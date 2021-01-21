Bespoke Extracts Announces $100K Investment From CEO and Addition of New Brand Ambassador, UFC Fighter Maryna Moroz

More specifically, Bespoke’s Chief Executive Officer, Danil (Danny) Pollack, invested $100,000 in a convertible debenture which immediately converted into 2,000,000 shares of common stock at a conversion price of $0.05 per share. Commenting on the transaction, Pollack said, “My continued personal investments in Bespoke is a direct reflection of my confidence in the exciting business-building strategies that our team is executing and my belief that the Bespoke brand will earn global industry distinction as a preferred provider of superior quality CBD formulations.”

SUNNY ISLES, Fla., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bespoke Extracts, Inc. (OTC Pink: BSPK), producer of high quality, hemp-derived CBD products, today announced that it has entered into and closed a private placement of the sale of its equity securities for gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $100,000. The Company plans to use the proceeds from the financing primarily for working capital and general corporate purposes.

In other news, Bespoke announced that Ukranian Mixed Martial Artist Maryna Moroz has been named as the Company’s newest brand ambassador, joining a world class team of elite athletes and social influencers to support building market awareness and appreciation for Bespoke’s growing line of hemp-derived CBD products. Widely known as “Iron Lady,” Moroz is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) fighter, where she competes in the flyweight division and boasts stats of 10-3-0. She is also a boxing coach for the Ukranian Olympic women’s boxing team. “I train hard every day to remain in top competitive form, but I also work just as hard to ensure that my health and wellness are optimized so my training and recovery processes are never compromised. Introducing Bespoke CBD formulations into my daily nutritional regiment is proving to be very beneficial, helping me to be my best self.”

Pollack added, “We are very proud to be attracting such an amazing, prolific group of health conscious individuals who have come to rely on Bespoke Extracts’ hemp-derived CBD products to achieve their respective health objectives; and who gladly share their positive opinions about the Bespoke brand with their myriads of fans and social media followers.”

The offer and sale of the foregoing securities was made in a transaction not involving a public offering and has not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or applicable state securities laws, and was sold in a private placement pursuant to Regulation D of the Securities Act. The securities issued in the private placement may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.