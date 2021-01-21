Global Ship Lease Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Class A Common Shares

The Company also intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15 percent (15%) of the Common Shares offered in the Offering.

LONDON, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GSL) (the “Company”) announced today that it intends to commence an underwritten public offering (the “Offering”) of its Class A common shares, par value $0.01 per share (the “Common Shares”). The net proceeds of the Offering are expected to be used for funding the expansion of the Company’s fleet, general corporate purposes, and working capital.

Jefferies LLC and B. Riley Securities, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers in the Offering.

The Company’s Common Shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “GSL.”

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities, in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction. A shelf registration statement relating to the Common Shares was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and is effective. This offering is being made only by means of a prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus. A prospectus supplement related to the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s website located at www.sec.gov. When available, copies of the prospectus supplement and the accompanying base prospectus relating to this offering may be obtained from Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at prospectus_department@jefferies.com; or from B. Riley Securities, Inc., Attention: Prospectus Department, 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209; telephone: (703) 312-9580, or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease is a leading independent owner of containerships with a diversified fleet of mid-sized and smaller containerships. Incorporated in the Marshall Islands, Global Ship Lease commenced operations in December 2007 with a business of owning and chartering out containerships under fixed-rate charters to top tier container liner companies. On November 15, 2018, it completed a strategic combination with Poseidon Containers.