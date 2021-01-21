Bank OZK Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Earnings

For the full year of 2020, net income was $291.9 million, a 31.5% decrease from $425.9 million for the full year of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the full year of 2020 were $2.26, a 31.5% decrease from $3.30 for the full year of 2019.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bank OZK (the “Bank”) (Nasdaq: OZK) today announced that net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $120.5 million, a 19.5% increase from $100.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Diluted earnings per common share for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $0.93, a 19.2% increase from $0.78 for the fourth quarter of 2019.

Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue (“PPNR”) was $162.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a 15.5% increase from $141.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. PPNR was $579.8 million for the full year of 2020, a 1.8% decrease from $590.6 million for the full year of 2019. The calculation of PPNR and the reconciliation to generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



The COVID-19 pandemic significantly affected the global economy in 2020. The sudden and severe economic downturn, combined with the implementation of the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) method to calculate the Bank’s allowance for credit losses (“ACL”) and uncertain future economic projections, resulted in the Bank incurring significant provision for credit losses in the first and second quarters of 2020. The Bank’s provision for credit losses was $203.6 million for the full year of 2020, and the Bank’s ACL was $377.3 million at December 31, 2020.



The Bank’s annualized returns on average assets, average common stockholders’ equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the fourth quarter of 2020 were 1.79%, 11.36% and 13.53%, respectively, compared to 1.74%, 9.73% and 11.68%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2019. The Bank’s returns on average assets, average common stockholder’s equity and average tangible common stockholders’ equity for the full year of 2020 were 1.13%, 7.04% and 8.41%, respectively, compared to 1.87%, 10.72%, and 12.98%, respectively, for the full year of 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



George Gleason, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “We are pleased to report one of our best quarters ever, highlighted by record quarterly net interest income, our second highest quarterly net income in company history, excellent asset quality and an efficiency ratio among the best in the industry. It was a strong finish to a challenging year. Our strong capital and liquidity, our disciplined credit culture and our exceptional team have us well positioned for the future.”

KEY BALANCE SHEET METRICS

Total loans were $19.21 billion at December 31, 2020, a 9.6% increase from $17.53 billion at December 31, 2019, but a 0.8% decrease from $19.36 billion at September 30, 2020. Non-purchased loans were $18.40 billion at December 31, 2020, a 13.4% increase from $16.22 billion at December 31, 2019, but a 0.1% decrease from $18.42 billion at September 30, 2020. Purchased loans, which consist of loans acquired in previous acquisitions, were $0.81 billion at December 31, 2020, a 38.2% decrease from $1.31 billion at December 31, 2019.



Deposits were $21.45 billion at December 31, 2020, a 16.1% increase from $18.47 billion at December 31, 2019. Total assets were $27.16 billion at December 31, 2020, a 15.3% increase from $23.56 billion at December 31, 2019.



Common stockholders’ equity was $4.27 billion at December 31, 2020, a 2.9% increase from $4.15 billion at December 31, 2019. Tangible common stockholders’ equity was $3.60 billion at December 31, 2020, a 3.8% increase from $3.47 billion at December 31, 2019. Book value per common share was $33.03 at December 31, 2020, a 2.6% increase from $32.19 at December 31, 2019. Tangible book value per common share was $27.81 at December 31, 2020, a 3.5% increase from $26.88 at December 31, 2019. The calculations of the Bank’s tangible common stockholders’ equity and tangible book value per common share and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.



The Bank’s ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets was 15.73% at December 31, 2020 compared to 17.62% at December 31, 2019. Its ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets was 13.59% at December 31, 2020 compared to 15.15% at December 31, 2019. The calculation of the Bank’s ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and the reconciliation to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES



This release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Bank uses these non-GAAP financial measures, specifically return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity, tangible book value per common share, total tangible common stockholders’ equity, the ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total tangible assets and PPNR, to assess the strength of its capital, its ability to generate earnings on tangible capital invested by its shareholders and trends in its net revenue. These measures typically adjust GAAP financial measures to exclude intangible assets or provision for credit losses. Management believes presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures provides useful supplemental information which contributes to a proper understanding of the financial results and capital levels of the Bank. These non-GAAP disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, and they are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release under the caption “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures.”



STATEMENT REGARDING IMPACT OF COVID-19 PANDEMIC

The Bank prioritizes the health and safety of its employees and customers, and it will continue to do so throughout the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the same time, the Bank remains focused on increasing shareholder value, managing credit exposure, managing expenses, enhancing the customer experience and supporting the communities it serves.



In management’s comments on its quarterly results (released simultaneously with this news release) and in its earnings conference call, the Bank has sought and will seek to describe the historical and future impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Bank’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations, including the information and discussions regarding its provision and ACL and the discussion regarding its net interest margin. Although the Bank believes that the statements that pertain to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business are reasonable at the present time, those statements are not historical facts and are based upon current assumptions, expectations, estimates and projections, many of which, by their nature, are beyond the Bank’s control. Accordingly, all discussions regarding future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business, even in the near term, are necessarily uncertain given the evolving nature of the COVID-19 pandemic.



