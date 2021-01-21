Exagen Inc. Partners with Boston’s Tufts Medical Center to Offer AVISE Testing as an In-Network Benefit for Patients Suffering from Debilitating Autoimmune Diseases

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exagen Inc. (Nasdaq: XGN), an organization dedicated to transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases, announced today that all AVISE test offerings (CTD, Lupus, SLE Prognostic, SLE Monitor, APS, Vasculitis AAV, MTX, and HCQ) are now a contracted in-network service with Tufts Medical Center, an internationally-respected academic medical center.



“Autoimmune diseases are challenging for healthcare providers to diagnose and treat and can have serious implications for patients. We needed to provide a more accurate testing option and expanded access to testing to most effectively care for patients with autoimmune diseases in our Center for Arthritis and Rheumatic Diseases,” said John Butz, Director of Laboratory Services at Tufts Medical Center. “It is incredibly important to us to have tests that offer the possibility of a faster diagnosis and earlier intervention in treatment of autoimmune diseases, as we work closely with referring physicians to provide high-quality, compassionate and convenient care to our patients.”