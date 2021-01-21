County Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2020 Financial Results

Net income of $4.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020; $5.5 million for the year 2020

Diluted earnings per share of $0.70 for the fourth quarter of 2020; $0.79 for the year 2020

Loans sold with servicing retained increased $14.7 million since September 30, 2020 and $60.8 million since December 31, 2019

Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW, savings, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $18.4 million during the fourth quarter of 2020 and by $80.4 million since December 31, 2019

Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased by 66 basis points to 3.06% compared to the sequential quarter and 17 basis points year-over-year

Cost of funds decreased by 10 basis points compared to the sequential quarter to 1.42%, a decrease of 71 basis points since December 31, 2019

Loans in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs declined $83.7 million to $16.8 million, or 1.7%, of loans since September 30, 2020



MANITOWOC, Wis., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- County Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”; Nasdaq: ICBK), the holding company of Investors Community Bank (the “Bank”), a community bank headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income was $4.5 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to net income of $3.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net income was $5.5 million, or $0.79 per diluted share, compared to net income of $16.5 million, or $2.36 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2019. The net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 included a $5.0 million goodwill impairment charge, or $0.77 loss per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2020. Excluding that charge, net income for the year ended December 31, 2020 would have been $10.1 million, or $1.56 per diluted share.

Tim Schneider, President of County Bancorp, Inc., noted, “I am very proud of what our team accomplished in a challenging year. We transformed the funding side of our balance sheet with 10% growth in client deposits and a 53% reduction in wholesale deposits in 2020. We continued to have strong growth in loans sold and serviced, which has expanded our noninterest income. Additionally, our adverse classified asset ratio improved in the quarter due to sales of OREO properties, and we saw payment deferrals associated with COVID-19 drop to less than 2% of total loans.”

Schneider continued, “As we look to 2021, improvements in milk prices continue to bolster our clients’ cash flows and we expect to see continued improvement in our overall credit metrics. Our strong performance through a challenging 2020 reinforces our faith in our long-term prospects and ability to grow our business, as evidenced by our repurchase of 570,842 shares of our common stock in 2020, including 107,437 shares during the fourth quarter. We believe we have the right strategy to maintain the momentum as we shift our attention to long-term growth in 2021. We look forward to partnering and growing with our commercial, agricultural and consumer customers in 2021 and beyond.”



Loans and Securities

Total loans decreased $79.6 million, or 7.4%, during the fourth quarter of 2020, to $1.0 billion, and decreased $39.5 million, or 3.8%, since December 31, 2019, primarily due to $60.6 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans being forgiven by the Small Business Administration (“SBA”) during the fourth quarter of 2020. This represented 61.6% of PPP loans originated in 2020 and as of December 31, 2020, the Company had $37.8 million of PPP loans remaining in the loan portfolio, and $1.2 million of SBA origination fees were deferred on the balance sheet until the remaining loans are forgiven.

Loan participations the Company continued to service were $812.6 million as of December 31, 2020, an increase of $14.7 million, or 1.9%, compared to September 30, 2020, and an increase of $60.8 million, or 8.1%, compared to December 31, 2019.

As of December 31, 2020, there were 24 customer relationships with loans in payment deferral associated with COVID-19 customer support programs totaling $16.8 million, or 1.7% of total loans, which is a decrease of $83.7 million, or 83.3%, since September 30, 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, investments increased by $54.4 million, or 18.2%, and increased $194.1 million, or 122.3%, since December 31, 2019. For the year ended December 31, 2020 purchases totaling $247.2 million were offset in part by $34.5 million in security sales and $25.7 million in maturities. Gain on sale of securities during 2020 was $0.7 million.

Deposits

Total deposits as of December 31, 2020 were $1.0 billion, a decrease of $9.3 million, or 0.9%, from September 30, 2020, and a decrease $60.6 million, or 5.5%, since December 31, 2019.

Client deposits (demand deposits, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit) increased $18.4 million, or 2.1%, from September 30, 2020, to $916.0 million, and increased $80.4 million, or 9.6%, since December 31, 2019.

