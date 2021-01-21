Independent Bank Corp. Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $34.6 Million

Rockland Trust continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic impact on our colleagues, customers, and the communities we serve. The safety of our colleagues and customers continues to be of the utmost importance, while the Company simultaneously continues to serve customer needs.

Independent Bank Corp. (Nasdaq Global Select Market: INDB), parent of Rockland Trust Company, today announced 2020 fourth quarter net income of $34.6 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, compared to net income of $34.9 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, reported for the third quarter of 2020. Fourth quarter results included $5.2 million of pretax cost related to the pending closure of two branches and the sale of non-strategic investments. Full year 2020 net income was $121.2 million, or $3.64 on a diluted per share basis, a decrease of $44.0 million, or 26.6%, as compared to the prior year. On an operating basis, full year 2020 net income was $121.7 million, or $3.66 on a diluted per share basis, which excluded a loss on terminated hedges of $684,000 recognized during the third quarter, and represents a decrease of $63.0 million, or 34.1%, as compared to 2019, which excluded certain merger and acquisition expenses as well as a gain on sale of loans. Decreases in the full year 2020 results were primarily driven by the negative impact of the Coronavirus ("COVID-19") pandemic, which resulted in elevated provision for credit losses as compared to the prior year, as well as a lower interest-rate environment.

“Our core fundamentals served us well as we encountered the unprecedented turbulence and uncertainty brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic and our 2020 results reflect on the strength of our fundamentals. We are confident we are well positioned to continue to successfully navigate forward as we enter 2021,” said Christopher Oddleifson, the Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corp. and Rockland Trust Company. “Throughout 2020 as we faced the many challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, we demonstrated an unwavering commitment to one another, our customers and our communities. I want to extend my sincere thanks my colleagues for the results we achieved in 2020. Each and every day our commitment to one another, our customers and our communities leads to a shared sense of purpose at the Bank Where Each Relationship Matters and inspires us to find meaning in the work we do. This in turn leads to remarkable discretionary effort, which it turn positions us for continuing success in 2021 and beyond.”

BALANCE SHEET

Total assets of $13.2 billion at December 31, 2020 increased by $30.6 million, or 0.2%, from the prior quarter, and by $1.8 billion, or 15.9%, as compared to the year ago period. Total asset growth experienced during 2020 is primarily attributable to increases in interest-earning cash balances resulting from strong deposit growth, along with net loan growth for the year, supported primarily by the Company's participation in the Small Business Administration's Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP").

Total loans at December 31, 2020 decreased slightly by $12.3 million, or 0.1% (0.5% annualized), when compared to the prior quarter. Despite strong origination volumes, overall portfolio growth continues to be constrained by ongoing paydowns and re-financings primarily attributable to the low interest-rate environment. Increases during the fourth quarter in most commercial loans categories totaled $77.3 million, or 1.1% (4.4% annualized), were offset by decreases in the consumer portfolio of $88.4 million, or 3.60% (14.3% annualized). Growth across commercial categories, with the exception of construction, reflects strong closing activity diversified across a number of industries and property types. Within the consumer portfolios, the low interest-rate environment has driven record mortgage banking volumes and results, while portfolio balances further declined as the majority of residential mortgage production continues to be sold into the secondary market. Similarly, on the home equity side, despite strong closing activity, loan growth continues to be challenged by attrition.

Deposit balances of $11.0 billion at December 31, 2020 increased by $141.9 million, or 1.3%, (5.2% annualized), from the prior quarter. With customer behavior continuing to foster excess liquidity positions across the industry, the majority of the fourth quarter deposit growth was fueled by increases on existing customer accounts, combined with another strong quarter of new customer account generation. As time deposits continued to run off, core deposits rose to 89.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2020, which, combined with rate reductions across all products, has led to a total cost of deposits for the fourth quarter of 0.14%, representing a reduction of six basis points when compared to the prior quarter.

The securities portfolio increased by $55.5 million, or 5.0%, when compared to the prior quarter, reflecting $174.6 million of purchases offset by paydowns, called securities, and maturities.

Total borrowings decreased $114.7 million, or 38.8% when compared to the prior quarter. The decrease primarily reflects the decision to redeploy excess liquidity to pay down $100.0 million of Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") borrowings early in the fourth quarter. These borrowings had been hedged, and the Company incurred a $684,000 loss during the third quarter of 2020 when it decided to exit its $100 million hedge against these borrowings.

Stockholders' equity at December 31, 2020 increased slightly by 0.8% (3.1% annualized), as compared to the prior quarter. Despite the repurchase of 1.5 million shares totaling $95.1 million that was executed over the first half of 2020, stockholders' equity remained consistent with the year ago period, reflecting strong earnings retention and an increase in accumulated other comprehensive income of $22.5 million. Book value per share increased by $0.38, or 0.7%, to $51.65 during the fourth quarter as compared to the prior quarter. The Company's ratio of common equity to assets of 12.89% increased by six basis points from the prior quarter and decreased by 210 basis points from the year ago period. The Company's tangible book value per share at December 31, 2020 rose by $0.42, or 1.2%, from the prior quarter to $35.59, representing an increase of 4.3% from the year ago period. The Company's ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets of 9.26% at December 31, 2020 is nine basis points higher than the prior quarter and 154 basis points below the year ago period, largely attributable to the increase in the Company's balance sheet and stock repurchase activity.

