South Plains Financial, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

LUBBOCK, Texas, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) (“South Plains” or the “Company”), the parent company of City Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock. The dividend is payable on February 16, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 1, 2021. The amount and timing of any future dividend payments to the Company’s shareholders will be subject to the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors.



About South Plains Financial, Inc.