federal Reserve interest rate decreases during the second half of 2019 and first three months of 2020.

Fourth quarter 2020 net interest margin was 3.54%, an improvement of three basis points from the 3.51% for the same period in 2019 and an increase of 35 basis points from the third quarter. Fourth quarter 2020 net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis was 3.55%, an increase of three basis points from the 3.52% for the same period in 2019 and an increase of 35 basis points from the 3.20% in the third quarter. The increased margin in the fourth quarter compared to the previous quarter was primarily due to accelerated PPP loan origination fee amortization due to SBA forgiveness. We have recognized $12.06 million in PPP loan fees during 2020, $7.84 million of which was recognized during the fourth quarter compared to $2.41 million during the third quarter.

The PPP loan impact on the tax-equivalent net interest margin was a positive five basis points for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020, and a positive 27 basis points for the fourth quarter. PPP loans caused a six basis points reduction for the third quarter due to the low interest rate and fees accrued compared to our base business.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $103.89 million, up $2.76 million or 2.73% compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Fourth quarter 2020 noninterest income of $25.99 million increased $0.41 million, or 1.60% from the fourth quarter a year ago and decreased $2.06 million or 7.33% from the third quarter.

Noninterest income during the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was higher compared to a year ago mainly from improved mortgage banking income driven by gains on a higher volume of loan sales and increased partnership investment gains. These positives were offset by reduced equipment rental income due to a decrease in the size of the average equipment rental portfolio as demand for leases declined and lower service charges on deposit accounts due to fewer overdraft and non-sufficient fund transactions in 2020 compared to 2019. Additionally, we recognized $0.81 million of impairment charges on our mortgage servicing rights during 2020 as prepayment speeds accelerated.

The decrease in noninterest income from the third quarter was mainly due to a reduction in mortgage banking income driven by a lower volume of loan sales and lower claim proceeds on bank-owned life insurance offset by higher partnership investment gains, increased trust and wealth advisory fees as market values improved, and increased customer swap fees with solar loan growth.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 was $187.37 million, a decrease of $1.64 million, or 0.87% compared to the same period a year ago. Fourth quarter 2020 noninterest expense of $48.96 million decreased $0.38 million, or 0.77% from the fourth quarter a year ago and increased $1.92 million or 4.08% from the prior quarter. Excluding depreciation on leased equipment, noninterest expenses were up 1.58% and 2.00% for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2020, respectively.

The decrease in noninterest expense for 2020 from 2019 was primarily due to lower leased equipment depreciation resulting from a reduction in the average equipment rental portfolio, reduced business development expenses as travel and entertainment were curtailed with the pandemic, fewer negative valuation adjustments on repossessed assets, decreased group insurance costs, and less professional consulting fees. These increases were offset by higher salaries as a result of normal merit increases, a one-time special award made to most employees at the end of 2020 as recognition for the dedication they have shown in serving our clients and embracing their role as essential workers. In addition, we incurred increased mortgage origination commissions on higher production as well as higher FDIC insurance premiums due to FDIC assessment credits received in 2019.

The increase in noninterest expense from the third quarter was mainly due to higher salaries as a result of the one-time special award mentioned above to most employees at the end of 2020 and increased group insurance costs. These increases were offset by reduced valuation adjustments on repossessed assets, higher gains on the sale of operating lease equipment and lower marketing expenses due to fewer marketing promotions.

Non-recurring 2020 items which added to net income included $0.55 million in FDIC insurance premium credits received and bank-owned life insurance claims of $0.36 million. These additions to income were offset by $1.52 million of negative valuation adjustments on repossessed assets, $0.81 million in mortgage servicing rights impairment charges, special salary awards to employees of $0.89 million and a $0.68 million impairment charge on leased equipment.

Credit

In the fourth quarter, we adopted the Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology for calculating the allowance for credit losses which resulted in a four basis point increase to the allowance for loan and lease losses at December 31, 2020. The allowance for loan and lease losses as of December 31, 2020 was 2.56% of total loans and leases compared to 2.43% at September 30, 2020 and 2.19% at December 31, 2019. The allowance calculation includes PPP loans which are guaranteed by the SBA. Excluding those loans from the calculation results in an allowance of 2.73% at December 31, 2020 compared to 2.69% at September 30, 2020.

Net charge-offs that have been recorded for the full year of 2020 were $9.19 million compared to net charge-offs of $5.05 million in 2019. This resulted in a charge-off ratio of 0.17% for 2020 compared to 0.10% for 2019. The majority of the 2020 net charge-offs were related to one relationship within the construction equipment portfolio and numerous bus relationships in the auto and light truck portfolio that have been severely impacted by the pandemic shut down of events and tourism. Net charge-offs of $3.72 million were recorded for the fourth quarter of 2020 compared with net charge-offs of $0.64 million in the same quarter a year ago and down slightly from the $3.77 million of net charge-offs in the third quarter.