If the health, logistical or economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic worsen, or if the assumptions, expectations, estimates or projections that underlie the Bank’s statements regarding future effects or trends prove to be incorrect, then the Bank’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations may be materially and adversely impacted in ways that the Bank cannot reasonably forecast. Accordingly, when reading this release and the accompanying prepared remarks from management on its quarterly results and when listening to the earnings conference call, undue reliance should not be placed upon any statement pertaining to future events, results and trends and their impact on the Bank’s business in future periods.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release and other communications by the Bank include certain “forward-looking statements” regarding the Bank’s plans, expectations, thoughts, beliefs, estimates, goals and outlook for the future that are intended to be covered by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time. Those statements are not guarantees of future results or performance and are subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to: potential delays or other problems implementing the Bank’s growth, expansion and acquisition strategies, including delays in identifying satisfactory sites, hiring or retaining qualified personnel, obtaining regulatory or other approvals, obtaining permits and designing, constructing and opening new offices or relocating, selling or closing existing offices; the ability to enter into and/or close additional acquisitions; the availability of and access to capital; possible downgrades in the Bank’s credit ratings or outlook which could increase the costs or availability of funding from capital markets; the ability to attract new or retain existing or acquired deposits or to retain or grow loans, including growth from unfunded closed loans; the ability to generate future revenue growth or to control future growth in non-interest expense; interest rate fluctuations, including changes in the yield curve between short-term and long-term interest rates or changes in the relative relationships of various interest rate indices; the potential impact of the proposed phase-out of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”) or other changes involving LIBOR; competitive factors and pricing pressures, including their effect on the Bank’s net interest margin or core spread; general economic, unemployment, credit market and real estate market conditions, and the effect of such conditions on the creditworthiness of borrowers, collateral values, the value of investment securities and asset recovery values; changes in legal, financial and/or regulatory requirements; recently enacted and potential legislation and regulatory actions and the costs and expenses to comply with new and/or existing legislation and regulatory actions, including those in response to the COVID-19 pandemic such as the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021 and any similar or related rules and regulations; changes in U.S. Government monetary and fiscal policy, including any changes that result from the recent U.S. elections; FDIC special assessments or changes to regular assessments; the ability to keep pace with technological changes, including changes regarding maintaining cybersecurity; the impact of failure in, or breach of, the Bank’s operational or security systems or infrastructure, or those of third parties with whom it does business, including as a result of cyber-attacks or an increase in the incidence or severity of fraud, illegal payments, security breaches or other illegal acts impacting the Bank or its customers; natural disasters or acts of war or terrorism; the adverse effects of the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic, including the magnitude and duration of the pandemic and actions taken to contain or treat COVID-19, on the Bank, the Bank’s customers, the Bank’s staff, the global economy and financial markets; national, international or political instability; impairment of the Bank’s goodwill or other intangible assets; adoption of new accounting standards, including the effects from the adoption of the CECL methodology on January 1, 2020, or changes in existing standards; and adverse results (including costs, fines, reputational harm and/or other negative effects) from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions or rulings as well as other factors identified in this press release or as detailed from time to time in the other public reports the Bank files with the FDIC, including those factors described in the disclosures under the headings “Forward-Looking Information” and “Item 1A. Risk Factors” in the Bank’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 and its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Should one or more of the foregoing risks materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results or outcomes may vary materially from those projected in, or implied by, such forward-looking statements. The Bank disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements based on the occurrence of future events, the receipt of new information or otherwise.

Bank OZK

Consolidated Balance Sheets

Unaudited

December 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 2,393,662 $ 1,495,757 Investment securities ― available for sale ("AFS") 3,405,351 2,277,389 Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas and other bankers' bank stocks 38,486 21,855 Non-purchased loans 18,401,495 16,224,539 Purchased loans 807,673 1,307,504 Allowance for loan losses (295,824 ) (108,525 ) Net loans 18,913,344 17,423,518 Premises and equipment, net 738,842 711,541 Foreclosed assets 11,085 19,096 Accrued interest receivable 88,077 75,208 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 758,071 738,860 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 675,458 684,542 Other, net 140,220 107,962 Total assets $ 27,162,596 $ 23,555,728 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Demand non-interest bearing $ 3,996,546 $ 2,795,251 Savings and interest bearing transaction 8,160,982 8,307,607 Time 9,292,828 7,371,401 Total deposits 21,450,356 18,474,259 Repurchase agreements with customers 8,013 11,249 Other borrowings 750,928 351,387 Subordinated notes 224,047 223,663 Subordinated debentures 120,475 119,916 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 81,481 — Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 251,940 221,786 Total liabilities 22,887,240 19,402,260 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock; $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

issued or outstanding at December 31, 2020 or 2019 — — Common stock; $0.01 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized;

129,350,448 and 128,951,024 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 1,294 1,289 Additional paid-in capital 2,265,850 2,251,824 Retained earnings 1,946,875 1,869,983 Accumulated other comprehensive income 58,252 27,255 Total stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest 4,272,271 4,150,351 Noncontrolling interest 3,085 3,117 Total stockholders’ equity 4,275,356 4,153,468 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 27,162,596 $ 23,555,728

Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Income

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Interest income: Non-purchased loans $ 243,064 $ 240,912 $ 944,354 $ 981,811 Purchased loans 16,069 22,152 70,812 106,908 Investment securities: Taxable 9,066 11,820 40,547 52,812 Tax-exempt 4,767 3,323 19,403 14,252 Deposits with banks and federal funds sold 428 2,756 5,665 6,758 Total interest income 273,394 280,963 1,080,781 1,162,541 Interest expense: Deposits 30,607 61,631 171,813 258,358 Repurchase agreements with customers 6 11 23 50 Other borrowings 1,011 34 3,179 1,531 Subordinated notes 3,207 3,216 12,758 12,757 Subordinated debentures 963 1,094 4,384 5,664 Total interest expense 35,794 65,986 192,157 278,360 Net interest income 237,600 214,977 888,624 884,181 Provision for credit losses 6,750 4,938 203,639 26,241 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 230,850 210,039 684,985 857,940 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 9,983 10,933 37,699 41,774 Trust income 1,909 2,010 7,544 7,554 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,034 5,167 20,239 20,715 Death benefits — 2,989 608 3,194 Loan service, maintenance and other fees 3,797 4,282 14,257 17,917 Other income from purchased loans — 759 — 3,684 Gains on sales of other assets 5,189 1,358 6,863 2,233 Net gains on investment securities — — 4,467 713 Other 2,749 2,908 12,931 9,743 Total non-interest income 28,661 30,406 104,608 107,527 Non-interest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 53,832 52,050 206,834 192,851 Net occupancy and equipment 15,617 14,855 63,379 59,018 Other operating expenses 33,945 37,501 143,200 149,261 Total non-interest expense 103,394 104,406 413,413 401,130 Income before taxes 156,117 136,039 376,180 564,337 Provision for income taxes 35,607 35,240 84,314 138,429 Net income 120,510 100,799 291,866 425,908 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest 3 7 32 (2 ) Net income available to common stockholders $ 120,513 $ 100,806 $ 291,898 $ 425,906 Basic earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 0.78 $ 2.26 $ 3.30 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.93 $ 0.78 $ 2.26 $ 3.30

Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited

Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, 2020: Balances – September 30, 2020 $ 1,293 $ 2,261,864 $ 1,862,012 $ 61,116 $ 3,088 $ 4,189,373 Net income — — 120,510 — — 120,510 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest — — 3 — (3 ) — Total other comprehensive loss — — — (2,864 ) — (2,864 ) Common stock dividends,

$0.275 per share — — (35,650 ) — — (35,650 ) Issuance of 39,900 shares of common

stock for exercise of stock options — 991 — — — 991 Stock-based compensation expense — 2,996 — — — 2,996 Forfeitures of 31,525 shares of unvested

restricted common stock 1 (1 ) — — — — Balances – December 31, 2020 $ 1,294 $ 2,265,850 $ 1,946,875 $ 58,252 $ 3,085 $ 4,275,356 Year ended December 31, 2020: Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,251,824 $ 1,869,983 $ 27,255 $ 3,117 $ 4,153,468 Cumulative effect of change

in accounting principle — — (75,344 ) — — (75,344 ) Balances – January 1, 2020 1,289 2,251,824 1,794,639 27,255 3,117 4,078,124 Net income — — 291,866 — — 291,866 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest — — 32 — (32 ) — Total other comprehensive income — — — 30,997 — 30,997 Common stock dividends,

$1.0775 per share — — (139,662 ) — — (139,662 ) Issuance of 44,200 shares of common

stock for exercise of stock options — 1,036 — — — 1,036 Issuance of 493,761 shares of unvested

restricted common stock 5 (5 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 61,873

shares of common stock (1 ) (1,852 ) — — — (1,853 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 14,848 — — — 14,848 Forfeitures of 76,664 shares of unvested

restricted common stock 1 (1 ) — — — — Balances – December 31, 2020 $ 1,294 $ 2,265,850 $ 1,946,875 $ 58,252 $ 3,085 $ 4,275,356

Bank OZK

Consolidated Statements of Stockholders’ Equity (Continued)

Unaudited

Common

Stock Additional

Paid-In

Capital Retained

Earnings Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income (Loss) Non-

Controlling

Interest Total (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three months ended December 31, 2019: Balances – September 30, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,247,973 $ 1,801,414 $ 27,648 $ 3,124 $ 4,081,448 Net income — — 100,799 — — 100,799 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling interest — — 7 — (7 ) — Total other comprehensive loss — — — (393 ) — (393 ) Common stock dividends, $0.25 per

share — — (32,237 ) — — (32,237 ) Issuance of 16,150 shares of common

stock for exercise of stock options — 266 — — — 266 Stock-based compensation expense — 3,585 — — — 3,585 Forfeitures of 11,485 shares of unvested

