Baxter to Present at SVB Leerink 10th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leading global medical products company, will present at the 10th Annual SVB Leerink Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. Jay Saccaro, Baxter’s chief financial officer, is scheduled to present at 10:40 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast of Baxter’s presentation can be accessed at www.baxter.com and will be available for replay through May 25, 2021.