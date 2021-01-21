 

County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.01.2021, 22:01  |  26   |   |   

Strong execution and growing business momentum drive fourth quarter net income growth of 36% year-over-year Company enters 2021 from a position of strength and with a renewed focus on growth

Highlights

  • Net income of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020; $5.5 million for the year 2020
  • Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the fourth quarter of 2020; $0.79 for the year 2020
  • Loans sold with servicing retained increased $14.7 million since September 30, 2020 and $60.8 million since December 31, 2019
  • Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $18.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 and by $80.4 million since December 31, 2019
  • Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 66 basis points to 3.06% compared to the sequential quarter and 17 basis points year-over-year
  • Cost of funds decreased by 10 basis points compared to the sequential quarter to 1.42%, a decrease of 71 basis points since December 31, 2019
  • Loans in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs declined $83.7 million to $16.8 million, or 1.7%, of loans since September 30, 2020

MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income was $4.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.5 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge, or $0.77 loss per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding that charge, net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 would have been $10.1 million, or $1.56 per diluted share.  

Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “I am very proud of what our team accomplished in a challenging year. We transformed the funding side of our balance sheet with 10% growth in client deposits and a 53% reduction in wholesale deposits in 2020. We continued to have strong growth in loans sold and serviced, which has expanded our noninterest income. Additionally, our adverse classified asset ratio improved in the quarter due to sales of OREO properties, and we saw payment deferrals associated with COVID-19 drop to less than 2% of total loans.”

Schneider continued, “As we look to 2021, improvements in milk prices continue to bolster our clients’ cash flows and we expect to see continued improvement in our overall credit metrics. Our strong performance through a challenging 2020 reinforces our faith in our long-term prospects and ability to grow our business, as evidenced by our repurchase of 570,842 shares of our common stock in 2020, including 107,437 shares during the fourth quarter. We believe we have the right strategy to maintain the momentum as we shift our attention to long-term growth in 2021. We look forward to partnering and growing with our commercial, agricultural and consumer customers in 2021 and beyond.”

Loans and Securities

  • Total loans decreased $79.6 million, or 7.4%, during the fourth quarter of 2020, to $1.0 billion, and decreased $39.5 million, or 3.8%, since December 31, 2019, primarily due to $60.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans being forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the fourth quarter of 2020. This represented 61.6% of PPP loans originated in 2020 and as of December 31, 2020, the Company had $37.8 million of PPP loans remaining in the loan portfolio, and $1.2 million of SBA origination fees were deferred on the balance sheet until the remaining loans are forgiven.
  • Loan participations the Company continued to service were $812.6 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $14.7 million, or 1.9%, compared to September 30, 2020, and an increase of $60.8 million, or 8.1%, compared to December 31, 2019.
  • As of December 31, 2020, there were 24 customer relationships with loans in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs totaling $16.8 million, or 1.7% of total loans, which is a decrease of $83.7 million, or 83.3%, since September 30, 2020.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, investments increased by $54.4 million, or 18.2%, and increased $194.1 million, or 122.3%, since December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020 purchases totaling $247.2 million were offset in part by $34.5 million in security sales and $25.7 million in maturities. Gain on sale of securities during 2020 was $0.7 million.

Deposits

  • Total deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a decrease of $9.3 million, or 0.9%, from September 30, 2020, and a decrease $60.6 million, or 5.5%, since December 31, 2019.
  • Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $18.4 million, or 2.1%, from September 30, 2020, to $916.0 million, and increased $80.4 million, or 9.6%, since December 31, 2019.
  • The Company continued to decrease its reliance on brokered deposits and national certificate of deposits by $27.8 million, or 18.2%, to $124.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased by $141.0 million, or 53.1%, since December 31, 2019.

Common Stock Share Repurchase

  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 107,437 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.64 per share.
  • For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 570,842 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $21.89 per share.

