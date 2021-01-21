 

Paramount Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2020 Results

21.01.2021, 22:15  |   |   |   

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE: PGRE) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) announced today that it will file its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after the end of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET), during which management will discuss the fourth quarter results and provide commentary on business performance. A question and answer session with analysts and investors will follow the prepared remarks.

The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-0789 (domestic) or 201-689-8562 (international). An audio replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET on February 11, 2021 through February 18, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and entering the passcode 13715460.

A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available through the “Investors” section of the Company’s website, www.paramount-group.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on the Company’s website.

About Paramount Group, Inc.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

20.01.21
Paramount Announces Tax Treatment of 2020 Common Stock Dividends
29.12.20
Paramount Completes Sale of 1899 Pennsylvania Avenue