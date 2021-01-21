 

Gilead Sciences to Release Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Thursday, February 4, 2021

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GILD) announced today that its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results will be released on Thursday, February 4, after the market closes. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time, Gilead’s management will host a conference call to discuss the company’s fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results and will provide a business update.

The live webcast of the call can be accessed at the company’s Investors page at http://investors.gilead.com. Please connect to the company’s website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure adequate time for any software download that may be required to listen to the webcast. Alternatively, please call 877-359-9508 (U.S.) or 224-357-2393 (international) and dial the conference ID 3316988 to access the call. Telephone replay will be available approximately two hours after the call through 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time, February 6, 2021. To access the replay, please call 855-859-2056 (U.S.) or 404-537-3406 (international) and dial the conference ID 3316988. The webcast will be archived on www.gilead.com for one year.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

For more information about Gilead, please visit the company’s website at www.gilead.com, follow Gilead on Twitter (@GileadSciences) or call Gilead Public Affairs at 1-800-GILEAD-5 or 1-650-574-3000.



