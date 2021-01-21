 

Avalara to Announce Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results on February 10, 2021

Avalara, Inc. (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced that it will report financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2020 on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 after market close. Avalara will host a conference call and webcast at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (or 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) on the same day to discuss its financial results and business highlights.

Avalara Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call

  • When: Wednesday, February 10, 2021
  • Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)
  • Conference Call: (866) 393-4306 from the United States and Canada, (734) 385-2616 International, with conference ID 6557357; please dial in at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to ensure a timely connection
  • Webcast: investor.avalara.com; replay will also be archived on this website
  • Replay: (855) 859-2056 from the United States and Canada, (404) 537-3406 International, with conference ID 6557357; available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) on Wednesday, February 17, 2021

About Avalara, Inc.

Avalara helps businesses of all sizes get tax compliance right. In partnership with leading ERP, accounting, ecommerce, and other financial management system providers, Avalara delivers cloud-based compliance solutions for various transaction taxes, including sales and use, VAT, GST, excise, communications, lodging, and other indirect tax types. Headquartered in Seattle, Avalara has offices across the U.S. and around the world in Brazil, Europe, and India. More information at www.avalara.com.

Disclaimer