NET INTEREST INCOME

Net interest income for the fourth quarter increased to $91.4 million compared to $90.9 million for the prior quarter, reflective of nonaccrual interest recoveries, slightly higher average earning asset levels, and a decline in the amount of loans placed on nonaccrual during the fourth quarter. The 2020 fourth quarter net interest margin of 3.10% represents a reduction of three basis points from the prior quarter. The table below illustrates the changes within the net interest margin for the fourth quarter:

Net interest margin as of September 30, 2020 3.13 % Loan yields, excluding nonaccrual interest impact (0.06 ) % Nonaccrual loans interest 0.07 % Excess liquidity (cash) levels (0.05 ) % PPP loan impact 0.02 % Loan purchase accounting (fair value mark amortization/accretion) (0.06 ) % Decreased cost of funds 0.06 % Other (0.01 ) % Net interest margin as of December 31, 2020 3.10 %

Please refer to Appendix C for additional details regarding the net interest margin, including a quarter-to-date reconciliation of adjusted core margin to GAAP net interest margin.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Noninterest income of $27.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $1.9 million, or 6.4%, lower than the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest income for the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Deposit account fees increased by $466,000, or 13.6%, primarily driven by an increase in overdraft fees.

Interchange and ATM fees decreased by $364,000, or 12.0%, due primarily to a seasonal decline in debit card usage along with higher annual debit card branding incentives that occurred in the third quarter of 2020.

Investment management income increased by $165,000, or 2.2%, due primarily to an increase in market valuation. Assets under administration at December 31, 2020 increased 9.0% to $4.9 billion from the prior quarter.

Mortgage banking income decreased by $2.3 million, or 30.2%, despite continued strong origination volumes due primarily to narrower spreads in secondary market pricing combined with a higher percentage of closing volume retained in the portfolio.

The Company recognized a gain on life insurance benefits of $352,000 during the fourth quarter of 2020 with no such gain recorded during the prior quarter.

Loan level derivative income decreased by $1.3 million, or 53.6%, to $1.1 million during the fourth quarter of 2020, due primarily to decreased customer demand.

Other noninterest income increased by $1.0 million, or 26.1%, primarily attributable to unrealized gains on equity securities, IRS Code Section 1031 exchange fees, discounted purchases of Massachusetts historical tax credits, as well as capital gain distributions on equity securities.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Noninterest expense of $73.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $7.1 million, or 10.6% higher than the prior quarter. Significant changes in noninterest expense for the fourth quarter compared to the prior quarter included the following:

Salaries and employee benefits increased by $1.0 million, or 2.7%, mainly due to increases in incentive programs and commissions.

During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded an impairment charge of $4.2 million reflecting accelerated lease termination costs and the write-off of leasehold improvements related to two branch closure decisions made during the quarter.

During the third quarter, the Company recorded a $684,000 loss on the termination of a swap derivative contract with a notional amount of $100.0 million. There were no such charges during the fourth quarter.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company recognized a loss of $1.0 million on the sale of certain Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") investment holdings that were acquired in the Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. merger in 2019. No such losses were incurred during the prior quarter.

Other noninterest expense increased by $1.7 million, or 10.5%, primarily due to increases in consultant fees, software maintenance fees, pension expense adjustments, and other miscellaneous expenses

The Company generated a return on average assets and a return on average common equity of 1.04% and 8.10%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to 1.07% and 8.21%, respectively, for the prior quarter.

ASSET QUALITY

During the fourth quarter, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $2.2 million, or 0.09% of average loans on an annualized basis. In addition, nonperforming loans decreased to $66.9 million, or 0.71% of total loans at December 31, 2020 as compared to $98.0 million, or 1.04% of total loans at September 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming loans was primarily due to the successful resolution of two large nonperforming commercial relationships during the quarter, and included approximately $900,000 of interest recoveries on previously deferred interest.

As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, many loans have had terms modified. Total loans subject to deferral decreased by $410.1 million for the fourth quarter, to $173.6 million, or 1.8% of total loans, at December 31, 2020. The majority of these loans that have been granted deferrals continue to be characterized as current loans. Delinquency as a percentage of total loans was 0.23%, representing a decrease of eight basis points from the prior quarter. Please refer to Appendix F for additional details regarding loans whose terms have been modified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Reflecting the improvements in asset quality noted above, along with no significant changes to the Company's outlook with respect to general future economic conditions, the Company recorded no provision expense during the fourth quarter, as compared to $7.5 million provision expense recorded in the prior quarter. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $113.4 million at December 31, 2020, or 1.21% of total loans, as compared to $115.6 million at September 30, 2020, or 1.23% of total loans. Please refer to Appendix E for information regarding loan exposures within industries deemed highly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ABOUT INDEPENDENT BANK CORP.

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ Global Select Market: INDB) is the holding company for Rockland Trust Company, a full-service commercial bank headquartered in Massachusetts. Rockland Trust was named to The Boston Globe's "Top Places to Work" 2020 list, an honor earned for the 12th consecutive year. In 2020, Rockland Trust was ranked the #1 Bank in Massachusetts according to Forbes World's Best Banks list. Rockland Trust has a longstanding commitment to equity and inclusion. This commitment is underscored by initiatives such as Diversity and Inclusion leadership training, a colleague Allyship mentoring program, numerous Employee Resource Groups focused on providing colleague support and education, reinforcing a culture of mutual respect and advancing professional development, and Rockland Trust’s sponsorship of diverse community organizations through charitable giving and employee-based volunteerism. Rockland Trust is deeply committed to the communities it serves, as reflected in the overall "Outstanding" rating received in its most recent Community Reinvestment Act performance evaluation. Rockland Trust offers a wide range of banking, investment, and insurance services. The Bank serves businesses and individuals through approximately 100 retail branches, commercial and residential lending centers, and investment management offices in eastern Massachusetts, including Greater Boston, the South Shore, Cape Cod and Islands, Worcester County, and Rhode Island. Rockland Trust also offers a full suite of mobile, online, and telephone banking services. Rockland Trust is an FDIC member and an Equal Housing Lender. To find out why Rockland Trust is the bank "Where Each Relationship Matters," please visit RocklandTrust.com.