restricted common stock — — — — — — Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,251,824 $ 1,869,983 $ 27,255 $ 3,117 $ 4,153,468 Year ended December 31, 2019: Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 1,286 $ 2,237,948 $ 1,565,201 $ (34,105 ) $ 3,035 $ 3,773,365 Net income — — 425,908 — — 425,908 Earnings attributable to noncontrolling

interest — — (2 ) — 2 — Total other comprehensive income — — — 61,360 — 61,360 Common stock dividends, $0.94

per share — — (121,124 ) — — (121,124 ) Noncontrolling interest cash contribution — — — — 80 80 Issuance of 83,500 shares of common

stock for exercise of stock options 1 1,384 — — — 1,385 Issuance of 406,074 shares of unvested

restricted common stock 4 (4 ) — — — — Repurchase and cancellation of 63,716

shares of common stock (1 ) (1,674 ) — — — (1,675 ) Stock-based compensation expense — 14,169 — — — 14,169 Forfeiture of 85,883 shares of unvested

restricted common stock (1 ) 1 — — — — Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 1,289 $ 2,251,824 $ 1,869,983 $ 27,255 $ 3,117 $ 4,153,468

Bank OZK

Summary of Non-Interest Expense

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Salaries and employee benefits $ 53,832 $ 52,050 $ 206,834 $ 192,851 Net occupancy and equipment 15,617 14,855 63,379 59,018 Other operating expenses: Professional and outside services 7,345 7,156 30,974 33,030 Software and data processing 5,729 4,974 21,279 19,535 Deposit insurance and assessments 3,647 3,780 15,247 13,425 Telecommunication services 2,296 2,335 9,159 10,583 Postage and supplies 1,709 2,483 7,462 8,684 Advertising and public relations 1,086 1,822 6,050 7,242 ATM expense 1,490 1,263 5,256 4,626 Travel and meals 835 2,845 4,336 11,230 Loan collection and repossession expense 481 600 3,062 2,818 Writedowns of foreclosed and other assets 1,582 910 3,669 2,419 Amortization of intangibles 1,794 2,854 9,085 11,918 Other 5,951 6,479 27,621 23,751 Total non-interest expense $ 103,394 $ 104,406 $ 413,413 $ 401,130

Bank OZK

Summary of Total Loans Outstanding

Unaudited

December 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Real estate: Residential 1-4 family $ 911,115 4.7 % $ 998,632 5.7 % Non-farm/non-residential 4,213,636 21.9 3,956,579 22.6 Construction/land development 8,046,978 41.9 6,391,429 36.4 Agricultural 204,868 1.1 230,076 1.3 Multifamily residential 856,297 4.5 1,194,192 6.8 Total real estate 14,232,894 74.1 12,770,908 72.8 Commercial and industrial 842,206 4.4 661,952 3.8 Consumer 2,393,964 12.5 2,934,534 16.8 Other 1,740,104 9.0 1,164,649 6.6 Total loans 19,209,168 100.0 % 17,532,043 100.0 % Allowance for loan losses (295,824 ) (108,525 ) Net loans $ 18,913,344 $ 17,423,518

Bank OZK

Allowance for Credit Losses

Unaudited

Allowance for Loan Losses Reserve for Losses on Unfunded Loan Commitments Total Allowance for Credit Losses (Dollars in thousands) Three months ended December 31, 2020: Balances – September 30, 2020 $ 308,847 $ 68,426 $ 377,273 Net charge-offs (6,718 ) — (6,718 ) Provision for credit losses (6,305 ) 13,055 6,750 Balances – December 31, 2020 $ 295,824 $ 81,481 $ 377,305 Year ended December 31, 2020: Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 108,525 $ — $ 108,525 Adoption of Current Expected Credit Loss (CECL) methodology 39,588 54,924 94,512 Balances – January 1, 2020 148,113 54,924 203,037 Net charge-offs (29,371 ) — (29,371 ) Provision for credit losses 177,082 26,557 203,639 Balances – December 31, 2020 $ 295,824 $ 81,481 $ 377,305 Three months ended December 31, 2019: Balances – September 30, 2019 $ 109,001 $ — $ 109,001 Net charge-offs (5,414 ) — (5,414 ) Provision for credit losses 4,938 — 4,938 Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 108,525 $ — $ 108,525 Year ended December 31, 2019: Balances – December 31, 2018 $ 102,264 $ — $ 102,264 Net charge-offs (19,980 ) — (19,980 ) Provision for credit losses 26,241 — 26,241 Balances – December 31, 2019 $ 108,525 $ — $ 108,525

Bank OZK

Summary of Deposits – By Account Type

Unaudited

December 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Non-interest bearing $ 3,996,546 18.6 % $ 2,795,251 15.1 % Interest bearing: Transaction (NOW) 3,124,007 14.6 2,706,426 14.7 Savings and money market 5,036,975 23.5 5,601,181 30.3 Time deposits less than $100 3,075,845 14.3 3,321,446 18.0 Time deposits of $100 or more 6,216,983 29.0 4,049,955 21.9 Total deposits $ 21,450,356 100.0 % $ 18,474,259 100.0 %

