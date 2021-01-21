 

Eguana Announces Operational Update and 2020 Annual Results

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eguana Technologies Inc. ("Eguana" or the "Company") (TSX-V: EGT, OTCQB: EGTYF) today announced results for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2020.

“The entire Eguana team worked tirelessly throughout the year under very difficult and often changing conditions, complicated by a global pandemic, to achieve a number of milestones: record revenues, record order book, and multiple product and certification completions,” stated Eguana Chief Executive Officer, Justin Holland.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

  • Fiscal year ended 2020 revenue of $7.95 million, a 132% increase relative to 2019
  • Fiscal year ended 2020 gross margins of $0.9 million from product and engineering sales, relative to $0.07 million in 2019
  • Q4 2020 revenue of $1.33 million, a 61% increase relative to Q4 2019
  • Q4 2020 gross margin from product sales of $0.01 million relative to negative $0.03 million in Q4 2019
  • Fiscal year ended 2020 operating loss of $5.14 million relative to a $7.46 million operating loss in 2019

Fiscal 2020 Business Highlights

  • Itochu Corporation strategic partnership and investment
    • Development contract including Moixa Gridshare AI integration
    • $5.0M strategic investment with ITOCHU
    • Battery Supplier Agreement and working capital support
  • New Products and Certifications
    • Certified and launched cobalt-free LFP Evolve in North America
    • Certified and launched Evolve Hub into North America
  • Dealer Network expanded to 239 (195 United States & 44 Australia)
  • Expanded credit with Export Development Canada

Fiscal 2021

“Significant growth is expected for the residential energy storage markets through 2021 and beyond, with a record order book and back log, higher margin products, as well as a diversified battery module supply chain, Eguana is poised to deliver its best results to date,” Holland added.

The Consolidated Financial Statements and the Management Discussion and Analysis thereof are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Details of the Conference Call
 
Date: January 21, 2021
 
Time: 5:00 PM EST
 
Telephone Access:
 
Canada:
+1 438 809 7799 or +1 587 328 1099 or +1 647 374 4685 or +1 647 558 0588 or +1 778 907 2071 or 1-855-703-8985
 
US:
+1 253 215 8782 or +1 301 715 8592 or +1 312 626 6799 or +1 346 248 7799 or +1 646 558 8656 or +1 669 900 9128 or 1-877-853-5257
 
To Register in Advance:
https://zoom.us/j/93998104139?pwd=aDU0RzVvMnU3dXl4VEdnM3dOVCtVUT09
 
To Access the Virtual Meeting:
The URL for the Virtual Meeting will be provided to Shareholders who register using the link provided above.
 
Meeting ID: 939 9810 4139
 
Meeting Password: 583320

About Eguana Technologies Inc.