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of the Company. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as “expect,” “achieve,” “plan,” “believe,” “future,” “positioned,” “continued,” “will,” “would,” “potential,” or similar statements or variations of such terms. Actual results may differ from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to:

further weakening in the United States economy in general and the regional and local economies within the New England region and the Company’s market area, including future weakening caused by the COVID-19 pandemic;

the length and extent of economic contraction as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic;

unanticipated loan delinquencies, loss of collateral, decreased service revenues, and other potential negative effects on our business caused by severe weather, pandemics or other external events;

adverse changes or volatility in the local real estate market;

adverse changes in asset quality and any unanticipated credit deterioration in our loan portfolio including those related to one or more large commercial relationships;

acquisitions may not produce results at levels or within time frames originally anticipated and may result in unforeseen integration issues or impairment of goodwill and/or other intangibles;

additional regulatory oversight and related compliance costs, including the additional costs associated with the Company's increase in assets to over $10 billion;

changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System;

higher than expected tax expense, resulting from failure to comply with general tax laws, changes in tax laws, or failure to comply with requirements of the federal New Markets Tax Credit program;

changes in market interest rates for interest earning assets and/or interest bearing liabilities and changes related to the phase-out of LIBOR;

increased competition in the Company’s market areas;

adverse weather, changes in climate, natural disasters, the emergence of widespread health emergencies or pandemics, including the magnitude and duration of the COVID-19 pandemic, other public health crises or man-made events could negatively affect our local economies or disrupt our operations, which would have an adverse effect on our business or results of operations;

a deterioration in the conditions of the securities markets;

a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt;

inability to adapt to changes in information technology, including changes to industry accepted delivery models driven by a migration to the internet as a means of service delivery;

electronic fraudulent activity within the financial services industry, especially in the commercial banking sector;

adverse changes in consumer spending and savings habits;

the effect of laws and regulations regarding the financial services industry;

changes in laws and regulations (including laws and regulations concerning taxes, banking, securities and insurance) generally applicable to the Company’s business;

the Company's potential judgments, claims, damages, penalties, fines and reputational damage resulting from pending or future litigation and regulatory and government actions, including as a result of our participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic;

changes in accounting policies, practices and standards, as may be adopted by the regulatory agencies as well as the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, the Financial Accounting Standards Board, and other accounting standard setters including, but not limited to, changes to how the Company accounts for credit losses;

cyber security attacks or intrusions that could adversely impact our businesses; and

other unexpected material adverse changes in our operations or earnings.

Further, the foregoing factors may be exacerbated by the ultimate impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, which is unknown at this time. Statements about the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business, financial condition, liquidity and results of operations may constitute forward-looking statements and are subject to the risk that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from what is reflected in such statements due to factors and future developments that are uncertain, unpredictable and, in many cases, beyond our control, including the scope, duration and extent of the pandemic and any resurgences, actions taken by governmental authorities in response to the pandemic and the direct and indirect impact on the Company’s employees, customers, business and third-parties with which the Company conducts business.

The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements as the Company’s business and its forward-looking statements involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (“Risk Factors”). Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise. Any public statements or disclosures by the Company following this release which modify or impact any of the forward-looking statements contained in this release will be deemed to modify or supersede such statements in this release. In addition to the information set forth in this press release, you should carefully consider the Risk Factors.

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). This information includes operating net income and operating earnings per share ("EPS"), operating return on average assets, operating return on average common equity, core net margin, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio.

Operating net income, operating EPS, operating return on average assets and operating return on average common equity exclude items that management believes are unrelated to its core banking business such as merger and acquisition expenses, and other items, if applicable. The Company’s management uses operating earnings and related ratios and operating EPS to measure the strength of the Company’s core banking business and to identify trends that may to some extent be obscured by such items. Management reviews its core net interest margin to determine any items that may impact the net interest margin that may be one-time in nature or not reflective of its core operating environment, such as out-sized cash balances, unique low-yielding loans originated through government programs in response to the pandemic, or significant purchase accounting adjustments. Management believes that adjusting for these items to arrive at a core margin provides additional insight into the operating environment and how management decisions impact the net interest margin. Similarly, management reviews certain loan metrics such as growth rates and allowance as a percentage of total loans, adjusted to exclude loans that are not considered part of its core portfolio, which includes loans originated in association with government sponsored and guaranteed programs in response to the pandemic, to arrive at adjusted numbers more representative of the core growth of the portfolio and core reserve to loan ratio.