Summary of Deposits – By Customer Type

Unaudited

December 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Consumer $ 11,165,603 52.1 % $ 7,526,014 40.7 % Commercial 6,056,536 28.2 4,334,366 23.5 Public Funds 2,111,971 9.8 3,782,415 20.5 Brokered 1,600,116 7.5 2,115,193 11.4 Reciprocal 516,130 2.4 716,271 3.9 Total deposits $ 21,450,356 100.0 % $ 18,474,259 100.0 %

Bank OZK

Selected Consolidated Financial Data

Unaudited

Three Months Ended Year Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 % Change 2020 2019 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 237,600 $ 214,977 10.5 % $ 888,624 $ 884,181 0.5 % Provision for credit losses 6,750 4,938 36.7 203,639 26,241 676.0 Non-interest income 28,661 30,406 (5.7 ) 104,608 107,527 (2.7 ) Non-interest expense 103,394 104,406 (1.0 ) 413,413 401,130 3.1 Net income available to common stockholders 120,513 100,806 19.5 291,898 425,906 (31.5 ) Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1) 162,867 140,977 15.5 579,819 590,578 (1.8 ) Common share and per common share data: Net income per share − diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.78 19.2 % $ 2.26 $ 3.30 (31.5 )% Net income per share − basic 0.93 0.78 19.2 2.26 3.30 (31.5 ) Dividends per share 0.275 0.25 10.0 1.0775 0.94 14.6 Book value per share 33.03 32.19 2.6 33.03 32.19 2.6 Tangible book value per share(1) 27.81 26.88 3.5 27.81 26.88 3.5 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,523 129,036 129,435 129,006 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 129,350 128,951 129,350 128,951 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 27,162,596 $ 23,555,728 15.3 % $ 27,162,596 $ 23,555,728 15.3 % Total loans 19,209,168 17,532,043 9.6 19,209,168 17,532,043 9.6 Non-purchased loans 18,401,495 16,224,539 13.4 18,401,495 16,224,539 13.4 Purchased loans 807,673 1,307,504 (38.2 ) 807,673 1,307,504 (38.2 ) Allowance for loan losses 295,824 108,525 172.6 295,824 108,525 172.6 Foreclosed assets 11,085 19,096 (42.0 ) 11,085 19,096 (42.0 ) Investment securities − AFS 3,405,351 2,277,389 49.5 3,405,351 2,277,389 49.5 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 675,458 684,542 (1.3 ) 675,458 684,542 (1.3 ) Deposits 21,450,356 18,474,259 16.1 21,450,356 18,474,259 16.1 Other borrowings 750,928 351,387 113.7 750,928 351,387 113.7 Subordinated notes 224,047 223,663 0.2 224,047 223,663 0.2 Subordinated debentures 120,475 119,916 0.5 120,475 119,916 0.5 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,847,117 11,325,598 4.6 11,847,117 11,325,598 4.6 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 81,481 — NM 81,481 — NM Total common stockholders’ equity 4,272,271 4,150,351 2.9 4,272,271 4,150,351 2.9 Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS

included in common stockholders' equity 58,252 27,255 58,252 27,255 Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 89.55 % 94.90 % 89.55 % 94.90 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.79 % 1.74 % 1.13 % 1.87 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 11.36 9.73 7.04 10.72 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 13.53 11.68 8.41 12.98 Average common equity to total average assets 15.74 17.86 16.10 17.45 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 3.88 4.15 3.81 4.34 Efficiency ratio 38.61 42.37 41.37 40.27 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.14 0.10 0.09 0.09 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.14 0.12 0.16 0.11 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.25 0.15 0.25 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.21 0.18 0.21 0.18 Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5) 1.54 0.62 1.54 0.62 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 45,162 $ 23,221 $ 45,162 $ 23,221 Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4) — — — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4) 1,483 656 1,483 656





(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days. (3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans. (4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. (5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments. NM – Not meaningful

Selected Consolidated Financial Data (continued)

Unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, 2020 2020 % Change (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Income statement data: Net interest income $ 237,600 $ 224,657 5.8 % Provision for credit losses 6,750 7,200 (6.3 ) Non-interest income 28,661 26,676 7.4 Non-interest expense 103,394 105,641 (2.1 ) Net income available to common stockholders 120,513 109,253 10.3 Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue(1) 162,867 145,692 11.8 Common share and per common share data: Net income per share − diluted $ 0.93 $ 0.84 10.7 % Net income per share − basic 0.93 0.84 10.7 Dividends per share 0.275 0.2725 0.9 Book value per share 33.03 32.37 2.0 Tangible book value per share(1) 27.81 27.13 2.5 Weighted-average diluted shares outstanding (thousands) 129,523 129,470 End of period shares outstanding (thousands) 129,350 129,342 Balance sheet data at period end: Total assets $ 27,162,596 $ 26,888,308 1.0 % Total loans 19,209,168 19,358,443 (0.8 ) Non-purchased loans 18,401,495 18,419,958 (0.1 ) Purchased loans 807,673 938,485 (13.9 ) Allowance for loan losses 295,824 308,847 (4.2 ) Foreclosed assets 11,085 16,543 (33.0 ) Investment securities − AFS 3,405,351 3,468,243 (1.8 ) Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 675,458 677,251 (0.3 ) Deposits 21,450,356 21,287,405 0.8 Other borrowings 750,928 750,949 0.1 Subordinated notes 224,047 223,950 0.1 Subordinated debentures 120,475 120,335 0.1 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,847,117 11,604,614 2.1 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments 81,481 68,426 19.1 Total common stockholders’ equity 4,272,271 4,186,285 2.1 Net unrealized gains on investment securities AFS