Net Interest Income and Margin

  • Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 3.06%, which was an increase of 66 basis points compared to the sequential quarter and an increase of 17 basis points year-over-year. The SBA PPP origination fees of $3.1 million that were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the PPP loans that were forgiven accounted for 57 basis points of the total margin increase. The issuance of subordinated debt during 2020 adversely affected net interest margin by 4 and 38 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.
  • Interest income on investment securities increased $0.5 million and $0.9 million, quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year, respectively, due to shifting balances from interest-bearing deposits with banks to investment securities with higher yields.
  • Loan interest income (including fees) increased $1.1 million compared to the sequential quarter primarily due to the previously mentioned SBA PPP loan origination fees. Year-over-year, loan interest income decreased $1.0 million primarily due to lower yields on the previously mentioned PPP loans.
  • Interest expense on savings, NOW, money market, and interest checking accounts decreased, despite an increase in average balance, by 10 basis points in the sequential quarter and 73 basis points year-over year due to the market-driven drop in the federal funds rates.
  • Interest expense on time deposits decreased quarter-over-quarter due in part to the Company’s continued focus on decreasing reliance on time deposit balances for funding and a decline in the federal funds rate. Rates paid on time deposits decreased by 10 and 52 basis points in the sequential quarter and year-over-year, respectively, which also contributed to the overall decrease in the cost of funds.
  • The Company issued $22.4 million of subordinated debt during 2020 to strengthen the Company’s capital structure. The issuance resulted in an increase in interest expense on subordinated debt year of 38 basis points year-over-year.   

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated.

  Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 v.
Three Months Ended September 30, 2020  		  Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 v.
Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 
  Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average  		  Increase (Decrease)
Due to Change in Average 
  Volume    Rate    Net    Volume    Rate    Net 
                       
  (dollars in thousands)  
Interest Income:                                              
Investment securities $ 405     $ 79     $ 484     $ 990     $ (118 )   $ 872  
Loans   (438 )     1,581       1,143       (253 )     (701 )     (954 )
Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks   (22 )     14       (8 )     (172 )     (260 )     (432 )
Total interest income   (55 )     1,674       1,619       565       (1,079 )     (514 )
Interest Expense:                                              
Savings, NOW, money market and interest checking $ 18     $ (104 )   $ (86 )   $ 422     $ (915 )   $ (493 )
Time deposits   (234 )     (111 )     (345 )     (1,071 )     (736 )     (1,807 )
Other borrowings   (35 )     (46 )     (81 )     69       (1 )     68  
FHLB advances   27       (40 )     (13 )     95       (26 )     69  
Junior subordinated debentures   19       6       25       368       45       413  
Total interest expense $ (205 )   $ (295 )   $ (500 )   $ (117 )   $ (1,633 )   $ (1,750 )
Net interest income $ 150     $ 1,969     $ 2,119     $ 682     $ 554     $ 1,236  

The following table sets forth average balances, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the periods indicated.

  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31, 2020    September 30, 2020    December 31, 2019 
  Average
Balance (1)  		  Income/
Expense 		  Yields/
Rates  		  Average
Balance (1)  		  Income/
Expense 		  Yields/
Rates  		  Average
Balance (1)  		  Income/
Expense 		  Yields/
Rates 
                                               
  (dollars in thousands)  
Assets                                                          
Investment securities $ 322,706     $ 1,978   2.44 %   $ 256,059     $ 1,494   2.32 %   $ 159,202     $ 1,106   2.78 %
Loans (2)   1,040,080       12,737   4.87 %     1,083,383       11,594   4.26 %     1,061,432       13,691   5.16 %
Interest bearing deposits due from other banks   37,385       10   0.11 %     92,701       18   0.08 %     98,848       441   1.79 %
Total interest-earning assets $ 1,400,171     $ 14,725   4.18 %   $ 1,432,143     $ 13,106   3.64 %   $ 1,319,482     $ 15,238   4.62 %
Allowance for loan losses   (18,535 )                 (18,641 )                 (14,868 )            
Other assets   87,785                   86,109                   77,934              
Total assets $ 1,469,421                 $ 1,499,611                 $ 1,382,548              
                                                           