The provision for credit losses was $36.00 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 and $4.97 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $20.17 million and $2.02 million, respectively, compared with the same periods in 2019. The ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 1.16% as of December 31, 2020, compared to 1.33% on September 30, 2020 and 0.37% on December 31, 2019. Excluding PPP loans, the ratio of nonperforming assets to loans and leases was 1.24% at December 31, 2020 compared to 1.48% at September 30, 2020. Nonperforming assets saw improvement in the fourth quarter as a result of lower nonaccrual loans and the sale of a long held repossessed aircraft.

Capital

As of December 31, 2020, the common equity-to-assets ratio was 12.12%, compared to 12.04% at September 30, 2020 and 12.51% a year ago. The tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio was 11.10% at December 31, 2020 compared to 11.01% at September 30, 2020 and 11.38% a year earlier. The Common Equity Tier 1 ratio, calculated under banking regulatory guidelines, was 13.06% at December 31, 2020 compared to 12.92% at September 30, 2020 and 12.55% a year ago. During the fourth quarter of 2020, 166,446 shares were repurchased for treasury reducing common shareholders’ equity by $6.42 million. Additionally, during the fourth quarter, with the adoption of CECL, we recognized a one-time cumulative effect adjustment which reduced retained earnings by $2.55 million, net of deferred taxes, effective January 1, 2020. CECL resulted in a two-to-three basis point reduction to our regulatory capital ratios as of December 31, 2020.

ABOUT 1ST SOURCE CORPORATION

1st Source common stock is traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under “SRCE” and appears in the National Market System tables in many daily newspapers under the code name “1st Src.” Since 1863, 1st Source has been committed to the success of its clients, individuals, businesses and the communities it serves. For more information, visit www.1stsource.com.

1st Source serves the northern half of Indiana and southwest Michigan and is the largest locally controlled financial institution headquartered in the area. While delivering a comprehensive range of consumer and commercial banking services through its community bank offices, 1st Source has distinguished itself with highly personalized services. 1st Source Bank also competes for business nationally by offering specialized financing services for new and used private and cargo aircraft, automobiles for leasing and rental agencies, medium and heavy duty trucks, and construction equipment. The Corporation includes 79 banking centers, 18 1st Source Bank Specialty Finance Group locations nationwide, eight Wealth Advisory Services locations and ten 1st Source Insurance offices.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this document express “forward-looking statements.” Generally, the words “believe,” “contemplate,” “seek,” “plan,” “possible,” “assume,” “expect,” “intend,” “targeted,” “continue,” “remain,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “project,” “will,” “should,” “indicate,” “would,” “may” and similar expressions indicate forward-looking statements. Those statements, including statements, projections, estimates or assumptions concerning future events or performance, and other statements that are other than statements of historical fact, are subject to material risks and uncertainties. 1st Source cautions readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.

1st Source may make other written or oral forward-looking statements from time to time. Readers are advised that various important factors could cause 1st Source’s actual results or circumstances for future periods to differ materially from those anticipated or projected in such forward-looking statements. Such factors, among others, include changes in laws, regulations or accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; 1st Source’s competitive position within its markets served; increasing consolidation within the banking industry; unforeseen changes in interest rates; unforeseen downturns in the local, regional or national economies or in the industries in which 1st Source has credit concentrations; and other risks discussed in 1st Source’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. 1st Source undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The accounting and reporting policies of 1st Source conform to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) in the United States and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company’s performance. Although these non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by investors to evaluate a financial institution, they have limitations as analytical tools, and should not be considered in isolation, or as a substitute for analyses of results as reported under GAAP. These include taxable-equivalent net interest income (including its individual components), net interest margin (including its individual components), the efficiency ratio, tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share. Management believes that these measures provide users of the Company’s financial information a more meaningful view of the performance of the interest-earning assets and interest-bearing liabilities and of the Company’s operating efficiency. Other financial holding companies may define or calculate these measures differently.

Management reviews yields on certain asset categories and the net interest margin of the Company and its banking subsidiaries on a fully taxable-equivalent (“FTE”) basis. In this non-GAAP presentation, net interest income is adjusted to reflect tax-exempt interest income on an equivalent before-tax basis. This measure ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources. Net interest income on a FTE basis is also used in the calculation of the Company’s efficiency ratio. The efficiency ratio, which is calculated by dividing non-interest expense by total taxable-equivalent net revenue (less securities gains or losses and lease depreciation), measures how much it costs to produce one dollar of revenue. Securities gains or losses and lease depreciation are excluded from this calculation to better match revenue from daily operations to operational expenses. Management considers the tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio and tangible book value per common share as useful measurements of the Company’s equity.