included in common stockholders' equity 58,252 61,116 Loan (including purchased loans) to deposit ratio 89.55 % 90.94 % Selected ratios: Return on average assets(2) 1.79 % 1.63 % Return on average common stockholders’ equity(2) 11.36 10.48 Return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity(1) (2) 13.53 12.52 Average common equity to total average assets 15.74 15.56 Net interest margin – FTE(2) 3.88 3.69 Efficiency ratio 38.61 41.77 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.14 0.09 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.14 0.09 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.25 0.15 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.21 0.17 Allowance for loan losses to total loans(5) 1.54 1.60 Other information: Non-accrual loans(4) $ 45,162 $ 27,181 Accruing loans − 90 days past due(4) — — Troubled and restructured non-purchased loans − accruing(4) 1,483 1,251





(1) Calculations of pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, tangible book value per common share and return on average tangible common stockholders’ equity and the reconciliations to GAAP are included in the schedules accompanying this release. (2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days. (3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans. (4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. (5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data

Unaudited

3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 9/30/20 12/31/20 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Earnings Summary: Net interest income $ 225,888 $ 224,536 $ 218,780 $ 214,977 $ 209,775 $ 216,593 $ 224,657 $ 237,600 Federal tax (FTE) adjustment 1,207 1,136 1,038 1,028 1,133 1,753 1,605 1,533 Net interest income (FTE) 227,095 225,672 219,818 216,005 210,908 218,346 226,262 239,133 Provision for credit losses (6,681 ) (6,769 ) (7,854 ) (4,938 ) (117,663 ) (72,026 ) (7,200 ) (6,750 ) Non-interest income 24,072 26,603 26,446 30,406 27,680 21,591 26,676 28,661 Non-interest expense (96,678 ) (99,131 ) (100,914 ) (104,406 ) (103,425 ) (100,953 ) (105,641 ) (103,394 ) Pretax income (FTE) 147,808 146,375 137,496 137,067 17,500 66,958 140,097 157,650 FTE adjustment (1,207 ) (1,136 ) (1,038 ) (1,028 ) (1,133 ) (1,753 ) (1,605 ) (1,533 ) Provision for income taxes (35,889 ) (34,726 ) (32,574 ) (35,240 ) (4,509 ) (14,948 ) (29,251 ) (35,607 ) Noncontrolling interest (6 ) (10 ) 7 7 8 9 12 3 Net income available to common stockholders $ 110,706 $ 110,503 $ 103,891 $ 100,806 $ 11,866 $ 50,266 $ 109,253 $ 120,513 Earnings per common share – diluted $ 0.86 $ 0.86 $ 0.81 $ 0.78 $ 0.09 $ 0.39 $ 0.84 $ 0.93 Non-interest Income: Service charges on deposit accounts $ 9,722 $ 10,291 $ 10,827 $ 10,933 $ 10,009 $ 8,281 $ 9,427 $ 9,983 Trust income 1,730 1,839 1,975 2,010 1,939 1,759 1,936 1,909 BOLI income: Increase in cash surrender value 5,162 5,178 5,208 5,167 5,067 5,057 5,081 5,034 Death benefits — — 206 2,989 608 — — — Loan service, maintenance and other fees 4,874 4,565 4,197 4,282 3,716 3,394 3,351 3,797 Other income from purchased loans 795 1,455 674 759 — — — — Gains on sales of other assets 284 402 189 1,358 161 621 891 5,189 Net gains on investment securities — 713 — — 2,223 — 2,244 — Other 1,505 2,160 3,170 2,908 3,957 2,479 3,746 2,749 Total non-interest income $ 24,072 $ 26,603 $ 26,446 $ 30,406 $ 27,680 $ 21,591 $ 26,676 $ 28,661 Non-interest Expense: Salaries and employee benefits $ 44,868 $ 47,558 $ 48,376 $ 52,050 $ 51,473 $ 48,410 $ 53,119 $ 53,832 Net occupancy and equipment 14,750 14,587 14,825 14,855 15,330 15,756 16,676 15,617 Other operating expenses 37,060 36,986 37,713 37,501 36,622 36,787 35,846 33,945 Total non-interest expense $ 96,678 $ 99,131 $ 100,914 $ 104,406 $ 103,425 $ 100,953 $ 105,641 $ 103,394 Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 23,005,652 $ 22,960,731 $ 23,402,679 $ 23,555,728 $ 24,565,810 $ 26,380,409 $ 26,888,308 $ 27,162,596 Non-purchased loans 15,610,681 15,786,809 16,307,621 16,224,539 17,030,378 18,247,431 18,419,958 18,401,495 Purchased loans 1,864,715 1,698,396 1,427,230 1,307,504 1,197,826 1,063,647 938,485 807,673 Investment securities – AFS 2,769,602 2,548,489 2,414,722 2,277,389 2,816,556 3,299,944 3,468,243 3,405,351 Deposits 18,476,868 18,186,215 18,440,078 18,474,259 18,809,190 20,723,598 21,287,405 21,450,356 Unfunded balance of closed loans 11,544,218 11,167,055 11,429,918 11,325,598 11,334,737 11,411,441 11,604,614 11,847,117 Common stockholders' equity 3,882,643 3,993,247 4,078,324 4,150,351 4,083,150 4,110,666 4,186,285 4,272,271