Liabilities                                                          
Savings, NOW, money market, interest checking $ 421,969     $ 383   0.36 %   $ 406,888     $ 469   0.46 %   $ 322,629     $ 876   1.09 %
Time deposits   450,193       2,099   1.85 %     499,665       2,444   1.95 %     658,864       3,905   2.37 %
Total interest-bearing deposits $ 872,162     $ 2,482   1.13 %   $ 906,553     $ 2,913   1.28 %   $ 981,493     $ 4,781   1.95 %
Other borrowings   75,341       77   0.41 %     101,829       158   0.62 %     799       9   4.60 %
FHLB advances   96,191       285   1.18 %     89,622       298   1.32 %     44,400       216   1.94 %
Junior subordinated debentures   67,055       1,107   6.57 %     65,903       1,082   6.53 %     44,839       694   6.19 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,110,749     $ 3,951   1.42 %   $ 1,163,907     $ 4,451   1.52 %   $ 1,071,531     $ 5,700   2.13 %
Non-interest-bearing deposits   168,765                   147,595                   123,541              
Other liabilities   18,758                   18,314                   16,749              
Total liabilities $ 1,298,272                 $ 1,329,816                 $ 1,211,821              
                                                           
Shareholders' equity   171,149                   169,795                   170,727              
Total liabilities and equity $ 1,469,421                 $ 1,499,611                 $ 1,382,548              
                                                           
Net interest income         $ 10,774                 $ 8,655                 $ 9,538      
Interest rate spread (3)               2.76 %                 2.12 %                 2.49 %
Net interest margin (4)               3.06 %                 2.40 %                 2.89 %
Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities   1.26                   1.23                   1.23              

  

(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost.
(2) Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans.
(3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Non-Interest Income

  • Loan servicing fees decreased quarter-over-quarter primarily due a decrease servicing income spread. Loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced decreased seven basis points in the fourth quarter. Year-over-year, loan servicing fees increased due primarily to a two basis point increase in loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced and an increase in loans serviced.
  • Loan servicing right origination increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to the $14.7 million increase in loans sold. Loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced increased to 2.26% at December 31, 2020 from 2.16% at September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase from 1.66% of loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced at December 31, 2019 was due in part to loans being recorded at fair value in 2020 versus amortized cost in 2019.
  For the Three Months Ended
  December 31,
2020 		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019
                   
  (dollars in thousands)
Non-Interest Income                            
Service charges $ 108   $ 108   $ 139   $ 113   $ 117
Crop insurance commission   517     271     229     229     432
Gain on sale of loans, net   219     17     4     38     34
Loan servicing fees   1,974     2,054     1,923     1,831     1,778
Loan servicing right origination   1,193     717     275     289     1,146
Income on OREO           3         54
Gain on sale of securities       101     570        
Referral fees   64     110     121     17     20
Other   283     294     237     203     161
Total non-interest income $ 4,358   $ 3,672   $ 3,501   $ 2,720   $ 3,742


  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31,
2020  		  September 30,
2020  		  June 30,
2020  		  March 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019 
                             
  (dollars in thousands)  
Loan servicing rights, end of period $ 18,396     $ 17,203     $ 16,486     $ 16,211     $ 12,509  
Loans serviced, end of period   812,560       797,819       762,058       747,553       751,738  
Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced   2.26 %     2.16 %     2.16 %     2.17 %     1.66 %
                                       
Total loan servicing fees $ 1,974     $ 2,054     $ 1,923     $ 1,831     $ 1,778  
Average loans serviced   805,190       779,939       754,806       749,646       744,281  
Annualized loan servicing fees as a % of average loans serviced   0.98 %     1.05 %     1.02 %     0.98 %     0.96 %

