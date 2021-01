Concrete Pumping Holdings Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Its Senior Secured Second Lien Notes Offering

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Notes, along with approximately $15 million of borrowings under its amended and restated senior secured asset-based revolving credit facility, to repay all outstanding indebtedness under the Company’s existing term loan agreement, dated December 6, 2018, and pay related fees and expenses.

DENVER, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: BBCP) (the “Company”) announced today that Brundage-Bone Concrete Pumping Holdings Inc. (the “Issuer”), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully priced its private offering of $375.0 million aggregate principal amount of senior secured second lien notes due 2026 (the “Notes”). The Notes will be issued at par and will bear interest at an annual rate of 6.000%. The aggregate principal amount of Notes offered was increased from $350.0 million. The offering is expected to close on January 28, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities and shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a sale of, the Notes in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. Any offer of the securities will be made only by means of a private offering circular.

The Notes have not been, and will not be, registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to any U.S. persons absent registration under the Securities Act, or pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will be offered and sold only to “qualified institutional buyers” in the United States pursuant to Rule 144A of the Securities Act or, outside the United States, to persons other than “U.S. persons” in compliance with Regulation S under the Securities Act.

Concrete Pumping Holdings is a leading provider of concrete pumping services and concrete waste management services in the fragmented U.S. and U.K. markets, primarily operating under what we believe are the only established, national brands in both geographies – Brundage-Bone for concrete pumping in the U.S., Camfaud in the U.K., and Eco-Pan for waste management services in both the U.S. and U.K. The Company’s large fleet of specialized pumping equipment and trained operators position it to deliver concrete placement solutions that facilitate substantial labor cost savings to customers, shorten concrete placement times, enhance worksite safety and improve construction quality. Highly complementary to its core concrete pumping service, Eco-Pan provides a full-service, cost-effective, regulatory-compliant solution to manage environmental issues caused by concrete washout. As of October 31, 2020, the Company provided concrete pumping services in the U.S. from a footprint of approximately 90 locations across 22 states, concrete pumping services in the U.K. from 30 locations, and route-based concrete waste management services from 16 locations in the U.S. and one shared location in the U.K.