The Company continued to decrease its reliance on brokered deposits and national certificate of deposits by $27.8 million, or 18.2%, to $124.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, and decreased by $141.0 million, or 53.1%, since December 31, 2019.



Common Stock Share Repurchase

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased 107,437 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $22.64 per share.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company repurchased 570,842 shares of its common stock at a weighted average price of $21.89 per share.

Net Interest Income and Margin

Net interest margin for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 was 3.06%, which was an increase of 66 basis points compared to the sequential quarter and an increase of 17 basis points year-over-year. The SBA PPP origination fees of $3.1 million that were recognized during the fourth quarter of 2020 in connection with the PPP loans that were forgiven accounted for 57 basis points of the total margin increase. The issuance of subordinated debt during 2020 adversely affected net interest margin by 4 and 38 basis points for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 compared to the quarters ended September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively.

Interest income on investment securities increased $0.5 million and $0.9 million, quarter-to-quarter and year-over-year, respectively, due to shifting balances from interest-bearing deposits with banks to investment securities with higher yields.

Loan interest income (including fees) increased $1.1 million compared to the sequential quarter primarily due to the previously mentioned SBA PPP loan origination fees. Year-over-year, loan interest income decreased $1.0 million primarily due to lower yields on the previously mentioned PPP loans.

Interest expense on savings, NOW, money market, and interest checking accounts decreased, despite an increase in average balance, by 10 basis points in the sequential quarter and 73 basis points year-over year due to the market-driven drop in the federal funds rates.

Interest expense on time deposits decreased quarter-over-quarter due in part to the Company’s continued focus on decreasing reliance on time deposit balances for funding and a decline in the federal funds rate. Rates paid on time deposits decreased by 10 and 52 basis points in the sequential quarter and year-over-year, respectively, which also contributed to the overall decrease in the cost of funds.

The Company issued $22.4 million of subordinated debt during 2020 to strengthen the Company’s capital structure. The issuance resulted in an increase in interest expense on subordinated debt year of 38 basis points year-over-year.

The table below presents the effects of changing rates and volumes on net interest income for the periods indicated.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 v.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 v.

Three Months Ended December 31, 2019 Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Increase (Decrease)

Due to Change in Average Volume Rate Net Volume Rate Net (dollars in thousands) Interest Income: Investment securities $ 405 $ 79 $ 484 $ 990 $ (118 ) $ 872 Loans (438 ) 1,581 1,143 (253 ) (701 ) (954 ) Federal funds sold and interest-bearing deposits with banks (22 ) 14 (8 ) (172 ) (260 ) (432 ) Total interest income (55 ) 1,674 1,619 565 (1,079 ) (514 ) Interest Expense: Savings, NOW, money market and interest checking $ 18 $ (104 ) $ (86 ) $ 422 $ (915 ) $ (493 ) Time deposits (234 ) (111 ) (345 ) (1,071 ) (736 ) (1,807 ) Other borrowings (35 ) (46 ) (81 ) 69 (1 ) 68 FHLB advances 27 (40 ) (13 ) 95 (26 ) 69 Junior subordinated debentures 19 6 25 368 45 413 Total interest expense $ (205 ) $ (295 ) $ (500 ) $ (117 ) $ (1,633 ) $ (1,750 ) Net interest income $ 150 $ 1,969 $ 2,119 $ 682 $ 554 $ 1,236

The following table sets forth average balances, average yields and rates, and income and expenses for the periods indicated.

