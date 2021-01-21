SYMJEPI Products Now Available in the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club, with the Lowest Prices for Epinephrine Products
SAN DIEGO, Jan. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adamis
Pharmaceuticals Corporation (NASDAQ: ADMP) today announced that its SYMJEPI (epinephrine) Injection products are now available to members of the Walgreens Prescription Savings
Club program, for a discounted price of $99.99 for a two-pack, the lowest price offered for epinephrine products through the Walgreens Prescriptions Savings Club, and the lowest price for
epinephrine devices on the market1.
At the start of 2021, Adamis’ SYMJEPI 0.3mg and SYMJEPI 0.15mg Injection products, which are used in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, were added to the Walgreens Prescription Savings Club program. The Walgreens Prescription Savings Club offers customers, who pay an annual membership fee, significant savings off retail prices on thousands of medications. For full details visit www.walgreens.com/psc/prescription-savings-club.
Dr. Dennis J. Carlo, President and Chief Executive Officer of Adamis Pharmaceuticals, added, “We are very excited Walgreens has added SYMJEPI through its Prescription Savings Club and feel this program will avail this potentially life-saving medication to the patients that need it most. Adamis remains committed to making SYMJEPI the most affordable epinephrine product available to patients.”
Important Safety Information
Contraindications
None.
Warnings and Precautions
- You should get emergency medical care right away after using SYMJEPI.
- You may need to use a second SYMJEPI (epinephrine) injection if symptoms continue or recur. Only a healthcare provider should give additional doses of epinephrine if you need more than 2 injections for a single anaphylaxis episode.
- SYMJEPI should only be injected into the middle of your outer thigh (upper leg) with the needle facing downwards. Never inject into any other part of the body. If you accidentally inject SYMJEPI into any other part of your body, go to the nearest emergency room right away. Tell the healthcare provider where on your body you received the accidental injection. SYMJEPI can be injected through your clothing if needed.
- The needle cap on the SYMJEPI prefilled syringe helps to prevent needle sticks and accidental injection of epinephrine. Do not remove the needle cap until you are ready to use it.
- Never put your thumb, fingers, or hand over the exposed needle.
- If an accidental injection happens, get medical help right away.
- Do not drop the carrier case or SYMJEPI prefilled syringe. If the carrier case or prefilled syringe is dropped, check for damage and leakage. Dispose of the prefilled syringe and carrier case, and replace if damage or leakage is noticed or suspected.
- Do not place patient information or any other foreign objects in the carrier case with the prefilled syringe, as this may prevent you from removing the prefilled syringe for use.
- If you inject a young child with SYMJEPI, hold their leg firmly in place before and during the injection to prevent injuries. Ask your healthcare provider to show you
how to properly hold the leg of a young child during injection.