Management also supplements its evaluation of financial performance with analysis of tangible book value per share (which is computed by dividing stockholders' equity less goodwill and identifiable intangible assets, or "tangible common equity", by common shares outstanding), the tangible common equity ratio (which is computed by dividing tangible common equity by "tangible assets", defined as total assets less goodwill and other intangibles). The Company has included information on tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio because management believes that investors may find it useful to have access to the same analytical tools used by management. As a result of merger and acquisition activity, the Company has recognized goodwill and other intangible assets in conjunction with business combination accounting principles. Excluding the impact of goodwill and other intangibles in measuring asset and capital values for the ratios provided, along with other bank standard capital ratios, provides a framework to compare the capital adequacy of the Company to other companies in the financial services industry.

These non-GAAP measures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results and other financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. An item which management deems to be noncore and excludes when computing these non-GAAP measures can be of substantial importance to the Company’s results for any particular quarter or year. The Company’s non-GAAP performance measures, including operating earnings, operating EPS, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, tangible book value per share and the tangible common equity ratio, are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures which may be presented by other companies.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. FINANCIAL SUMMARY CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) % Change % Change December 31

2020 September 30

2020 December 31

2019 Dec 2020 vs. Dec 2020 vs. Sept 2020 Dec 2019 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 169,460 $ 125,103 $ 114,686 35.46 % 47.76 % Interest-earning deposits with banks 1,127,176 1,142,934 36,288 (1.38 ) % nm Securities Trading 2,838 2,612 2,179 8.65 % 30.24 % Equities 22,107 21,119 21,261 4.68 % 3.98 % Available for sale 412,860 423,478 426,424 (2.51 ) % (3.18 ) % Held to maturity 724,512 659,573 740,806 9.85 % (2.20 ) % Total securities 1,162,317 1,106,782 1,190,670 5.02 % (2.38 ) % Loans held for sale 58,104 54,713 33,307 6.20 % 74.45 % Loans Commercial and industrial 2,103,152 2,062,345 1,395,036 1.98 % 50.76 % Commercial real estate 4,173,927 4,125,464 4,002,359 1.17 % 4.29 % Commercial construction 553,929 573,334 547,293 (3.38 ) % 1.21 % Small business 175,023 167,632 174,497 4.41 % 0.30 % Total commercial 7,006,031 6,928,775 6,119,185 1.12 % 14.49 % Residential real estate 1,296,183 1,352,305 1,590,569 (4.15 ) % (18.51 ) % Home equity - first position 633,142 643,187 649,255 (1.56 ) % (2.48 ) % Home equity - subordinate positions 435,648 457,867 484,543 (4.85 ) % (10.09 ) % Total consumer real estate 2,364,973 2,453,359 2,724,367 (3.60 ) % (13.19 ) % Other consumer 21,862 23,059 30,087 (5.19 ) % (27.34 ) % Total loans 9,392,866 9,405,193 8,873,639 (0.13 ) % 5.85 % Less: allowance for credit losses (113,392 ) (115,625 ) (67,740 ) (1.93 ) % 67.39 % Net loans 9,279,474 9,289,568 8,805,899 (0.11 ) % 5.38 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,250 15,090 14,424 (32.07 ) % (28.94 ) % Bank premises and equipment, net 116,393 121,816 123,674 (4.45 ) % (5.89 ) % Goodwill 506,206 506,206 506,206 — % — % Other intangible assets 23,107 24,543 29,286 (5.85 ) % (21.10 ) % Cash surrender value of life insurance policies 200,525 199,453 197,372 0.54 % 1.60 % Other assets 551,289 587,457 343,353 (6.16 ) % 60.56 % Total assets $ 13,204,301 $ 13,173,665 $ 11,395,165 0.23 % 15.88 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Deposits Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 3,762,306 $ 3,715,528 $ 2,662,591 1.26 % 41.30 % Savings and interest checking accounts 4,047,332 3,912,703 3,232,909 3.44 % 25.19 % Money market 2,232,903 2,164,436 1,856,552 3.16 % 20.27 % Time certificates of deposit 950,629 1,058,641 1,395,315 (10.20 ) % (31.87 ) % Total deposits 10,993,170 10,851,308 9,147,367 1.31 % 20.18 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 35,740 145,765 115,748 (75.48 ) % (69.12 ) % Long-term borrowings, net 32,773 37,447 74,906 (12.48 ) % (56.25 ) % Junior subordinated debentures, net 62,851 62,850 62,848 — % — % Subordinated debentures, net 49,696 49,672 49,601 0.05 % 0.19 % Total borrowings 181,060 295,734 303,103 (38.78 ) % (40.26 ) % Total deposits and borrowings 11,174,230 11,147,042 9,450,470 0.24 % 18.24 % Other liabilities 327,386 336,899 236,552 (2.82 ) % 38.40 % Total liabilities 11,501,616 11,483,941 9,687,022 0.15 % 18.73 % Stockholders' equity Common stock 328 328 342 — % (4.09 ) % Additional paid in capital 945,638 944,218 1,035,450 0.15 % (8.67 ) % Retained earnings 716,024 696,546 654,182 2.80 % 9.45 % Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax 40,695 48,632 18,169 (16.32 ) % 123.98 % Total stockholders' equity 1,702,685 1,689,724 1,708,143 0.77 % (0.32 ) % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,204,301 $ 13,173,665 $ 11,395,165 0.23 % 15.88 % nm = not meaningful

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended % Change % Change December 31