See the table marked “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company with their most closely related GAAP measures.

Category: Earnings

(charts attached)

 

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

4th QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

2020

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

AVERAGE BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

7,402,431

 

$

7,281,542

 

$

6,708,475

 

 

$

7,120,009

 

$

6,528,274

 

Earning assets

6,981,460

 

6,841,720

 

6,258,938

 

 

6,684,246

 

6,104,673

 

Investments

1,098,072

 

1,057,780

 

1,044,917

 

 

1,058,060

 

1,014,659

 

Loans and leases

5,517,707

 

5,669,615

 

5,046,639

 

 

5,463,436

 

5,000,161

 

Deposits

5,969,776

 

5,889,434

 

5,414,423

 

 

5,736,602

 

5,276,736

 

Interest bearing liabilities

4,635,661

 

4,553,503

 

4,483,686

 

 

4,546,548

 

4,440,905

 

Common shareholders’ equity

884,530

 

876,992

 

824,361

 

 

865,278

 

799,736

 

Total equity

921,913

 

913,926

 

844,447

 

 

896,956

 

808,785

 

INCOME STATEMENT DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest income

$

62,107

 

$

54,868

 

$

55,296

 

 

$

225,820

 

$

223,866

 

Net interest income - FTE(1)

62,234

 

54,996

 

55,456

 

 

226,363

 

224,552

 

Provision for credit losses

4,970

 

9,303

 

2,951

 

 

36,001

 

15,833

 

Noninterest income

25,985

 

28,041

 

25,577

 

 

103,889

 

101,130

 

Noninterest expense

48,964

 

47,043

 

49,346

 

 

187,367

 

189,009

 

Net income

26,463

 

20,054

 

21,954

 

 

81,461

 

92,015

 

Net income available to common shareholders

26,464

 

20,058

 

21,941

 

 

81,437

 

91,960

 

PER SHARE DATA

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share

$

1.03

 

$

0.78

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

3.17

 

$

3.57

 

Diluted net income per common share

1.03

 

0.78

 

0.86

 

 

3.17

 

3.57

 

Common cash dividends declared

0.28

 

0.28

 

0.29

 

 

1.13

 

1.10

 

Book value per common share(2)

34.93

 

34.35

 

32.47

 

 

34.93

 

32.47

 

Tangible book value per common share(1)

31.62

 

31.06

 

29.18

 

 

31.62

 

29.18

 

Market value - High

41.10

 

38.26

 

53.42

 

 

52.16

 

53.42

 

Market value - Low

30.33

 

28.72

 

44.12

 

 

26.07

 

39.11

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

25,492,140

 

25,552,374

 

25,509,240

 

 

25,527,154

 

25,600,138

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

25,492,140

 

25,552,374

 

25,509,240

 

 

25,527,154

 

25,600,138

 

KEY RATIOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

Return on average assets

1.42

%

1.10

%

1.30

%

 

1.14

%

1.41

%

Return on average common shareholders’ equity

11.90

 

9.10

 

10.56

 

 

9.41

 

11.50

 

Average common shareholders’ equity to average assets

11.95

 

12.04

 

12.29

 

 

12.15

 

12.25

 

End of period tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)

11.10

 

11.01

 

11.38

 

 

11.10

 

11.38

 

Risk-based capital - Common Equity Tier 1(3)

13.06

 

12.92

 

12.55

 

 

13.06

 

12.55

 

Risk-based capital - Tier 1(3)

14.73

 

14.48

 

13.64

 

 

14.73

 

13.64

 

Risk-based capital - Total(3)

15.99

 

15.74

 

14.90

 

 

15.99

 

14.90

 

Net interest margin

3.54

 

3.19

 

3.51

 

 

3.38

 

3.67

 

Net interest margin - FTE(1)

3.55

 

3.20

 

3.52

 

 

3.39

 

3.68

 

Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue

55.58

 

56.74

 

61.02

 

 

56.83

 

58.16

 

Efficiency ratio: expense to revenue - adjusted(1)

53.32

 

54.18

 

57.87

 

 

54.20

 

54.65

 

Net charge offs to average loans and leases

0.27

 

0.26

 

0.05

 

 

0.17

 

0.10

 

Loan and lease loss allowance to loans and leases

2.56

 

2.43

 

2.19

 

 

2.56

 

2.19

 

Nonperforming assets to loans and leases

1.16

 

1.33

 

0.37

 

 