For the Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates Average

Balance (1) Income/

Expense Yields/

Rates (dollars in thousands) Assets Investment securities $ 322,706 $ 1,978 2.44 % $ 256,059 $ 1,494 2.32 % $ 159,202 $ 1,106 2.78 % Loans (2) 1,040,080 12,737 4.87 % 1,083,383 11,594 4.26 % 1,061,432 13,691 5.16 % Interest bearing deposits due from other banks 37,385 10 0.11 % 92,701 18 0.08 % 98,848 441 1.79 % Total interest-earning assets $ 1,400,171 $ 14,725 4.18 % $ 1,432,143 $ 13,106 3.64 % $ 1,319,482 $ 15,238 4.62 % Allowance for loan losses (18,535 ) (18,641 ) (14,868 ) Other assets 87,785 86,109 77,934 Total assets $ 1,469,421 $ 1,499,611 $ 1,382,548 Liabilities Savings, NOW, money market, interest checking $ 421,969 $ 383 0.36 % $ 406,888 $ 469 0.46 % $ 322,629 $ 876 1.09 % Time deposits 450,193 2,099 1.85 % 499,665 2,444 1.95 % 658,864 3,905 2.37 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 872,162 $ 2,482 1.13 % $ 906,553 $ 2,913 1.28 % $ 981,493 $ 4,781 1.95 % Other borrowings 75,341 77 0.41 % 101,829 158 0.62 % 799 9 4.60 % FHLB advances 96,191 285 1.18 % 89,622 298 1.32 % 44,400 216 1.94 % Junior subordinated debentures 67,055 1,107 6.57 % 65,903 1,082 6.53 % 44,839 694 6.19 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,110,749 $ 3,951 1.42 % $ 1,163,907 $ 4,451 1.52 % $ 1,071,531 $ 5,700 2.13 % Non-interest-bearing deposits 168,765 147,595 123,541 Other liabilities 18,758 18,314 16,749 Total liabilities $ 1,298,272 $ 1,329,816 $ 1,211,821 Shareholders' equity 171,149 169,795 170,727 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,469,421 $ 1,499,611 $ 1,382,548 Net interest income $ 10,774 $ 8,655 $ 9,538 Interest rate spread (3) 2.76 % 2.12 % 2.49 % Net interest margin (4) 3.06 % 2.40 % 2.89 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities 1.26 1.23 1.23

(1) Average balances are calculated on amortized cost. (2) Includes loan fee income, nonaccruing loan balances, and interest received on such loans. (3) Interest rate spread represents the difference between the yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

Non-Interest Income

Loan servicing fees decreased quarter-over-quarter primarily due a decrease servicing income spread. Loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced decreased seven basis points in the fourth quarter. Year-over-year, loan servicing fees increased due primarily to a two basis point increase in loan servicing fees as a percent of average loans serviced and an increase in loans serviced.

Loan servicing right origination increased quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was primarily due to the $14.7 million increase in loans sold. Loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced increased to 2.26% at December 31, 2020 from 2.16% at September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase from 1.66% of loan servicing rights as a percent of loans serviced at December 31, 2019 was due in part to loans being recorded at fair value in 2020 versus amortized cost in 2019.

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Non-Interest Income Service charges $ 108 $ 108 $ 139 $ 113 $ 117 Crop insurance commission 517 271 229 229 432 Gain on sale of loans, net 219 17 4 38 34 Loan servicing fees 1,974 2,054 1,923 1,831 1,778 Loan servicing right origination 1,193 717 275 289 1,146 Income on OREO — — 3 — 54 Gain on sale of securities — 101 570 — — Referral fees 64 110 121 17 20 Other 283 294 237 203 161 Total non-interest income $ 4,358 $ 3,672 $ 3,501 $ 2,720 $ 3,742





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Loan servicing rights, end of period $ 18,396 $ 17,203 $ 16,486 $ 16,211 $ 12,509 Loans serviced, end of period 812,560 797,819 762,058 747,553 751,738 Loan servicing rights as a % of loans serviced 2.26 % 2.16 % 2.16 % 2.17 % 1.66 % Total loan servicing fees $ 1,974 $ 2,054 $ 1,923 $ 1,831 $ 1,778 Average loans serviced 805,190 779,939 754,806 749,646 744,281 Annualized loan servicing fees as a % of average loans serviced 0.98 % 1.05 % 1.02 % 0.98 % 0.96 %

Non-Interest Expense

The increase in employee compensation and benefits expense of $1.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2020 compared to the prior quarter was primarily the result of an additional accrual of $1.6 million for incentive compensation related to 2020 financial results. The $2.2 million increase for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the prior year was primarily the result of a 13.9% increase in headcount.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, three properties in other real estate owned totaling $2.0 million were sold for a gain of $0.3 million. During 2020, six properties in other real estate owned totaling $3.5 million were sold for a gain of $0.3 million.