2020 September 30

2020 December 31

2019 Dec 2020 vs. Dec 2020 vs. Sept 2020 Dec 2019 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 301 $ 254 $ 454 18.50 % (33.70 ) % Interest and dividends on securities 7,135 7,227 8,161 (1.27 ) % (12.57 ) % Interest and fees on loans 89,068 90,112 104,724 (1.16 ) % (14.95 ) % Interest on loans held for sale 301 326 364 (7.67 ) % (17.31 ) % Total interest income 96,805 97,919 113,703 (1.14 ) % (14.86 ) % Interest expense Interest on deposits 3,982 5,432 11,134 (26.69 ) % (64.24 ) % Interest on borrowings 1,380 1,604 2,576 (13.97 ) % (46.43 ) % Total interest expense 5,362 7,036 13,710 (23.79 ) % (60.89 ) % Net interest income 91,443 90,883 99,993 0.62 % (8.55 ) % Provision for credit losses — 7,500 4,000 (100.00 ) % (100.00 ) % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 91,443 83,383 95,993 9.67 % (4.74 ) % Noninterest income Deposit account fees 3,894 3,428 5,255 13.59 % (25.90 ) % Interchange and ATM fees 2,680 3,044 5,705 (11.96 ) % (53.02 ) % Investment management 7,736 7,571 7,630 2.18 % 1.39 % Mortgage banking income 5,378 7,704 3,270 (30.19 ) % 64.46 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 1,460 1,314 1,441 11.11 % 1.32 % Gain on life insurance benefits 352 — — 100.00 % 100.00 % Loan level derivative income 1,140 2,457 2,166 (53.60 ) % (47.37 ) % Other noninterest income 4,828 3,829 7,830 26.09 % (38.34 ) % Total noninterest income 27,468 29,347 33,297 (6.40 ) % (17.51 ) % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 39,433 38,409 37,764 2.67 % 4.42 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 9,187 9,273 9,098 (0.93 ) % 0.98 % Data processing and facilities management 1,581 1,567 1,633 0.89 % (3.18 ) % FDIC assessment 985 1,034 — (4.74 ) % 100.00 % Lease impairment 4,163 — — 100.00 % 100.00 % Loss on sale of other equity investments 1,033 — — 100.00 % 100.00 % Loss on termination of derivatives — 684 — (100.00 ) % n/a Other noninterest expenses 17,345 15,691 18,950 10.54 % (8.47 ) % Total noninterest expenses 73,727 66,658 67,445 10.60 % 9.31 % Income before income taxes 45,184 46,072 61,845 (1.93 ) % (26.94 ) % Provision for income taxes 10,543 11,199 14,368 (5.86 ) % (26.62 ) % Net Income $ 34,641 $ 34,873 $ 47,477 (0.67 ) % (27.04 ) % Weighted average common shares (basic) 32,964,090 32,951,918 34,374,953 Common share equivalents 26,348 24,758 46,245 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 32,990,438 32,976,676 34,421,198 Basic earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 1.06 $ 1.38 (0.94 ) % (23.91 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 1.05 $ 1.06 $ 1.38 (0.94 ) % (23.91 ) % Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP): Net income $ 34,641 $ 34,873 $ 47,477 Noninterest expense components Add - loss on termination of derivatives — 684 — Noncore increases to income before taxes — 684 — Net tax benefit associated with noncore items (1) — (192 ) — Total tax impact — (192 ) — Noncore increases to net income — 492 — Operating net income $ 34,641 $ 35,365 $ 47,477 (2.05 ) % (27.04 ) % Diluted earnings per share, on an operating basis $ 1.05 $ 1.07 $ 1.38 (1.87 ) % (23.91 ) % (1) The net tax benefit associated with noncore items is determined by assessing whether each noncore item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.10 % 3.13 % 3.90 % Return on average assets GAAP (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) 1.04 % 1.07 % 1.64 % Return on average assets on an operating basis (calculated by dividing net operating earnings by average assets) 1.04 % 1.08 % 1.64 % Return on average common equity GAAP (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) 8.10 % 8.21 % 11.06 % Return on average common equity on an operating basis (calculated by dividing net operating earnings by average common equity) 8.10 % 8.32 % 11.06 %

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data) Years Ended % Change December 31