Non-Interest Expense

  • The increase in employee compensation and benefits expense of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of an additional accrual of $1.6 million for incentive compensation related to 2020 financial results. The $2.2 million increase for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the prior year was primarily the result of a 13.9% increase in headcount.
  • During the fourth quarter of 2020, three properties in other real estate owned totaling $2.0 million were sold for a gain of $0.3 million. During 2020, six properties in other real estate owned totaling $3.5 million were sold for a gain of $0.3 million.
  For the Three Months Ended  
  December 31,
2020  		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020 		  December 31,
2019 
                       
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Non-Interest Expense                                
Employee compensation and benefits $ 6,687     $ 4,766   $ 4,594   $ 5,260   $ 5,696  
Occupancy   297       321     305     354     417  
Information processing   656       641     663     670     645  
Professional fees   582       555     480     401     371  
Business development   136       305     333     366     335  
OREO expenses   20       47     44     116     59  
Writedown of OREO   148               1,360     376  
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO   (326 )     9         4     (231 )
Depreciation and amortization   289       295     303     301     319  
Goodwill impairment                 5,038      
Other   1,005       728     743     1,148     2,278  
Total non-interest expense $ 9,494     $ 7,667   $ 7,465   $ 15,018   $ 10,265  

Asset Quality

  • The decrease in substandard loans and the adverse classified asset ratio in the quarter were primarily due to the charge-off of $3.4 million of commercial loans.
  December 31,
2020  		  September 30,
2020  		  June 30,
2020  		  March 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019 
                             
  (dollars in thousands)  
Loans by risk category(1):                                      
Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/Low Satisfactory $ 716,313     $ 800,451     $ 798,945     $ 706,247     $ 724,444  
Watch   190,101       185,254       198,044       219,459       216,098  
Special Mention   2,501       1,851       1,856       15,036       9,239  
Substandard Performing   40,420       41,577       47,741       34,179       49,774  
Substandard Impaired   46,950       46,793       40,938       37,515       36,218  
Total loans $ 996,285     $ 1,075,926     $ 1,087,524     $ 1,012,436     $ 1,035,773  
Adverse classified asset ratio (2)   39.43 %     42.64 %     41.73 %     32.35 %     39.85 %


(1) Troubled debt restructurings are presented in their internal risk rating category rather than reclassified to substandard impaired. Prior quarters have been reclassified to reflect this change.
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release.

Non-Performing Assets

  • A recovery of loan loss provisions of $0.5 million was recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to a provision of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the provision relative to the previous quarter was driven by a reduction of qualitative risk factors related to industries at risk due to COVID-19, which was partially offset by general reserve increases due to actual loss rates incurred.
  • Non-performing assets decreased in the quarter by $1.7 million, or 3.9%, sequentially compared to the third quarter of 2020. Year-over-year, non-performing assets increased $6.2 million, or 17.0%, due to a $8.7 million increase in non-accrual agricultural loans from one customer and a $2.0 million increase in non-accrual commercial loans, which were partially offset by a $4.4 million decrease in OREO properties.
  December 31,
2020  		  September 30,
2020  		  June 30,
2020  		  March 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019 
                   
  (dollars in thousands)  
Non-Performing Assets:                                      
Nonaccrual loans $ 41,624     $ 41,351     $ 35,456     $ 32,051     $ 30,968  
Other real estate owned   1,077       3,064       2,629       3,247       5,521  
Total non-performing assets $ 42,701     $ 44,415     $ 38,085     $ 35,298     $ 36,489  
                                       
Performing TDRs not on nonaccrual $ 18,592     $ 19,036     $ 21,986     $ 21,853     $ 21,784  
                                       
Non-performing assets as a % of total loans   4.29 %     4.13 %     3.50 %     3.49 %     3.52 %
Non-performing assets as a % of total assets   2.90 %     2.98 %     2.52 %     2.61 %     2.65 %
Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans   1.49 %     1.73 %     1.71 %     1.73 %     1.47 %
Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-to-date $ 3,386     $ (1 )   $ 120     $ (62 )   $ (253 )

Conference Call

The Company will host an earnings call tomorrow, January 22, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., CDT, conducted by Timothy J. Schneider, President; Glen L. Stiteley, Chief Financial Officer; David C. Coggins, Chief Banking Officer; John R. Fillingim, Chief Credit Officer; and Matthew R. Lemke, Chief Retail and Deposit Officer. The earnings call will be broadcast over the Internet on the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com. In addition, you may listen to the Company’s earnings call via telephone by dialing (844) 835-9984. Investors should visit the Company’s website or call in to the dial-in number set forth above at least 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start of the call.  

