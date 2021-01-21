Power REIT Announces Extension of Time for Investors to Participate in its Previously Announced Rights Offering

Old Bethpage, New York, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Power REIT (NYSE-AMEX: PW and PW.PRA) (“Power REIT” or the “Trust”) today announced that it has extended the date for the expiration of the closing on the previously announced Rights Offering to January 29, 2021.



David Lesser, Power REIT’s Chairman and CEO, commented, “Power REIT has received significant positive feedback regarding the investor friendly nature of the Rights Offering. In addition, we have received numerous communications expressing concerns about investors not yet receiving the Rights Offering package in the mail or having received it very late. It seems that the mail in the United States may currently be unusually slow whether due to COVID19 or other reasons. Accordingly, we have concluded to push back to January 29, 2021 the date of the closing on the Rights Offering to give investors additional time to participate.”