2020 December 31

2019 Dec 2020 vs. Dec 2019 Interest income Interest on federal funds sold and short-term investments $ 847 $ 2,207 (61.62 ) % Interest and dividends on securities 30,168 32,456 (7.05 ) % Interest and fees on loans 369,836 411,460 (10.12 ) % Interest on loans held for sale 1,218 891 36.70 % Total interest income 402,069 447,014 (10.05 ) % Interest expense Interest on deposits 27,333 41,186 (33.64 ) % Interest on borrowings 7,008 12,693 (44.79 ) % Total interest expense 34,341 53,879 (36.26 ) % Net interest income 367,728 393,135 (6.46 ) % Provision for credit losses 52,500 6,000 nm Net interest income after provision for credit losses 315,228 387,135 (18.57 ) % Noninterest income Deposit account fees 15,121 20,040 (24.55 ) % Interchange and ATM fees 15,834 22,152 (28.52 ) % Investment management 29,432 28,719 2.48 % Mortgage banking income 18,948 11,454 65.43 % Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance policies 5,362 5,013 6.96 % Gain on life insurance benefits 1,044 434 140.55 % Loan level derivative income 10,058 6,478 55.26 % Other noninterest income 15,641 21,004 (25.53 ) % Total noninterest income 111,440 115,294 (3.34 ) % Noninterest expenses Salaries and employee benefits 152,460 149,165 2.21 % Occupancy and equipment expenses 37,050 33,207 11.57 % Data processing and facilities management 6,265 6,516 (3.85 ) % FDIC assessment 2,522 1,394 80.92 % Lease impairment 4,163 — 100.00 % Loss on sale of other equity investments 1,033 — 100.00 % Loss on termination of derivatives 684 — 100.00 % Merger and acquisition expense — 26,433 (100.00 ) % Other noninterest expenses 69,655 67,606 3.03 % Total noninterest expenses 273,832 284,321 (3.69 ) % Income before income taxes 152,836 218,108 (29.93 ) % Provision for income taxes 31,669 52,933 (40.17 ) % Net Income $ 121,167 $ 165,175 (26.64 ) % Weighted average common shares (basic) 33,259,643 32,810,433 Common share equivalents 25,646 45,801 Weighted average common shares (diluted) 33,285,289 32,856,234 Basic earnings per share $ 3.64 $ 5.03 (27.63 ) % Diluted earnings per share $ 3.64 $ 5.03 (27.63 ) % Reconciliation of Net Income (GAAP) to Operating Net Income (Non-GAAP): Net Income $ 121,167 $ 165,175 Noninterest income components Less - gain on sale of loans — 951 Noninterest expense components Add - loss on termination of derivatives 684 — Add - merger and acquisition expenses — 26,433 Noncore increases to income before taxes 684 25,482 Net tax benefit associated with noncore items (1) (192 ) (6,686 ) Add - adjustment for tax effect of previously incurred merger and acquisition expenses — 650 Total tax impact (192 ) (6,036 ) Noncore increases to net income $ 492 $ 19,446 Operating net income $ 121,659 $ 184,621 (34.10 ) % Diluted earnings per share, on an operating basis $ 3.66 $ 5.62 (34.88 ) % (1) The net tax benefit associated with noncore items is determined by assessing whether each noncore item is included or excluded from net taxable income and applying the Company's combined marginal tax rate to only those items included in net taxable income. Performance ratios Net interest margin (FTE) 3.29 % 4.04 % Return on average assets GAAP (calculated by dividing net income by average assets) 0.96 % 1.52 % Return on average assets on an operating basis (calculated by dividing net operating earnings by average assets) 0.97 % 1.70 % Return on average common equity GAAP (calculated by dividing net income by average common equity) 7.13 % 10.85 % Return on average common equity on an operating basis (calculated by dividing net operating earnings by average common equity) 7.16 % 12.13 %

ASSET QUALITY (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Nonperforming Assets At December 31

2020 September 30

2020 December 31

2019 Nonperforming loans Commercial & industrial loans $ 34,729 $ 36,851 $ 22,574 Commercial real estate loans 10,195 38,164 3,234 Small business loans 825 542 311 Residential real estate loans 15,528 16,229 15,012 Home equity 5,427 6,159 6,835 Other consumer 157 80 83 Total nonperforming loans 66,861 98,025 48,049 Other real estate owned — — — Total nonperforming assets $ 66,861 $ 98,025 $ 48,049 Nonperforming loans/gross loans 0.71 % 1.04 % 0.54 % Nonperforming assets/total assets 0.51 % 0.74 % 0.42 % Allowance for credit losses/nonperforming loans 169.59 % 117.95 % 140.98 % Allowance for credit losses/total loans 1.21 % 1.23 % 0.76 % Delinquent loans/total loans 0.23 % 0.31 % 0.29 % Nonperforming Assets Reconciliation for the Three Months Ended December 31

2020 September 30

2020 December 31

2019 Nonperforming assets beginning balance $ 98,025 $ 48,814 $ 48,202 New to nonperforming 22,052 60,850 13,457 Loans charged-off (2,698 ) (4,304 ) (3,467 ) Loans paid-off (45,327 ) (5,050 ) (7,222 ) Loans restored to performing status (5,373 ) (2,229 ) (391 ) Sale of other real estate owned — — (2,500 ) Other 182 (56 ) (30 ) Nonperforming assets ending balance $ 66,861 $ 98,025 $ 48,049

Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) Three Months Ended Years Ended December 31

2020 September 30

2020 December 31

2019 December 31

2020 December 31

2019 Net charge-offs (recoveries) Commercial and industrial loans $ 1,882 $ 184 $ 240 $ 2,020 $ (887 ) Commercial real estate loans — 3,876 2,532 3,876 2,462 Small business loans 161 47 176 347 387 Residential real estate loans 105 (1 ) (1 ) 103 (142 ) Home equity (36 ) (21 ) (12 ) (68 ) (78 ) Other consumer 121 (34 ) 267 590 811 Total net charge-offs $ 2,233 $ 4,051 $ 3,202 $ 6,868 $ 2,553 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.09 % 0.17 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.03 %

Troubled Debt Restructurings At December 31

2020 September 30

2020 December 31

2019 Troubled debt restructurings on accrual status $ 16,983 $ 17,521 $ 19,599 Troubled debt restructurings on nonaccrual status 22,209 23,810 24,766 Total troubled debt restructurings $ 39,192 $ 41,331 $ 44,365 BALANCE SHEET AND CAPITAL RATIOS December 31

2020 September 30

2020 December 31

2019 Gross loans/total deposits 85.44 % 86.67 % 97.01 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio (1) 12.65 % 12.41 % 12.86 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio (1) 9.56 % 9.52 % 11.28 % Common equity to assets ratio GAAP 12.89 % 12.83 % 14.99 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (2) 9.26 % 9.17 % 10.80 % Book value per share GAAP $ 51.65 $ 51.27 $ 49.69 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 35.59 $ 35.17 $ 34.11

(1) Estimated number for December 31, 2020.