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and benefits $ 6,687 $ 4,766 $ 4,594 $ 5,260 $ 5,696 Occupancy 297 321 305 354 417 Information processing 656 641 663 670 645 Professional fees 582 555 480 401 371 Business development 136 305 333 366 335 OREO expenses 20 47 44 116 59 Writedown of OREO 148 — — 1,360 376 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO (326 ) 9 — 4 (231 ) Depreciation and amortization 289 295 303 301 319 Goodwill impairment — — — 5,038 — Other 1,005 728 743 1,148 2,278 Total non-interest expense $ 9,494 $ 7,667 $ 7,465 $ 15,018 $ 10,265

Asset Quality

The decrease in substandard loans and the adverse classified asset ratio in the quarter were primarily due to the charge-off of $3.4 million of commercial loans.

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Loans by risk category(1): Sound/Acceptable/Satisfactory/Low Satisfactory $ 716,313 $ 800,451 $ 798,945 $ 706,247 $ 724,444 Watch 190,101 185,254 198,044 219,459 216,098 Special Mention 2,501 1,851 1,856 15,036 9,239 Substandard Performing 40,420 41,577 47,741 34,179 49,774 Substandard Impaired 46,950 46,793 40,938 37,515 36,218 Total loans $ 996,285 $ 1,075,926 $ 1,087,524 $ 1,012,436 $ 1,035,773 Adverse classified asset ratio (2) 39.43 % 42.64 % 41.73 % 32.35 % 39.85 %





(1) Troubled debt restructurings are presented in their internal risk rating category rather than reclassified to substandard impaired. Prior quarters have been reclassified to reflect this change. (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included at the end of this earnings release.

Non-Performing Assets

A recovery of loan loss provisions of $0.5 million was recorded for the three months ended December 31, 2020 compared to a provision of $0.1 million for the three months ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the provision relative to the previous quarter was driven by a reduction of qualitative risk factors related to industries at risk due to COVID-19, which was partially offset by general reserve increases due to actual loss rates incurred.

Non-performing assets decreased in the quarter by $1.7 million, or 3.9%, sequentially compared to the third quarter of 2020. Year-over-year, non-performing assets increased $6.2 million, or 17.0%, due to a $8.7 million increase in non-accrual agricultural loans from one customer and a $2.0 million increase in non-accrual commercial loans, which were partially offset by a $4.4 million decrease in OREO properties.

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Non-Performing Assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 41,624 $ 41,351 $ 35,456 $ 32,051 $ 30,968 Other real estate owned 1,077 3,064 2,629 3,247 5,521 Total non-performing assets $ 42,701 $ 44,415 $ 38,085 $ 35,298 $ 36,489 Performing TDRs not on nonaccrual $ 18,592 $ 19,036 $ 21,986 $ 21,853 $ 21,784 Non-performing assets as a % of total loans 4.29 % 4.13 % 3.50 % 3.49 % 3.52 % Non-performing assets as a % of total assets 2.90 % 2.98 % 2.52 % 2.61 % 2.65 % Allowance for loan losses as a % of total loans 1.49 % 1.73 % 1.71 % 1.73 % 1.47 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) quarter-to-date $ 3,386 $ (1 ) $ 120 $ (62 ) $ (253 )

About County Bancorp, Inc.

