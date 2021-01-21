Option Care Health Announces Issuance of $250 Million in Additional First Lien Term Loan and Concurrent Extinguishment of All Outstanding Second Lien Notes

BANNOCKBURN, Ill., Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPCH)(“Option Care Health” or the Company”), the nation’s largest independent home and alternate site infusion services provider, announced today that it has successfully issued $250 million in additional first lien term loans, the proceeds from which were used to extinguish the entire $246 million remaining outstanding balance of the Company’s second lien notes.



The terms of the additional first lien term loans, including the maturity date of August 2026, are consistent with the Company’s existing first lien credit agreement. The Company’s existing first lien term loans currently bear interest at Libor plus 4.25%; however, subsequent to the effective date of the incurrence of the incremental term loans, all first lien term loans will bear interest at Libor plus 3.75%. The interest rate on the extinguished second lien notes was Libor plus 8.75%.