(2) See Appendix A for detailed reconciliation from GAAP to Non-GAAP ratios.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORP. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION (Unaudited, dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Balance Paid (1) Rate Interest-earning assets Interest-earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 1,190,965 $ 301 0.10 % $ 997,921 $ 254 0.10 % $ 99,173 $ 454 1.82 % Securities Securities - trading 2,660 — — % 2,607 — — % 2,041 — — % Securities - taxable investments 1,122,055 7,127 2.53 % 1,139,843 7,218 2.52 % 1,177,084 8,150 2.75 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 1,041 10 3.82 % 1,146 11 3.82 % 1,476 14 3.76 % Total securities $ 1,125,756 $ 7,137 2.52 % $ 1,143,596 $ 7,229 2.51 % $ 1,180,601 $ 8,164 2.74 % Loans held for sale 48,604 301 2.46 % 50,709 326 2.56 % 41,127 364 3.51 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 2,080,045 18,308 3.50 % 2,033,385 17,724 3.47 % 1,384,063 18,534 5.31 % Commercial real estate (1) 4,130,945 41,213 3.97 % 4,086,594 41,578 4.05 % 3,994,496 48,673 4.83 % Commercial construction 582,900 5,609 3.83 % 568,007 5,126 3.59 % 555,328 7,226 5.16 % Small business 169,645 2,276 5.34 % 168,662 2,303 5.43 % 172,647 2,560 5.88 % Total commercial 6,963,535 67,406 3.85 % 6,856,648 66,731 3.87 % 6,106,534 76,993 5.00 % Residential real estate 1,322,016 12,020 3.62 % 1,387,055 13,436 3.85 % 1,607,939 15,024 3.71 % Home equity 1,086,781 9,379 3.43 % 1,107,685 9,658 3.47 % 1,134,192 12,367 4.33 % Total consumer real estate 2,408,797 21,399 3.53 % 2,494,740 23,094 3.68 % 2,742,131 27,391 3.96 % Other consumer 23,860 468 7.80 % 24,134 515 8.49 % 28,407 593 8.28 % Total loans $ 9,396,192 $ 89,273 3.78 % $ 9,375,522 $ 90,340 3.83 % $ 8,877,072 $ 104,977 4.69 % Total interest-earning assets $ 11,761,517 $ 97,012 3.28 % $ 11,567,748 $ 98,149 3.38 % $ 10,197,973 $ 113,959 4.43 % Cash and due from banks 136,602 124,482 120,758 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 10,475 15,090 13,113 Other assets 1,284,948 1,313,194 1,122,737 Total assets $ 13,193,542 $ 13,020,514 $ 11,454,581 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 3,975,140 $ 540 0.05 % $ 3,836,488 $ 838 0.09 % $ 3,225,413 $ 2,117 0.26 % Money market 2,232,007 671 0.12 % 2,087,822 945 0.18 % 1,880,638 3,756 0.79 % Time deposits 1,014,388 2,771 1.09 % 1,076,546 3,649 1.35 % 1,427,513 5,261 1.46 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 7,221,535 $ 3,982 0.22 % $ 7,000,856 $ 5,432 0.31 % $ 6,533,564 $ 11,134 0.68 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 36,297 195 2.14 % 145,766 408 1.11 % 74,094 410 2.20 % Long-term borrowings 32,765 131 1.59 % 37,439 141 1.50 % 74,839 612 3.24 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,850 436 2.76 % 62,850 438 2.77 % 62,848 497 3.14 % Subordinated debentures 49,683 618 4.95 % 49,659 617 4.94 % 66,593 1,057 6.30 % Total borrowings $ 181,595 $ 1,380 3.02 % $ 295,714 $ 1,604 2.16 % $ 278,374 $ 2,576 3.67 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,403,130 $ 5,362 0.29 % $ 7,296,570 $ 7,036 0.38 % $ 6,811,938 $ 13,710 0.80 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,770,580 3,700,902 2,712,829 Other liabilities 318,981 332,937 226,223 Total liabilities $ 11,492,691 $ 11,330,409 $ 9,750,990 Stockholders' equity 1,700,851 1,690,105 1,703,591 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 13,193,542 $ 13,020,514 $ 11,454,581 Net interest income $ 91,650 $ 91,113 $ 100,249 Interest rate spread (2) 2.99 % 3.00 % 3.63 % Net interest margin (3) 3.10 % 3.13 % 3.90 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 10,992,115 $ 3,982 $ 10,701,758 $ 5,432 $ 9,246,393 $ 11,134 Cost of total deposits 0.14 % 0.20 % 0.48 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 11,173,710 $ 5,362 $ 10,997,472 $ 7,036 $ 9,524,767 $ 13,710 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.57 %

(1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis is $207,000, $230,000, and $256,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020, and December 31, 2019, respectively, determined by applying the Company's marginal tax rates in effect during each respective quarter.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