County Bancorp, Inc., a Wisconsin corporation and registered bank holding company founded in May 1996, and its wholly owned subsidiary Investors Community Bank, a Wisconsin-chartered bank, are headquartered in Manitowoc, Wisconsin. The state of Wisconsin is often referred to as “America’s Dairyland,” and one of the niches it has developed is providing financial services to agricultural businesses statewide, with a primary focus on dairy-related lending. It also serves business and retail customers throughout Wisconsin, with a focus on northeastern and central Wisconsin. Its customers are served from its full-service locations in Manitowoc, Appleton, Green Bay, and Stevens Point and its loan production offices in Darlington, Eau Claire, Fond du Lac, and Sheboygan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements” within the meaning of such term in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which may be beyond the Company’s control. The Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements presented in this press release are not a guarantee of future events, and that actual events may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking information contained in this press release. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "plan," "seek," "will," "expect," "intend," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe" or "continue" or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those made or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this press release include those identified in the Company’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential effects on the economic environment, our customers and our operations, as well as, any changes to federal, state, or local government laws, regulations, or orders in connection with the pandemic. Any forward-looking statements presented herein are made only as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

County Bancorp, Inc.

Consolidated Financial Summary

(Unaudited) December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Period-End Balance Sheet: Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 19,500 $ 53,283 $ 127,432 $ 21,545 $ 129,011 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 352,854 298,476 226,971 246,148 158,733 Loans held for sale 35,976 2,593 11,847 14,388 2,151 Agricultural loans 606,881 619,617 624,340 642,066 659,725 Commercial loans 313,265 317,782 328,368 325,310 331,723 Paycheck Protection Plan loans 37,790 98,421 103,317 — — Multi-family real estate loans 33,457 35,496 30,439 42,198 41,070 Residential real estate loans 4,627 4,489 975 2,753 2,888 Installment and consumer other 265 121 85 109 367 Total loans 996,285 1,075,926 1,087,524 1,012,436 1,035,773 Allowance for loan losses (14,808 ) (18,649 ) (18,569 ) (17,547 ) (15,267 ) Net loans 981,477 1,057,277 1,068,955 994,889 1,020,506 Other assets 82,551 80,426 78,712 78,004 68,378 Total Assets $ 1,472,358 $ 1,492,055 $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 163,202 $ 158,798 $ 149,963 $ 117,434 $ 138,489 NOW accounts and interest checking 96,624 78,026 81,656 64,873 63,781 Savings 7,367 11,900 8,369 6,566 15,708 Money market accounts 344,250 325,900 307,083 237,889 242,539 Time deposits 304,580 322,992 346,482 364,930 375,100 Brokered deposits 80,456 101,808 121,503 161,882 166,340 National time deposits 44,347 50,747 57,997 66,386 99,485 Total deposits 1,040,826 1,050,171 1,073,053 1,019,960 1,101,442 Federal Reserve Discount Window advances 47,531 99,693 99,693 — — FHLB advances 129,000 84,600 93,400 109,400 44,400 Subordinated debentures 67,111 67,025 61,910 44,896 44,858 Other liabilities 16,114 20,656 17,336 15,672 16,050 Total Liabilities 1,300,582 1,322,145 1,345,392 1,189,928 1,206,750 Shareholders' equity 171,776 169,910 168,525 165,046 172,029 ﻿Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 1,472,358 $ 1,492,055 $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 Stock Price Information: High - Quarter-to-date $ 23.72 $ 22.00 $ 24.67 $ 27.19 $ 27.98 Low - Quarter-to-date $ 18.20 $ 17.04 $ 17.13 $ 13.55 $ 18.76 Market price - Quarter-end $ 22.08 $ 18.80 $ 20.93 $ 18.50 $ 25.63 Book value per share $ 26.42 $ 25.72 $ 25.18 $ 24.17 $ 24.32 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 26.42 $ 25.71 $ 25.16 $ 24.15 $ 23.58 Common shares outstanding 6,197,965 6,294,675 6,375,150 6,496,790 6,734,132





