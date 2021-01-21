 

Paylocity announces Q2 FY21 earnings conference call

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paylocity Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: PCTY), a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions, today announced that it has scheduled a conference call to review its second quarter fiscal 2021 results for Thursday, February 4th at 4:00 pm Central Time (5:00 pm Eastern Time).

To listen to the conference call live, dial (855) 226-3021 or (315) 625-6892. The conference ID is 2895946. Please dial in at least five minutes before the scheduled start time. A live webcast can be accessed at www.paylocity.com.

A replay of the call will be available and archived via webcast at www.paylocity.com.
A press release highlighting the Company's results will be issued in advance of the conference call and will be accessible at www.paylocity.com in the investor relations section.

About Paylocity

Paylocity is a leading provider of cloud-based HR and payroll software solutions headquartered in Schaumburg, IL. Founded in 1997 and publicly traded since 2014, Paylocity offers an intuitive, easy-to-use product suite that helps businesses tackle today’s challenges while moving them toward the promise of tomorrow. Known for its unique culture and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work, Paylocity accompanies its clients on the journey to create great workplaces and help people achieve their best through automation, data-driven insights, and engagement. For more information, visit www.paylocity.com.