1.16

 

0.37

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

 

March 31,

December 31,

 

2020

2020

2020

 

2020

2019

END OF PERIOD BALANCES

 

 

 

 

 

 

Assets

$

7,316,411

 

$

7,290,949

 

$

7,365,146

 

 

$

6,735,118

 

$

6,622,776

 

Loans and leases

5,489,301

 

5,627,036

 

5,692,322

 

 

5,129,514

 

5,085,527

 

Deposits

5,946,028

 

5,896,855

 

5,993,456

 

 

5,275,911

 

5,357,326

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

140,654

 

136,817

 

131,283

 

 

120,798

 

111,254

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

83,948

 

83,953

 

83,959

 

 

83,964

 

83,971

 

Common shareholders’ equity

886,845

 

877,754

 

864,995

 

 

850,897

 

828,277

 

Total equity

930,670

 

915.015

 

901.653

 

 

877.302

 

848,636

 

ASSET QUALITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases past due 90 days or more

$

115

 

$

81

 

$

256

 

 

$

191

 

$

309

 

Nonaccrual loans and leases

60,388

 

70,595

 

62,800

 

 

26,301

 

9,789

 

Other real estate

359

 

303

 

303

 

 

362

 

522

 

Repossessions

1,976

 

4,639

 

6,132

 

 

9,020

 

8,623

 

Equipment owned under operating leases

1,695

 

136

 

57

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

$

64,533

 

$

75,754

 

$

69,548

 

 

$

35,874

 

$

19,243

 

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio.
(2) Calculated as common shareholders’ equity divided by common shares outstanding at the end of the period.
(3) Calculated under banking regulatory guidelines.

 

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

June 30,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and due from banks

$

74,186

 

 

$

62,575

 

 

$

67,591

 

 

$

67,215

 

Federal funds sold and interest bearing deposits with other banks

168,861

 

 

91,641

 

 

112,645

 

 

16,150

 

Investment securities available-for-sale

1,197,467

 

 

1,083,427

 

 

1,055,797

 

 

1,040,583

 

Other investments

27,429

 

 

27,674

 

 

30,619

 

 

28,414

 

Mortgages held for sale

12,885

 

 

20,990

 

 

36,508

 

 

20,277

 

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commercial and agricultural

1,478,722

 

 

1,681,519

 

 

1,710,712

 

 

1,132,791

 

Auto and light truck

542,369

 

 

527,582

 

 

563,606

 

 

588,807

 

Medium and heavy duty truck

279,172

 

 

271,248

 

 

284,432

 

 

294,824

 

Aircraft

861,460

 

 

806,162

 

 

782,160

 

 

784,040

 

Construction equipment

714,888

 

 

723,596

 

 

739,027

 

 

705,451

 

Commercial real estate

969,864

 

 

961,550

 

 

942,971

 

 

908,177

 

Residential real estate and home equity

511,379

 

 

519,881

 

 

531,972

 

 

532,003

 

Consumer

131,447

 

 

135,498

 

 

137,442

 

 

139,434

 

Total loans and leases

5,489,301

 

 

5,627,036

 

 

5,692,322

 

 

5,085,527

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses*

(140,654)

 

 

(136,817)

 

 

(131,283)

 

 

(111,254)

 

Net loans and leases

5,348,647

 

 

5,490,219

 

 

5,561,039

 

 

4,974,273

 

Equipment owned under operating leases, net

65,040

 

 

79,703

 

 

86,183

 

 

111,684

 

Net premises and equipment

49,373

 

 

49,933

 

 

51,486

 

 

52,219

 

Goodwill and intangible assets

83,948

 

 

83,953

 

 

83,959

 

 

83,971

 

Accrued income and other assets

288,575

 

 

300,834

 

 

279,319

 

 

227,990

 

Total assets

$

7,316,411

 

 

$

7,290,949

 

 

$

7,365,146

 

 

$

6,622,776

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Noninterest bearing demand

$

1,636,684

 

 

$

1,720,768

 

 

$

1,684,102

 

 

$

1,216,834

 

Interest-bearing deposits:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing demand

2,059,139

 

 

1,885,771

 

 

1,866,415

 

 

1,677,200

 

Savings

1,082,848

 

 

992,320

 

 

942,891

 

 

814,794

 

Time

1,167,357

 

 

1,297,996

 

 

1,500,048

 

 

1,648,498

 

Total interest-bearing deposits

4,309,344

 

 

4,176,087

 

 

4,309,354

 

 

4,140,492

 

Total deposits

5,946,028

 

 

5,896,855

 

 

5,993,456

 

 

5,357,326

 

Short-term borrowings:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to repurchase

143,564

 