(1) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Selected Income Statement Data: Interest and Dividend Income Loans, including fees(1) $ 12,737 $ 11,594 $ 12,009 $ 12,565 $ 13,671 Taxable securities 1,777 1,293 1,283 1,282 1,106 Tax-exempt securities 201 167 162 6 — Federal funds sold and other 10 52 111 225 442 Total interest and dividend income 14,725 13,106 13,565 14,078 15,219 Interest Expense Deposits 2,482 2,914 3,721 4,347 4,781 FHLB advances and other borrowed funds 362 456 343 244 225 Subordinated debentures 1,107 1,082 736 706 695 Total interest expense 3,951 4,452 4,800 5,297 5,701 Net interest income 10,774 8,654 8,765 8,781 9,518 Provision for loan losses (455 ) 79 1,142 2,218 (51 ) Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,229 8,575 7,623 6,563 9,569 Non-Interest Income Services charges 108 108 139 113 117 Crop insurance commission 517 271 229 229 432 Gain on sale of loans, net 219 17 4 38 34 Loan servicing fees 1,974 2,054 1,923 1,831 1,778 Loan servicing right origination 1,193 717 275 289 1,146 Income on OREO — — 3 — 54 Gain on sale of securities — 101 570 — — Referral fees 64 110 121 17 20 Other 283 294 237 203 161 Total non-interest income 4,358 3,672 3,501 2,720 3,742 Non-Interest Expense Employee compensation and benefits 6,687 4,766 4,594 5,260 5,696 Occupancy 297 321 305 354 417 Information processing 656 641 663 670 645 Professional fees 582 555 480 401 371 Business development 136 305 333 366 335 OREO expenses 20 47 44 116 59 Writedown of OREO 148 — — 1,360 376 Net loss (gain) on sale of OREO (326 ) 9 — 4 (231 ) Depreciation and amortization 289 295 303 301 319 Goodwill impairment — — — 5,038 — Other 1,005 728 743 1,148 2,278 Total non-interest expense 9,494 7,667 7,465 15,018 10,265 Income before income taxes 6,093 4,580 3,659 (5,735 ) 3,046 Income tax expense (benefit) 1,575 1,164 926 (547 ) (258 ) NET INCOME (LOSS) $ 4,518 $ 3,416 $ 2,733 $ (5,188 ) $ 3,304 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ (0.79 ) $ 0.47 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ 0.70 $ 0.52 $ 0.40 $ (0.78 ) $ 0.47 Dividends declared per share $ 0.10 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.07 $ 0.05







(1) Referral fees in prior quarters reclassed to non-interest income to match current classification





For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except share data) Other Data: Return on average assets (1) 1.23 % 0.91 % 0.74 % (1.53 )% 0.96 % Return on average shareholders' equity (1) 10.56 % 8.05 % 6.55 % (11.97 )% 7.74 % Return on average common shareholders' equity (1)(2) 10.88 % 8.25 % 6.63 % (12.81 )% 7.83 % Efficiency ratio (1)(2) 63.92 % 62.64 % 63.83 % 74.92 % 67.65 % Equity to assets ratio 11.67 % 11.39 % 11.13 % 12.18 % 12.48 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (2) 11.12 % 10.85 % 10.60 % 11.58 % 11.56 % Common Share Data: Net income from continuing operations $ 4,518 $ 3,416 $ 2,733 $ (5,188 ) $ 3,304 Less: Preferred stock dividends 80 80 99 108 117 Income available to common shareholders $ 4,438 $ 3,336 $ 2,634 $ (5,296 ) $ 3,187 Weighted average number of common shares issued 7,206,238 7,202,000 7,198,901 7,182,945 7,173,290 Less: Weighted average treasury shares 957,573 882,153 759,294 518,740 443,920 Plus: Weighted average non-vested restricted stock units 67,529 66,492 65,291 39,785 32,125 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,316,194 6,386,339 6,504,898 6,703,990 6,761,495 Effect of dilutive options 28,025 20,915 28,511 49,072 44,630 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share 6,344,219 6,407,254 6,533,409 6,753,062 6,806,125