A replay of the earnings call will be available until January 22, 2022, by visiting the Company’s website at Investors.ICBK.com/QuarterlyResults.

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as, any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

Investor Relations Contact
Glen L. Stiteley
EVP - CFO, Investors Community Bank
Phone: (920) 686-5658
Email: gstiteley@icbk.com        

County Bancorp, Inc.
Consolidated Financial Summary
(Unaudited) 		December 31,
2020  		  September 30,
2020  		  June 30,
2020  		  March 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019 
                   
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Period-End Balance Sheet:                                      
Assets                                      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,500     $ 53,283     $ 127,432     $ 21,545     $ 129,011  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value   352,854       298,476       226,971       246,148       158,733  
Loans held for sale   35,976       2,593       11,847       14,388       2,151  
Agricultural loans   606,881       619,617       624,340       642,066       659,725  
Commercial loans   313,265       317,782       328,368       325,310       331,723  
Paycheck Protection Plan loans   37,790       98,421       103,317              
Multi-family real estate loans   33,457       35,496       30,439       42,198       41,070  
Residential real estate loans   4,627       4,489       975       2,753       2,888  
Installment and consumer other   265       121       85       109       367  
Total loans   996,285       1,075,926       1,087,524       1,012,436       1,035,773  
Allowance for loan losses   (14,808 )     (18,649 )     (18,569 )     (17,547 )     (15,267 )
Net loans   981,477       1,057,277       1,068,955       994,889       1,020,506  
Other assets   82,551       80,426       78,712       78,004       68,378  
Total Assets $ 1,472,358     $ 1,492,055     $ 1,513,917     $ 1,354,974     $ 1,378,779  
                                       
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                                      
Demand deposits $ 163,202     $ 158,798     $ 149,963     $ 117,434     $ 138,489  
NOW accounts and interest checking   96,624       78,026       81,656       64,873       63,781  
Savings   7,367       11,900       8,369       6,566       15,708  
Money market accounts   344,250       325,900       307,083       237,889       242,539  
Time deposits   304,580       322,992       346,482       364,930       375,100  
Brokered deposits   80,456       101,808       121,503       161,882       166,340  
National time deposits   44,347       50,747       57,997       66,386       99,485  
Total deposits   1,040,826       1,050,171       1,073,053       1,019,960       1,101,442  
Federal Reserve Discount Window advances   47,531       99,693       99,693              
FHLB advances   129,000       84,600       93,400       109,400       44,400  
Subordinated debentures   67,111       67,025       61,910       44,896       44,858  
Other liabilities   16,114       20,656       17,336       15,672       16,050  
Total Liabilities   1,300,582       1,322,145       1,345,392       1,189,928       1,206,750  
                                       
Shareholders' equity   171,776       169,910       168,525       165,046       172,029  
﻿Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,472,358     $ 1,492,055     $ 1,513,917     $ 1,354,974     $ 1,378,779  
                                       
Stock Price Information:                                      
High - Quarter-to-date $ 23.72     $ 22.00     $ 24.67     $ 27.19     $ 27.98  
Low - Quarter-to-date $ 18.20     $ 17.04     $ 17.13     $ 13.55     $ 18.76  
Market price - Quarter-end $ 22.08     $ 18.80     $ 20.93     $ 18.50     $ 25.63  
Book value per share $ 26.42     $ 25.72     $ 25.18     $ 24.17     $ 24.32  
Tangible book value per share (1) $ 26.42     $ 25.71     $ 25.16     $ 24.15     $ 23.58  
Common shares outstanding   6,197,965       6,294,675       6,375,150       6,496,790       6,734,132  


(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.