 

158,834

 

 

169,483

 

 

120,459

 

Other short-term borrowings

7,077

 

 

6,740

 

 

7,536

 

 

25,434

 

Total short-term borrowings

150,641

 

 

165,574

 

 

177,019

 

 

145,893

 

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

81,864

 

 

81,659

 

 

81,760

 

 

71,639

 

Subordinated notes

58,764

 

 

58,764

 

 

58,764

 

 

58,764

 

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

148,444

 

 

173,082

 

 

152,494

 

 

140,518

 

Total liabilities

6,385,741

 

 

6,375,934

 

 

6,463,493

 

 

5,774,140

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock; no par value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Authorized 10,000,000 shares; none issued or outstanding

Common stock; no par value

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Authorized 40,000,000 shares; issued 28,205,674 shares at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively)

436,538

436,538

436,538

436,538

Retained earnings

514,176

 

 

497,419

 

 

484,491

 

 

463,269

 

Cost of common stock in treasury (2,816,557, 2,652,030, 2,655,319, and 2,696,200 shares at December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, June 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively)

(82,240)

 

 

(75,861)

 

 

(75,922)

 

 

(76,702)

 

Accumulated other comprehensive income

18,371

 

 

19,658

 

 

19,888

 

 

5,172

 

Total shareholders’ equity

886,845

 

 

877,754

 

 

864,995

 

 

828,277

 

Noncontrolling interests

43,825

 

 

37,261

 

 

36,658

 

 

20,359

 

Total equity

930,670

 

 

915,015

 

 

901,653

 

 

848,636

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

7,316,411

 

 

$

7,290,949

 

 

$

7,365,146

 

 

$

6,622,776

 

*December 31, 2020 calculated under ASU 2016-13, prior periods shown reflect the incurred loss calculation.

 

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31,

 

September 30,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

2020

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Interest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans and leases

$

64,113

 

 

$

58,318

 

 

$

63,259

 

 

$

242,772

 

 

$

258,348

 

Investment securities, taxable

3,940

 

 

4,103

 

 

5,189

 

 

18,080

 

 

20,946

 

Investment securities, tax-exempt

192

 

 

207

 

 

297

 

 

895

 

 

1,351

 

Other

333

 

 

289

 

 

798

 

 

1,284

 

 

2,232

 

Total interest income

68,578

 

 

62,917

 

 

69,543

 

 

263,031

 

 

282,877

 

Interest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Deposits

4,811

 

 

6,532

 

 

12,523

 

 

30,459

 

 

50,495

 

Short-term borrowings

90

 

 

83

 

 

170

 

 

517

 

 

1,934

 

Subordinated notes

824

 

 

824

 

 

907

 

 

3,367

 

 

3,677

 

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

746

 

 

610

 

 

647

 

 

2,868

 

 

2,905

 

Total interest expense

6,471

 

 

8,049

 

 

14,247

 

 

37,211

 

 

59,011

 

Net interest income

62,107

 

 

54,868

 

 

55,296

 

 

225,820

 

 

223,866

 

Provision for credit losses

4,970

 

 

9,303

 

 

2,951

 

 

36,001

 

 

15,833

 

Net interest income after provision for credit losses

57,137

 

 

45,565

 

 

52,345

 

 

189,819

 

 

208,033

 

Noninterest income:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Trust and wealth advisory

5,524

 

 

5,153

 

 

5,269

 

 

21,114

 

 

20,692

 

Service charges on deposit accounts

2,634

 

 

2,336

 

 

2,835

 

 

9,485

 

 

11,010

 

Debit card

3,990

 

 

4,019

 

 

3,593

 

 

14,983

 

 

14,209

 

Mortgage banking

3,549

 

 

6,474

 

 

1,401

 

 

15,674

 

 

4,698

 

Insurance commissions

1,624

 

 

1,825

 

 

1,466

 

 

7,025

 

 

6,761

 

Equipment rental

5,167

 

 

5,593

 

 

7,372

 

 

23,380

 

 

30,741

 

Gains on investment securities available-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

279

 

 

 

Other

3,497

 

 

2,641

 

 

3,641

 

 

11,949

 

 

13,019

 

Total noninterest income

25,985

 

 

28,041

 

 

25,577

 

 

103,889

 

 

101,130

 

Noninterest expense:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Salaries and employee benefits

27,547

 

 

25,609

 

 

25,382

 

 

101,556

 

 

97,098

 

Net occupancy

2,539

 

 

2,512

 

 

2,640

 

 

10,276

 

 

10,528

 

Furniture and equipment

6,776

 

 

6,247

 

 

6,475

 

 

25,688

 

 

24,815

 