Bank OZK

Supplemental Quarterly Financial Data (Continued)

Unaudited

3/31/19 6/30/19 9/30/19 12/31/19 3/31/20 6/30/20 9/30/20 12/31/20 (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Allowance for Credit Losses: Balance at beginning of period $ 102,264 $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 $ 374,494 $ 377,273 Adoption of CECL(1) methodology — — — — 94,512 — — — Net charge-offs (2,991 ) (6,081 ) (5,495 ) (5,414 ) (4,291 ) (13,941 ) (4,421 ) (6,718 ) Provision for credit losses 6,681 6,769 7,854 4,938 117,663 72,026 7,200 6,750 Balance at end of period $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 $ 374,494 $ 377,273 $ 377,305 Allowance for loan losses $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 238,737 $ 306,196 $ 308,847 $ 295,824 Reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments — — — — 77,672 68,298 68,426 81,481 Total allowance for credit losses $ 105,954 $ 106,642 $ 109,001 $ 108,525 $ 316,409 $ 374,494 $ 377,273 $ 377,305 Selected Ratios: Net interest margin – FTE(2) 4.53 % 4.45 % 4.26 % 4.15 % 3.96 % 3.74 % 3.69 % 3.88 % Efficiency ratio 38.49 39.30 40.98 42.37 43.35 42.07 41.77 38.61 Net charge-offs to average non-purchased loans(2) (3) 0.05 0.12 0.07 0.10 0.08 0.05 0.09 0.14 Net charge-offs to average total loans(2) 0.07 0.14 0.12 0.12 0.10 0.29 0.09 0.14 Nonperforming loans to total loans(4) 0.22 0.15 0.17 0.15 0.16 0.18 0.15 0.25 Nonperforming assets to total assets(4) 0.21 0.25 0.26 0.18 0.19 0.19 0.17 0.21 Allowance for loan losses to total loans (5) 0.61 0.61 0.61 0.62 1.31 1.59 1.60 1.54 Loans past due 30 days or more, including

past due non-accrual loans, to total loans(4) 0.28 0.13 0.14 0.19 0.18 0.13 0.13 0.16





(1) Current Expected Credit Loss. (2) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days. (3) Excludes purchased loans and net charge-offs related to such loans. (4) Excludes purchased loans, except for their inclusion in total assets. (5) Excludes reserve for losses on unfunded loan commitments.

Bank OZK

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis – FTE

Unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Income/

Expense Yield/

Rate (Dollars in thousands) ASSETS Earning assets: Interest earning deposits and federal

funds sold $ 1,762,810 $ 428 0.10 % $ 668,403 $ 2,756 1.64 % $ 1,535,977 $ 5,665 0.37 % $ 353,528 $ 6,758 1.91 % Investment securities: Taxable 2,036,253 9,066 1.77 1,892,693 11,820 2.48 1,993,667 40,547 2.03 2,099,522 52,812 2.52 Tax-exempt – FTE 1,485,224 6,034 1.62 457,026 4,207 3.65 1,080,459 24,561 2.27 485,946 18,041 3.71 Non-purchased loans – FTE 18,378,050 243,330 5.27 16,260,467 241,056 5.88 17,797,684 945,222 5.31 15,861,797 982,430 6.19 Purchased loans 881,372 16,069 7.25 1,365,846 22,152 6.43 1,069,250 70,812 6.62 1,661,205 106,908 6.44 Total earning assets – FTE 24,543,709 274,927 4.46 20,644,435 281,991 5.42 23,477,037 1,086,807 4.63 20,461,998 1,166,949 5.70 Non-interest earning assets 2,258,105 2,370,753 2,291,135 2,297,372 Total assets $ 26,801,814 $ 23,015,188 $ 25,768,172 $ 22,759,370 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY Interest bearing liabilities: Deposits: Savings and interest bearing