  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31,
2020  		  September 30,
2020 		  June 30,
2020 		  March 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019 
                         
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Selected Income Statement Data:                                  
Interest and Dividend Income                                  
Loans, including fees(1) $ 12,737     $ 11,594   $ 12,009   $ 12,565     $ 13,671  
Taxable securities   1,777       1,293     1,283     1,282       1,106  
Tax-exempt securities   201       167     162     6        
Federal funds sold and other   10       52     111     225       442  
Total interest and dividend income   14,725       13,106     13,565     14,078       15,219  
                                   
Interest Expense                                  
Deposits   2,482       2,914     3,721     4,347       4,781  
FHLB advances and other borrowed funds   362       456     343     244       225  
Subordinated debentures   1,107       1,082     736     706       695  
Total interest expense   3,951       4,452     4,800     5,297       5,701  
Net interest income   10,774       8,654     8,765     8,781       9,518  
Provision for loan losses   (455 )     79     1,142     2,218       (51 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   11,229       8,575     7,623     6,563       9,569  
                                   
Non-Interest Income                                  
Services charges   108       108     139     113       117  
Crop insurance commission   517       271     229     229       432  
Gain on sale of loans, net   219       17     4     38       34  
Loan servicing fees   1,974       2,054     1,923     1,831       1,778  
Loan servicing right origination   1,193       717     275     289       1,146  
Income on OREO             3           54  
Gain on sale of securities         101     570            
Referral fees   64       110     121     17       20  
Other   283       294     237     203       161  
Total non-interest income   4,358       3,672     3,501     2,720       3,742  
                                   
Non-Interest Expense                                  
Employee compensation and benefits   6,687       4,766     4,594     5,260       5,696  
Occupancy   297       321     305     354       417  
Information processing   656       641     663     670       645  
Professional fees   582       555     480     401       371  
Business development   136       305     333     366       335  
OREO expenses   20       47     44     116       59  
Writedown of OREO   148               1,360       376  
Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO   (326 )     9         4       (231 )
Depreciation and amortization   289       295     303     301       319  
Goodwill impairment                 5,038        
Other   1,005       728     743     1,148       2,278  
Total non-interest expense   9,494       7,667     7,465     15,018       10,265  
Income before income taxes   6,093       4,580     3,659     (5,735 )     3,046  
Income tax expense (benefit)   1,575       1,164     926     (547 )     (258 )
NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,518     $ 3,416   $ 2,733   $ (5,188 )   $ 3,304  
                                   
Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.70     $ 0.52   $ 0.40   $ (0.79 )   $ 0.47  
Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.70     $ 0.52   $ 0.40   $ (0.78 )   $ 0.47  
Dividends declared per share $ 0.10     $ 0.07   $ 0.07   $ 0.07     $ 0.05  



(1) Referral fees in prior quarters reclassed to non-interest income to match current classification


  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31,
2020  		  September 30,
2020  		  June 30,
2020  		  March 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019 
  (dollars in thousands, except share data)  
Other Data:                                      
Return on average assets (1)   1.23 %     0.91 %     0.74 %     (1.53 )%     0.96 %
Return on average shareholders' equity (1)   10.56 %     8.05 %     6.55 %     (11.97 )%     7.74 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2)   10.88 %     8.25 %     6.63 %     (12.81 )%     7.83 %
Efficiency ratio (1)(2)   63.92 %     62.64 %     63.83 %     74.92 %     67.65 %
Equity to assets ratio   11.67 %     11.39 %     11.13 %     12.18 %     12.48 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2)   11.12 %     10.85 %     10.60 %     11.58 %     11.56 %
                                       
Common Share Data:                                      
Net income from continuing operations $ 4,518     $ 3,416     $ 2,733     $ (5,188 )   $ 3,304  
Less: Preferred stock dividends   80       80       99       108       117  
Income available to common shareholders $ 4,438     $ 3,336     $ 2,634     $ (5,296 )   $ 3,187  
                                       