Depreciation — leased equipment

4,940

 

 

4,694

 

 

6,006

 

 

20,203

 

 

25,128

 

Professional fees

1,576

 

 

2,041

 

 

2,045

 

 

6,317

 

 

6,952

 

Supplies and communication

1,234

 

 

1,305

 

 

1,710

 

 

5,563

 

 

6,454

 

FDIC and other insurance

851

 

 

868

 

 

282

 

 

2,606

 

 

1,795

 

Business development and marketing

754

 

 

923

 

 

1,832

 

 

4,157

 

 

6,303

 

Loan and lease collection and repossession

444

 

 

1,054

 

 

1,114

 

 

3,099

 

 

3,402

 

Other

2,303

 

 

1,790

 

 

1,860

 

 

7,902

 

 

6,534

 

Total noninterest expense

48,964

 

 

47,043

 

 

49,346

 

 

187,367

 

 

189,009

 

Income before income taxes

34,158

 

 

26,563

 

 

28,576

 

 

106,341

 

 

120,154

 

Income tax expense

7,695

 

 

6,509

 

 

6,622

 

 

24,880

 

 

28,139

 

Net income

26,463

 

 

20,054

 

 

21,954

 

 

81,461

 

 

92,015

 

Net loss (income) attributable to noncontrolling interests

1

 

 

4

 

 

(13)

 

 

(24)

 

 

(55)

 

Net income available to common shareholders

$

26,464

 

 

$

20,058

 

 

$

21,941

 

 

$

81,437

 

 

$

91,960

 

Per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic net income per common share

$

1.03

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

3.57

 

Diluted net income per common share

$

1.03

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

0.86

 

 

$

3.17

 

 

$

3.57

 

Cash dividends

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.28

 

 

$

0.29

 

 

$

1.13

 

 

$

1.10

 

Basic weighted average common shares outstanding

25,492,140

 

 

25,552,374

 

 

25,509,240

 

 

25,527,154

 

 

25,600,138

 

Diluted weighted average common shares outstanding

25,492,140

 

 

25,552,374

 

 

25,509,240

 

 

25,527,154

 

 

25,600,138

 

*ASU 2016-13 adopted during the fourth quarter of 2020 with a cumulative effective adjustment dated January 1, 2020 therefore September 30, 2020 provision amounts reflect the incurred loss calculation.

 

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

 

 

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

 

 

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

 

 

December 31, 2020

 

September 30, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities available-for-sale:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

$

1,056,727

 

 

$

3,940

 

 

1.48

%

 

$

1,012,703

 

 

$

4,103

 

 

1.61

%

 

$

982,839

 

 

$

5,189

 

 

2.09

%

Tax-exempt(1)

41,345

 

 

237

 

 

2.28

%

 

45,077

 

 

257

 

 

2.26

%

 

62,078

 

 

365

 

 

2.33

%

Mortgages held for sale

17,844

 

 

120

 

 

2.68

%

 

26,327

 

 

186

 

 

2.81

%

 

21,489

 

 

192

 

 

3.54

%

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

5,517,707

 

 

64,075

 

 

4.62

%

 

5,669,615

 

 

58,210

 

 

4.08

%

 

5,046,639

 

 

63,159

 

 

4.97

%

Other investments

347,837

 

 

333

 

 

0.38

%

 

87,998

 

 

289

 

 

1.31

%

 

145,893

 

 

798

 

 

2.17

%

Total earning assets(1)

6,981,460

 

 

68,705

 

 

3.92

%

 

6,841,720

 

 

63,045

 

 

3.67

%

 

6,258,938

 

 

69,703

 

 

4.42

%

Cash and due from banks

75,055

 

 

 

 

 

 

72,474

 

 

 

 

 

 

73,438

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(143,888)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(134,824)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(110,209)

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

489,804

 

 

 

 

 

 

502,172

 

 

 

 

 

 

486,308

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

7,402,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,281,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,708,475

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

4,272,622

 

 

$

4,811

 

 

0.45

%

 

$

4,225,299

 

 

$

6,532

 

 

0.62

%

 

$

4,170,250

 

 

$

12,523

 

 

1.19

%

Short-term borrowings

222,699

 

 

90

 

 

0.16

%

 

187,912

 

 

83

 

 

0.18

%

 

183,244

 

 

170

 

 

0.37

%

Subordinated notes

58,764

 

 

824

 

 

5.58

%

 

58,764

 

 

824

 

 

5.58

%

 

58,764

 

 

907

 

 

6.12

%

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

81,576

 

 

746

 

 

3.64

%

 

81,528

 

 

610

 

 

2.98

%

 

71,428

 

 

647

 