Years Ended December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Interest Interest Average Earned/ Yield/ Average Earned/ Yield/ Balance Paid Rate Balance Paid Rate Interest-earning assets Interest earning deposits with banks, federal funds sold, and short term investments $ 748,419 $ 847 0.11 % $ 97,028 $ 2,207 2.27 % Securities Securities - trading 2,481 — — % 1,876 — — % Securities - taxable investments 1,164,439 30,133 2.59 % 1,176,992 32,405 2.75 % Securities - nontaxable investments (1) 1,142 44 3.85 % 1,673 66 3.95 % Total securities $ 1,168,062 $ 30,177 2.58 % $ 1,180,541 $ 32,471 2.75 % Loans held for sale 44,521 1,218 2.74 % 40,858 891 2.18 % Loans Commercial and industrial (1) 1,858,951 70,335 3.78 % 1,321,798 74,208 5.61 % Commercial real estate (1) 4,070,462 171,013 4.20 % 3,838,526 187,902 4.90 % Commercial construction 561,431 22,950 4.09 % 478,865 27,263 5.69 % Small business 171,839 9,529 5.55 % 169,381 10,280 6.07 % Total commercial 6,662,683 273,827 4.11 % 5,808,570 299,653 5.16 % Residential real estate 1,435,655 53,876 3.75 % 1,483,831 59,375 4.00 % Home equity 1,116,005 40,996 3.67 % 1,127,425 51,164 4.54 % Total consumer real estate 2,551,660 94,872 3.72 % 2,611,256 110,539 4.23 % Other consumer 25,195 2,055 8.16 % 26,095 2,216 8.49 % Total loans $ 9,239,538 $ 370,754 4.01 % $ 8,445,921 $ 412,408 4.88 % Total interest-earning assets $ 11,200,540 $ 402,996 3.60 % $ 9,764,348 $ 447,977 4.59 % Cash and due from banks 125,896 118,295 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,843 15,692 Other assets 1,263,332 976,962 Total assets $ 12,605,611 $ 10,875,297 Interest-bearing liabilities Deposits Savings and interest checking accounts $ 3,688,360 $ 4,413 0.12 % $ 3,121,120 $ 8,366 0.27 % Money market 2,041,853 6,166 0.30 % 1,817,394 15,135 0.83 % Time deposits 1,155,399 16,754 1.45 % 1,250,577 17,685 1.41 % Total interest-bearing deposits $ 6,885,612 $ 27,333 0.40 % $ 6,189,091 $ 41,186 0.67 % Borrowings Federal Home Loan Bank borrowings 162,776 1,564 0.96 % 178,658 4,438 2.48 % Line of Credit — — — % 2,673 104 3.89 % Long-term borrowings 54,082 1,176 2.17 % 57,270 2,073 3.62 % Junior subordinated debentures 62,850 1,798 2.86 % 67,581 2,388 3.53 % Subordinated debentures 49,647 2,470 4.98 % 70,070 3,690 5.27 % Total borrowings $ 329,355 $ 7,008 2.13 % $ 376,252 $ 12,693 3.37 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 7,214,967 $ 34,341 0.48 % $ 6,565,343 $ 53,879 0.82 % Noninterest-bearing demand deposits 3,386,140 2,607,763 Other liabilities 304,957 180,270 Total liabilities $ 10,906,064 $ 9,353,376 Stockholders' equity 1,699,547 1,521,921 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,605,611 $ 10,875,297 Net interest income $ 368,655 $ 394,098 Interest rate spread (2) 3.12 % 3.77 % Net interest margin (3) 3.29 % 4.04 % Supplemental Information Total deposits, including demand deposits $ 10,271,752 $ 27,333 $ 8,796,854 $ 41,186 Cost of total deposits 0.27 % 0.47 % Total funding liabilities, including demand deposits $ 10,601,107 $ 34,341 $ 9,173,106 $ 53,879 Cost of total funding liabilities 0.32 % 0.59 %

(1) The total amount of adjustment to present interest income and yield on a fully tax-equivalent basis is $927,000 and $963,000 for the years ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively.

(2) Interest rate spread represents the difference between weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin represents annualized net interest income as a percentage of average interest-earning assets.

APPENDIX A: NON-GAAP Reconciliation of Capital Metrics

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands, except per share data)

The following table summarizes the calculation of the Company's tangible common equity ratio and tangible book value per share at the dates indicated:

December 31

2020 September 30

2020 December 31

2019 Tangible common equity (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Stockholders' equity (GAAP) $ 1,702,685 $ 1,689,724 $ 1,708,143 (a) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 529,313 530,749 535,492 Tangible common equity $ 1,173,372 $ 1,158,975 $ 1,172,651 (b) Tangible assets Assets (GAAP) $ 13,204,301 $ 13,173,665 $ 11,395,165 (c) Less: Goodwill and other intangibles 529,313 530,749 535,492 Tangible assets $ 12,674,988 $ 12,642,916 $ 10,859,673 (d) Common Shares 32,965,692 32,955,547 34,377,388 (e) Common equity to assets ratio (GAAP) 12.89 % 12.83 % 14.99 % (a/c) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (Non-GAAP) 9.26 % 9.17 % 10.80 % (b/d) Book value per share (GAAP) $ 51.65 $ 51.27 $ 49.69 (a/e) Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) $ 35.59 $ 35.17 $ 34.11 (b/e)

APPENDIX B: Non-GAAP Reconciliation of Earnings Metrics

(Unaudited, dollars in thousands)

The following table summarizes the impact of noncore items on the Company's calculation of noninterest income and noninterest expense, as well as the impact of noncore items on noninterest income as a percentage of total revenue and the efficiency ratio for the periods indicated: