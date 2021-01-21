 

SurveyMonkey to Report Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 11, 2021

SAN MATEO, Calif., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SurveyMonkey (NASDAQ: SVMK), a leader in agile software solutions for customer experience, market research, and survey feedback, today announced that it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2020 financial results for the period ended December 31, 2020, following the close of the market on Thursday, February 11, 2021. On that day management will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET) to discuss the company’s business and financial results.

What: SurveyMonkey Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Earnings Conference Call
When: Thursday, February 11, 2021
Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)   
Live Call: (833) 900-1542 or (236) 712-2281, ID: 4386735
Live Webcast: https://investor.surveymonkey.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on SurveyMonkey’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.surveymonkey.com. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available until Thursday, February 18, 2021, and can be accessed by dialing (800) 585-8367 or (416) 621-4642 and entering the passcode 4386735#.

About SurveyMonkey 

SurveyMonkey is a leader in agile software solutions for customer experiencemarket research, and survey feedback. The company’s platform empowers over 17 million active users to analyze and act on feedback from employees, customers, website and app users, and market research respondents. SurveyMonkey’s products, enterprise solutions, and integrations enable more than 335,000 organizations to deliver better customer experiences, increase employee retention​, and unlock growth and innovation. Ultimately, SurveyMonkey's vision is to raise the bar for human experiences by amplifying individual voices.

Investor Relations Contact:
Gary J. Fuges, CFA
investors@surveymonkey.com

Media Contact:
Sandra Gharib
pr@surveymonkey.com

Source: SurveyMonkey Inc.


SVMK Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