 

3.59

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,635,661

 

 

6,471

 

 

0.56

%

 

4,553,503

 

 

8,049

 

 

0.70

%

 

4,483,686

 

 

14,247

 

 

1.26

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,697,154

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,664,135

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,244,173

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

147,703

 

 

 

 

 

 

149,978

 

 

 

 

 

 

136,169

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

884,530

 

 

 

 

 

 

876,992

 

 

 

 

 

 

824,361

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

37,383

 

 

 

 

 

 

36,934

 

 

 

 

 

 

20,086

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

7,402,431

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

7,281,542

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,708,475

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments

 

 

(127)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(128)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(160)

 

 

 

Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)

 

 

$

62,107

 

 

3.54

%

 

 

 

$

54,868

 

 

3.19

%

 

 

 

$

55,296

 

 

3.51

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments

 

 

127

 

 

 

 

 

 

128

 

 

 

 

 

 

160

 

 

 

Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)

 

 

$

62,234

 

 

3.55

%

 

 

 

$

54,996

 

 

3.20

%

 

 

 

$

55,456

 

 

3.52

%

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

 

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

 

 

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL

 

 

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

December 31, 2020

 

December 31, 2019

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

 

Average
Balance

 

Interest
Income/Expense

 

Yield/
Rate

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Investment securities available-for-sale:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Taxable

$

1,009,794

 

 

$

18,080

 

 

1.79

%

 

$

945,396

 

 

$

20,946

 

 

2.22

%

Tax-exempt(1)

48,266

 

 

1,105

 

 

2.29

%

 

69,263

 

 

1,662

 

 

2.40

%

Mortgages held for sale

20,628

 

 

600

 

 

2.91

%

 

15,601

 

 

610

 

 

3.91

%

Loans and leases, net of unearned discount(1)

5,463,436

 

 

242,505

 

 

4.44

%

 

5,000,161

 

 

258,113

 

 

5.16

%

Other investments

142,122

 

 

1,284

 

 

0.90

%

 

74,252

 

 

2,232

 

 

3.01

%

Total earning assets(1)

6,684,246

 

 

263,574

 

 

3.94

%

 

6,104,673

 

 

283,563

 

 

4.65

%

Cash and due from banks

71,626

 

 

 

 

 

 

67,726

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(130,776)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(105,340)

 

 

 

 

 

Other assets

494,913

 

 

 

 

 

 

461,215

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

7,120,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,528,274

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Interest-bearing deposits

$

4,205,904

 

 

$

30,459

 

 

0.72

%

 

$

4,105,097

 

 

$

50,495

 

 

1.23

%

Short-term borrowings

201,165

 

 

517

 

 

0.26

%

 

205,911

 

 

1,934

 

 

0.94

%

Subordinated notes

58,764

 

 

3,367

 

 

5.73

%

 

58,764

 

 

3,677

 

 

6.26

%

Long-term debt and mandatorily redeemable securities

80,715

 

 

2,868

 

 

3.55

%

 

71,133

 

 

2,905

 

 

4.08

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

4,546,548

 

 

37,211

 

 

0.82

%

 

4,440,905

 

 

59,011

 

 

1.33

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits

1,530,698

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,171,639

 

 

 

 

 

Other liabilities

145,807

 

 

 

 

 

 

106,945

 

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity

865,278

 

 

 

 

 

 

799,736

 

 

 

 

 

Noncontrolling interests

31,678

 

 

 

 

 

 

9,049

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

$

7,120,009

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

6,528,274

 

 

 

 

 

Less: Fully tax-equivalent adjustments

 

 

(543)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(686)

 

 

 

Net interest income/margin (GAAP-derived)(1)

 

 

$

225,820

 

 

3.38

%

 

 

 

$

223,866

 

 

3.67

%

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments

 

 

543

 

 

 

 

 

 

686

 

 

 

Net interest income/margin - FTE(1)

 

 

$

226,363

 

 

3.39

%

 

 

 

$

224,552

 

 

3.68

%

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information on this performance measure/ratio.

 

1st SOURCE CORPORATION

 

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

 

(Unaudited - Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

 

December 31,

December 31,

 

 

2020

2020

2019

 

2020

2019

Calculation of Net Interest Margin

 

 

 

 

 

 

(A)

Interest income (GAAP)

$

68,578

 

$

62,917

 

$

69,543

 

 

$

263,031

 

$

282,877

 

 

Fully tax-equivalent adjustments:

 

 

 

 

 

 

(B)

- Loans and leases

82

 

78

 

92

 

 

333

 

375

 

(C)

- Tax-exempt investment securities

45

 

50

 

68

 

 

210

 

311

 

(D)

Interest income - FTE (A+B+C)

68,705

 

63,045

 

69,703

 

 

263,574

 

283,563

 

(E)

Interest expense (GAAP)

6,471

 

8,049

 

14,247

 

 

37,211

 

59,011

 

(F)

Net interest income (GAAP) (A–E)

62,107

 

54,868

 

55,296

 

 

225,820

 

223,866

 

(G)

Net interest income - FTE (D–E)

62,234

 

54,996

 

55,456

 

 

226,363

 

224,552

 

(H)

Annualization factor

3.978

 

3.978

 

3.967

 

 

1.000

 

1.000

 

(I)

Total earning assets

$

6,981,460

 

$

6,841,720

 

$

6,258,938

 

 

$

6,684,246

 

$

6,104,673

 

 

Net interest margin (GAAP-derived) (F*H)/I

3.54

%

3.19

%

3.51

%

 

3.38

%

3.67

%

 

Net interest margin - FTE (G*H)/I

3.55

%

3.20

%

3.52

%

 

3.39

%

3.68

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of Efficiency Ratio

 

 

 

 

 

 

(F)

Net interest income (GAAP)

$

62,107

 

$

54,868

 

$

55,296

 

 

$

225,820

 

$

223,866

 

(G)

Net interest income - FTE

62,234

 

54,996

 

55,456

 

 

226,363

 

224,552

 

(J)

Plus: noninterest income (GAAP)

25,985

 

28,041

 

25,577

 

 

103,889

 

101,130

 

(K)

Less: gains/losses on investment securities and partnership investments

(714)

 

(177)

 

(132)

 

 

(1,652)

 

(653)

 

(L)

Less: depreciation - leased equipment

(4,940)

 

(4,694)

 

(6,006)

 

 

(20,203)

 

(25,128)

 

(M)

Total net revenue (GAAP) (F+J)

88,092

 

82,909

 

80,873

 

 

329,709

 

324,996

 

(N)

Total net revenue - adjusted (G+J–K–L)

82,565

 

78,166

 

74,895

 

 

308,397

 

299,901

 

(O)

Noninterest expense (GAAP)

48,964

 

47,043

 

49,346

 

 

187,367

 

189,009

 

(L)

Less: depreciation - leased equipment

(4,940)

 

(4,694)

 

(6,006)

 

 

(20,203)

 

(25,128)

 

(P)

Noninterest expense - adjusted (O–L)

44,024

 

42,349

 

43,340

 

 

167,164

 

163,881

 

 

Efficiency ratio (GAAP-derived) (O/M)

55.58

%

56.74

%

61.02

%

 

56.83

%

58.16

%

 

Efficiency ratio - adjusted (P/N)

53.32

%

54.18

%

57.87

%

 

54.20

%

54.65

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

End of Period

 

 

 

 

 

December 31,

September 30,

December 31,

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2020

2019

 

 

 

Calculation of Tangible Common Equity-to-Tangible Assets Ratio

 

 

 

 

 

(Q)

Total common shareholders’ equity (GAAP)

$

886,845

 

$

877,754

 

$

828,277

 

 

 

 

(R)

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,948)

 

(83,953)

 

(83,971)

 

 

 

 

(S)

Total tangible common shareholders’ equity (Q–R)

$

802,897

 

$

793,801

 

$

744,306

 

 

 

 

(T)

Total assets (GAAP)

7,316,411

 

7,290,949

 

6,622,776

 

 

 

 

(R)

Less: goodwill and intangible assets

(83,948)

 

(83,953)

 

(83,971)

 

 

 

 

(U)

Total tangible assets (T–R)

$

7,232,463

 

$

7,206,996

 

$

6,538,805

 

 

 

 

 

Common equity-to-assets ratio (GAAP-derived) (Q/T)

12.12

%

12.04

%

12.51

%

 

 

 

 

Tangible common equity-to-tangible assets ratio (S/U)

11.10

%

11.01

%

11.38

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Calculation of Tangible Book Value per Common Share

 

 

 

 

 

 

(Q)

Total common shareholders’ equity (GAAP)

$

886,845

 

$

877,754

 

$

828,277

 

 

 

 

(V)

Actual common shares outstanding

25,389,117

 

25,553,644

 

25,509,474

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per common share (GAAP-derived) (Q/V)*1000

$

34.93

 

$

34.35

 

$

32.47

 

 

 

 

 

Tangible common book value per share (S/V)*1000

$

31.62

 

$

31.06

 

$

29.18

 

 

 

 

The NASDAQ Stock Market National Market Symbol: “SRCE” (CUSIP #336901 10 3)
Please contact us at shareholder@1stsource.com

