Dana E. Ripley Joins AIG as Global Head of Media & External Communications

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Dana E. Ripley has joined the company as Vice President, Global Head of Media & External Communications. Based in New York, Mr. Ripley reports to Lucy Fato, Executive Vice President, General Counsel & Global Head of Communications and Government Affairs.

Dana Ripley (Photo: Business Wire)

In this newly created role, Mr. Ripley will be focused on effectively articulating and communicating AIG’s strategy and value proposition to AIG’s external stakeholders.

Ms. Fato said: “Dana is a seasoned professional with significant industry experience and communications expertise. He will play a critical role in all aspects of our strategic communications efforts as we continue on our path to becoming a top performing company and leading insurance franchise.”

Mr. Ripley stated: “I am excited to join AIG at this important time and to be part of the historic turnaround and transformation taking place at this iconic company. AIG’s brand is synonymous with risk management and insurance excellence around the globe. It will be a privilege to represent AIG and to tell its compelling story of progress, innovation, change and growth.”

Mr. Ripley joins AIG from 12A Consulting, where he was Founder and Chief Communications Officer. Previously, Mr. Ripley served as Chief Communications Officer at U.S. Bank from 2014 until 2019 and Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications at Voya Financial, Inc. from 2005 until 2014, where he led Voya’s communication strategy for its public listing and separation from ING Group. Prior to that, he served as Director of Media Relations at Jackson National Life Distributors from 2003 until 2005. Earlier in his career, Mr. Ripley served as Director of External Communications at ING U.S. Financial Services; as Assistant Vice President, Corporate Communications at Security Benefit Group; and Director of Media Relations at ReliaStar Financial.

Mr. Ripley earned a Master of Business Communication degree from the University of St. Thomas, St. Paul, Minn. and holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bethel University, St. Paul, Minn.

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement solutions, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries and jurisdictions, and coverage is subject to underwriting requirements and actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