Weighted average number of common shares issued   7,206,238       7,202,000       7,198,901       7,182,945       7,173,290  
Less: Weighted average treasury shares   957,573       882,153       759,294       518,740       443,920  
Plus: Weighted average non-vested restricted stock units   67,529       66,492       65,291       39,785       32,125  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   6,316,194       6,386,339       6,504,898       6,703,990       6,761,495  
Effect of dilutive options   28,025       20,915       28,511       49,072       44,630  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share   6,344,219       6,407,254       6,533,409       6,753,062       6,806,125  

         

(1) Annualized
(2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

  For the Three Months Ended 
  December 31,
2020  		  September 30,
2020  		  June 30,
2020  		  March 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019 
                   
  (dollars in thousands)  
Return on average common shareholders' equity reconciliation (1):                                      
Return on average shareholders' equity   10.56 %     8.05 %     6.55 %     (11.97 )%     7.74 %
Effect of excluding average preferred shareholders' equity   0.32 %     0.20 %     0.08 %     (0.84 )%     0.09 %
Return on average common shareholders' equity   10.88 %     8.25 %     6.63 %     (12.81 )%     7.83 %
                                       
Efficiency ratio (2):                                      
Non-interest expense $ 9,494     $ 7,667     $ 7,465     $ 15,018     $ 10,265  
Less: goodwill impairment                     (5,038 )      
Less: historical tax credit investment impairment                           (1,149 )
Less: net loss on sales and write-downs of OREO   178       (9 )           (1,364 )     (145 )
Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 9,672     $ 7,658     $ 7,465     $ 8,616     $ 8,971  
                                       
Net interest income $ 10,774     $ 8,654     $ 8,765     $ 8,781     $ 9,518  
Non-interest income   4,358       3,672       3,501       2,720       3,742  
Less: net gain on sales of securities         (101 )     (570 )            
Operating revenue $ 15,132     $ 12,225     $ 11,696     $ 11,501     $ 13,260  
Efficiency ratio   63.92 %     62.64 %     63.83 %     74.92 %     67.65 %


  For the Three Months Ended    For the Year Ended 
       
  December 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019  		  December 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019 
               
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3):                              
Net income from continuing operations $ 4,518     $ 3,304     $ 5,478     $ 16,452  
Less: preferred stock dividends   (80 )     (117 )     (367 )     (472 )
Plus: goodwill impairment               5,038        
Adjusted income available to common shareholders for basic earnings per common share $ 4,438     $ 3,187     $ 10,149     $ 15,980  
                               
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding   6,316,194       6,761,495       6,477,173       6,747,581  
Effect of dilutive options   28,025       44,630       28,025       21,344  
Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share   6,344,219       6,806,125       6,505,198       6,768,925  
                               
Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.70     $ 0.47     $ 1.56     $ 2.36  

         

(1) Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity to review our core operating results and our performance.
(2) In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. 
(3) In our judgment, the adjustment made to diluted earnings per share allows investors to better assess our income related to core operations by removing the volatility associated with the goodwill impairment, which was a one-time, non-cash expense.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued):

  December 31,
2020  		  September 30,
2020  		  June 30,
2020  		  March 31,
2020  		  December 31,
2019 
                   
  (dollars in thousands, except per share data)  
Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation(1):                                      
Common equity $ 163,776     $ 161,910     $ 160,525     $ 157,046     $ 164,029  
Less: Goodwill                           5,038  
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization   54       86       125       171       225  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 163,722     $ 161,824     $ 160,400     $ 156,875     $ 158,766  
Common shares outstanding   6,197,965       6,294,675       6,375,150       6,496,790       6,734,132  
Tangible book value per share $ 26.42     $ 25.71     $ 25.16     $ 24.15     $ 23.58  
                                       