(1) Annualized (2) This is a non-GAAP financial measure. A reconciliation to GAAP is included below.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands) Return on average common shareholders' equity reconciliation (1): Return on average shareholders' equity 10.56 % 8.05 % 6.55 % (11.97 )% 7.74 % Effect of excluding average preferred shareholders' equity 0.32 % 0.20 % 0.08 % (0.84 )% 0.09 % Return on average common shareholders' equity 10.88 % 8.25 % 6.63 % (12.81 )% 7.83 % Efficiency ratio (2): Non-interest expense $ 9,494 $ 7,667 $ 7,465 $ 15,018 $ 10,265 Less: goodwill impairment — — — (5,038 ) — Less: historical tax credit investment impairment — — — — (1,149 ) Less: net loss on sales and write-downs of OREO 178 (9 ) — (1,364 ) (145 ) Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 9,672 $ 7,658 $ 7,465 $ 8,616 $ 8,971 Net interest income $ 10,774 $ 8,654 $ 8,765 $ 8,781 $ 9,518 Non-interest income 4,358 3,672 3,501 2,720 3,742 Less: net gain on sales of securities — (101 ) (570 ) — — Operating revenue $ 15,132 $ 12,225 $ 11,696 $ 11,501 $ 13,260 Efficiency ratio 63.92 % 62.64 % 63.83 % 74.92 % 67.65 %





For the Three Months Ended For the Year Ended December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 December 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Adjusted diluted earnings per share(3): Net income from continuing operations $ 4,518 $ 3,304 $ 5,478 $ 16,452 Less: preferred stock dividends (80 ) (117 ) (367 ) (472 ) Plus: goodwill impairment — — 5,038 — Adjusted income available to common shareholders for basic earnings per common share $ 4,438 $ 3,187 $ 10,149 $ 15,980 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding 6,316,194 6,761,495 6,477,173 6,747,581 Effect of dilutive options 28,025 44,630 28,025 21,344 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding used to calculate diluted earnings per common share 6,344,219 6,806,125 6,505,198 6,768,925 Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 0.70 $ 0.47 $ 1.56 $ 2.36

(1) Management uses the return on average common shareholders’ equity to review our core operating results and our performance. (2) In our judgment, the adjustments made to non-interest expense allow investors to better assess our operating expenses in relation to our core operating revenue by removing the volatility that is associated with certain one-time items and other discrete items that are unrelated to our core business. (3) In our judgment, the adjustment made to diluted earnings per share allows investors to better assess our income related to core operations by removing the volatility associated with the goodwill impairment, which was a one-time, non-cash expense.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued):

December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 June 30,

2020 March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation(1): Common equity $ 163,776 $ 161,910 $ 160,525 $ 157,046 $ 164,029 Less: Goodwill — — — — 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization 54 86 125 171 225 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 163,722 $ 161,824 $ 160,400 $ 156,875 $ 158,766 Common shares outstanding 6,197,965 6,294,675 6,375,150 6,496,790 6,734,132 Tangible book value per share $ 26.42 $ 25.71 $ 25.16 $ 24.15 $ 23.58 Total assets $ 1,472,358 $ 1,492,055 $ 1,513,917 $ 1,354,974 $ 1,378,779 Less: Goodwill — — — — 5,038 Less: Core deposit intangible, net of amortization 54 86 125 171 225 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,472,304 $ 1,491,969 $ 1,513,792 $ 1,354,803 $ 1,373,516 Tangible common equity to tangible assets 11.12 % 10.85 % 10.60 % 11.58 % 11.56 % Adverse classified asset ratio(2): Substandard loans $ 87,370 $ 88,370 $ 88,680 $ 71,694 $ 85,992 Other real estate owned 1,077 3,064 2,629 3,247 5,521 Substandard unused commitments 4,049 5,124 3,230 2,840 2,849 Less: Substandard government guarantees (8,960 ) (7,002 ) (6,336 ) (7,699 ) (7,892 ) Total adverse classified assets (non-GAAP) $ 83,536 $ 89,556 $ 88,203 $ 70,082 $ 86,470 Total equity (Bank) $ 205,743 $ 200,011 $ 201,507 $ 204,089 $ 204,240 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (gain) on available for sale securities (8,686 ) (8,640 ) (8,734 ) (5,012 ) (2,505 ) Allowance for loan losses 14,808 18,649 18,569 17,547 15,267 Adjusted total equity (non-GAAP) $ 211,865 $ 210,020 $ 211,342 $ 216,624 $ 217,002 Adverse classified asset ratio 39.43 % 42.64 % 41.73 % 32.35 % 39.85 %