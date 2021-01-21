Exagen Inc. Partners with Boston’s Tufts Medical Center to Offer AVISE Testing as an In-Network Benefit for Patients Suffering from Debilitating Autoimmune Diseases
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases,
announced today that all AVISE test offerings (CTD, Lupus, SLE Prognostic, SLE Monitor, APS, Vasculitis AAV, MTX, and HCQ) are now a contracted in-network service with Tufts Medical Center, an
internationally-respected academic medical center.
“Autoimmune diseases are challenging for healthcare providers to diagnose and treat and can have serious implications for patients. We needed to provide a more accurate testing option and expanded access to testing to most effectively care for patients with autoimmune diseases in our Center for Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases,” said John Butz, Director of Laboratory Services at Tufts Medical Center. “It is incredibly important to us to have tests that offer the possibility of a faster diagnosis and earlier intervention in treatment of autoimmune diseases, as we work closely with referring physicians to provide high-quality, compassionate and convenient care to our patients.”
“Tufts Medical Center is recognized as one of the nation’s leading centers for the treatment of arthritis and rheumatic disease. As one of Boston’s premiere hospitals, the incorporation of AVISE testing will play an important part in enabling rheumatologists’ ability to improve patient care through the differential diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune diseases, including SLE,” said Ron Rocca, President and CEO of Exagen.
About Exagen Inc.
Exagen is dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases by enabling timely differential diagnosis and optimizing therapeutic intervention. Exagen has developed and is commercializing a portfolio of innovative testing products under its AVISE brand, several of which are based on our proprietary Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products, or CB-CAPs, technology. Exagen’s goal is to enable providers to improve care for patients through the differential diagnosis, prognosis and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including rheumatoid arthritis and lupus. For further information please visit www.exagen.com.