Total assets $ 1,472,358     $ 1,492,055     $ 1,513,917     $ 1,354,974     $ 1,378,779  
Less: Goodwill                           5,038  
Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization   54       86       125       171       225  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,472,304     $ 1,491,969     $ 1,513,792     $ 1,354,803     $ 1,373,516  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   11.12 %     10.85 %     10.60 %     11.58 %     11.56 %
                                       
Adverse classified asset ratio(2):                                      
Substandard loans $ 87,370     $ 88,370     $ 88,680     $ 71,694     $ 85,992  
Other real estate owned   1,077       3,064       2,629       3,247       5,521  
Substandard unused commitments   4,049       5,124       3,230       2,840       2,849  
Less: Substandard government guarantees   (8,960 )     (7,002 )     (6,336 )     (7,699 )     (7,892 )
Total adverse classified assets (non-GAAP) $ 83,536     $ 89,556     $ 88,203     $ 70,082     $ 86,470  
                                       
Total equity (Bank) $ 205,743     $ 200,011     $ 201,507     $ 204,089     $ 204,240  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (gain) on available for sale securities   (8,686 )     (8,640 )     (8,734 )     (5,012 )     (2,505 )
Allowance for loan losses   14,808       18,649       18,569       17,547       15,267  
Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $ 211,865     $ 210,020     $ 211,342     $ 216,624     $ 217,002  
Adverse classified asset ratio   39.43 %     42.64 %     41.73 %     32.35 %     39.85 %

           

(1) In our judgment, the adjustments made to book value, equity and assets allow investors to better assess our capital adequacy and net worth by removing the effect of goodwill and intangible assets that are unrelated to our core business.
(2) The adjustments made to non-performing assets allow management to better assess asset quality and monitor the amount of capital coverage necessary for non-performing assets.   

 


County Bancorp Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results Strong execution and growing business momentum drive fourth quarter net income growth of 36% year-over-year Company enters 2021 from a position of strength and with a renewed focus on growth Highlights Net income of $4.5 million for the fourth …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
Cocrystal Pharma Presentation at the reimagine Health Research Symposium Features Overview of ...
DMG Provides Overview and Business Outlook for 2021
EHang Joins European Union’s AMU-LED Project to Demonstrate Urban Air Mobility
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces $5 Million Private Placement
Hollister Biosciences Inc. Announces an Increase in Private Placement to $6.5 Million
Auxly Announces $15 Million Bought-Deal Public Offering
Enthusiast Gaming Announces Shareholder Meeting Voting Results
Eldorado Gold and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
CytomX Therapeutics Announces Pricing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock
Titel
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Gevo, Inc. Announces $350 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Announces IND Submission to FDA for Tempol for the Treatment of COVID-19
Plug Power Announces Selection of Rochester to Host Plug Power Innovation Center
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentations at the New York Academy of Sciences Webinar on ...
Ferratum Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Orocobre Limited December 2020 Quarter Results Briefing
Eldorado and QMX Announce Friendly Acquisition of QMX by Eldorado
American Lithium Comments on Recent Promotional Activity
Relay Medical and Fio Corporation Announce Launch of High-Throughput COVID-19 ‘Mobile Testing ...
Titel
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
REPEAT - Clean Power Provides Update on PowerTap’s California Hydrogen Fueling Station launch in 2021:
Ocugen Inc. Announces Plan to Adjourn Annual Meeting of Stockholders, Modify Proposal Regarding ...
Two-Week Update: Retail Placements of TAAT Continue in Ohio, Production Underway for an Additional TAAT Shipment
NIO Partners with NVIDIA to Develop a New Generation of Automated Driving Electric Vehicles
Argo Blockchain co-leads investment in Luxor Technologies
Bionano Genomics Announces Pricing of $200 Million Underwritten Public Offering of Common Stock
Groupe Renault & Plug Power Join Forces to Become Leader in Hydrogen LCV
FDA Provides Guidance for Adding an Open-Label Extension to CytoDyn’s Phase 3 Trial for ...
Titel
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.01.21
County Bancorp, Inc. to Host Earnings Conference Call