transaction $ 7,669,913 $ 4,483 0.23 % $ 8,212,286 $ 22,964 1.11 % $ 7,724,528 $ 37,428 0.48 % $ 9,039,984 $ 126,685 1.40 % Time deposits of $100 or more 6,314,394 17,144 1.08 3,914,548 21,281 2.16 5,524,751 83,956 1.52 3,449,197 73,336 2.13 Other time deposits 3,294,323 8,980 1.08 3,392,019 17,386 2.03 3,511,220 50,429 1.44 2,872,676 58,337 2.03 Total interest bearing deposits 17,278,630 30,607 0.70 15,518,853 61,631 1.58 16,760,499 171,813 1.03 15,361,857 258,358 1.68 Repurchase agreements with customers 8,239 6 0.29 11,840 11 0.37 7,825 23 0.29 13,502 50 0.37 Other borrowings (1) 750,961 1,011 0.54 11,742 34 1.16 721,350 3,179 0.44 94,399 1,531 1.62 Subordinated notes 223,996 3,207 5.70 223,615 3,216 5.71 223,850 12,758 5.70 223,469 12,757 5.71 Subordinated debentures (1) 120,400 963 3.18 119,842 1,094 3.62 120,190 4,384 3.65 119,629 5,664 4.73 Total interest bearing liabilities 18,382,226 35,794 0.77 15,885,892 65,986 1.65 17,833,714 192,157 1.08 15,812,856 278,360 1.76 Non-interest bearing liabilities: Non-interest bearing deposits 3,907,955 2,804,919 3,521,066 2,753,634 Other non-interest bearing liabilities 289,298 210,936 261,169 217,809 Total liabilities 22,579,479 18,901,747 21,615,949 18,784,299 Common stockholders’ equity 4,219,249 4,110,322 4,149,123 3,971,952 Noncontrolling interest 3,086 3,119 3,100 3,119 Total liabilities and stockholders’

equity $ 26,801,814 $ 23,015,188 $ 25,768,172 $ 22,759,370 Net interest income – FTE $ 239,133 $ 216,005 $ 894,650 $ 888,589 Net interest margin – FTE 3.88 % 4.15 % 3.81 % 4.34 %





(1) The interest expense and the rates for “other borrowings” and for “subordinated debentures” were affected by capitalized interest. Capitalized interest included in other borrowings totaled $0.03 million for the fourth quarter and $0.68 million for the full year of 2020 compared to $0.04 million for the fourth quarter and $0.90 million for the full year of 2019. In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on other borrowings would have been 0.55% for the fourth quarter and 0.53% for the full year of 2020 and 2.64% for the fourth quarter and 2.58% for the full year of 2019. Capitalized interest included in subordinated debentures totaled $0.01 million for the fourth quarter and $0.18 million for the full year of 2020, compared to $0.45 million for the fourth quarter and $0.89 million for the full year of 2019. In the absence of this interest capitalization, the rates on subordinated debentures would have been 3.20% for the fourth quarter and 3.80% for the full year of 2020 and 5.10% for the fourth quarter and 5.48% for the full year of 2019.

Bank OZK

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Calculation of Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and the Annualized Return on Average Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

Unaudited

Three Months Ended December 31, September 30, Year Ended 2020 2019 2020 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Net income available to common stockholders $ 120,513 $ 100,806 $ 109,253 $ 291,898 $ 425,906 Average common stockholders’ equity before

noncontrolling interest $ 4,219,249 $ 4,110,322 $ 4,148,409 $ 4,149,123 $ 3,971,952 Less average intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of

accumulated amortization (15,578 ) (25,315 ) (17,461 ) (18,741 ) (29,784 ) Total average intangibles (676,367 ) (686,104 ) (678,250 ) (679,530 ) (690,573 ) Average tangible common stockholders’ equity $ 3,542,882 $ 3,424,218 $ 3,470,159 $ 3,469,593 $ 3,281,379 Return on average common stockholders’ equity(1) 11.36 % 9.73 % 10.48 % 7.04 % 10.72 % Return on average tangible common stockholders'

equity(1) 13.53 % 11.68 % 12.52 % 8.41 % 12.98 %





(1) Ratios for interim periods annualized based on actual days.

Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and Tangible Book Value per Common Share

Unaudited

December 31, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,272,271 $ 4,150,351 $ 4,186,285 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated

amortization (14,669 ) (23,753 ) (16,462 ) Total intangibles (675,458 ) (684,542 ) (677,251 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,596,813 $ 3,465,809 $ 3,509,034 Shares of common stock outstanding 129,350 128,951 129,342 Book value per common share $ 33.03 $ 32.19 $ 32.37 Tangible book value per common share $ 27.81 $ 26.88 $ 27.13

Calculation of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

and the Ratio of Total Tangible Common Stockholders’ Equity

to Total Tangible Assets

Unaudited

December 31, 2020 2019 (Dollars in thousands) Total common stockholders’ equity before noncontrolling interest $ 4,272,271 $ 4,150,351 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (14,669 ) (23,753 ) Total intangibles (675,458 ) (684,542 ) Total tangible common stockholders' equity $ 3,596,813 $ 3,465,809 Total assets $ 27,162,596 $ 23,555,728 Less intangible assets: Goodwill (660,789 ) (660,789 ) Core deposit and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization (14,669 ) (23,753 ) Total intangibles (675,458 ) (684,542 ) Total tangible assets $ 26,487,138 $ 22,871,186 Ratio of total common stockholders’ equity to total assets 15.73 % 17.62 % Ratio of total tangible common stockholders’ equity to total

tangible assets 13.58 % 15.15 %

Calculation of Pre-Tax Pre-Provision Net Revenue

Unaudited